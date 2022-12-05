ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, KS

Three people arrested in Topeka bar fight identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people who were arrested overnight Friday after getting into a fight at a local bar have been identified by the Topeka Police Department. The Topeka Police Department was called to Bar ‘N Grill at SW 21st St. and SW Belle Ave. around 1 a.m. on December 9. The three people arrested following an on-scene investigation are:
Shawnee Co. DA dismisses murder charges, reopens investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney, Mike Kagay dismissed murder charges against a man accused in a 2019 shooting, but the case is not over. Shawnee Co. District Court records show counts of first degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm against Lavonte Johnson were dismissed Nov. 23.
Shawnee Co. Parks + Rec hosts holiday shopping spree for children

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Parks + Recreation (SCP+R) hosted their annual holiday children’s shopping spree at Garfield Community Center Saturday. Vendors sold holiday treats, novelties, decorations, games and more, all for $10 or less per product. Ja’Mon Carter-Williams of SCP+R said that the low price was good...
Topeka residents can pick up books in the Fairlawn Plaza neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Folks can now pick up library books at Fairlawn Plaza’s new book locker from the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library. Anyone can place a library book or movie on hold and have them dropped off at Fairlawn Plaza, but you must have a library card set up with them. Marie Pyko, the public library’s CEO, said that The idea was to give a community more access to books and encourage educated reading.
KS family farm impacted by record Keystone Pipeline oil spill

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just 20 miles south of the Kansas-Nebraska state line, federal data reports the biggest oil spill in Keystone Pipeline history. The spill is impacting many people in who live in Washington County. “We know we have pasture grass that’s black, that will probably have to be...
Kansas woman, three Florida residents indicted on Medicare fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Kansas woman and three Florida residents have been indicted in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare, according to the United States Attorney’s Office District of Kansas. Court documents say that a federal grand jury in Topeka has returned an indictment -- charging Fawn...
Fairlawn Plaza partners with Capper Foundation for shopping

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families with the Capper Foundation have been invited to Fairlawn Plaza each Christmas season for the past 47 years. Randy Austin is owner of Fairlawn Plaza for the past 37 years. “This is our 47th year begun by my aunt Eva Bennet and then I’ve been...
With increase in illnesses, Riley Co. to offer free virus tests with appointment

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - With an increase in illnesses this flu season, Riley County will offer free virus tests with an appointment at its mobile response trailer. The Riley County Health Department says that starting Monday, Dec. 12, it will offer free tests for influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 from its mobile response trailer. Appointments will be required, however, the tests will be free of charge.
KCSL ready to serve up Topeka’s annual Red Stocking Breakfast

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A morning of fun, food and VIP servers is back on the menu. Kansas Children’s Service League has its annual Red Stocking Breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 10 at The Pennant, 915 S. Kansas Ave. in Topeka. KCSL CEO Gail Cozadd visited Eye...
Free COVID, RSV, influenza testing next week for Riley Co. residents

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Health Department will be offering free influenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19 testing on Monday, December 12 at its mobile response trailer. Anyone looking to get tested must schedule an appointment through Riley County’s online portal. Online there is only one...
Local high school students nominated to military service academies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has nominated local high school students to serve in U.S. military service academies. On Friday, Dec. 9, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall announced his 2022 nominees for military service academies. He said a total of 40 Kansas high school students applied while 29 received a nomination for at least one service academy.
Holiday-themed fundraiser in Jefferson Co. brings giving back full circle

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - The community of Meriden got in the holiday spirit. Woolly Farms hosted its “Very Woolly Christmas” event Friday at the Mammoth Sports Academy facility. Woolly Farms helps adults of varying abilities feel connected to their community. The annual craft and vendor fair featured many...
Cause of Keystone Pipeline oil spill remains under investigation

WASHINGTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of the recent 14,000-barrel leak of oil from the Keystone Pipeline into a Kansas creek remains under investigation. TC Energy, a Canadian energy producer, reported at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, that it continues to attempt to clean a spill of 588,000 gallons of oil from the Keystone Pipeline into a creek in Washington Co.
NextGen Under 30 awards KDWP’s Tanna Wagner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NextGen Under 30 has awarded KDWP’s Tanna Wagner for pushing the boundaries of sports and the outdoors. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Thursday, Dec. 8, that one of its own has been inducted into the NextGen Under 30 award program. It said its Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation coordinator in the Education Section Tanna Fanshier Wagner, was named a 2022 recipient in the Sports and Outdoors category.
Cleanup at Washington Co. oil spill site to continue into next week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cleanup efforts at the Washington Co. site of a leak along the Keystone Pipeline are expected to continue into next week. TC Energy, which owns the line, estimates 14,000 barrels spilled along Mill Creek, 20 miles south of the Nebraska border. The line was shut down Wednesday night.
