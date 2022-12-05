Read full article on original website
WIBW
Sheriff’s Office launches operation to deter mail, package thefts
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has launched a collaborative operation to deter mail and package thefts this Holiday season. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says with the start of the Holiday season, it has already seen more mail and package thefts in the county.
WIBW
Police continue to investigate Kansas College Rapist, warn residents to be vigilant
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As police continue to investigate the Kansas College Rapist while many prepare for winter break, residents have been warned to be vigilant. The Riley Co. Police Department took to Facebook on Friday, Dec. 9, to warn students to be vigilant ahead of winter break. RCPD noted...
WIBW
Three people arrested in Topeka bar fight identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people who were arrested overnight Friday after getting into a fight at a local bar have been identified by the Topeka Police Department. The Topeka Police Department was called to Bar ‘N Grill at SW 21st St. and SW Belle Ave. around 1 a.m. on December 9. The three people arrested following an on-scene investigation are:
WIBW
Shawnee Co. DA dismisses murder charges, reopens investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney, Mike Kagay dismissed murder charges against a man accused in a 2019 shooting, but the case is not over. Shawnee Co. District Court records show counts of first degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm against Lavonte Johnson were dismissed Nov. 23.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Parks + Rec hosts holiday shopping spree for children
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Parks + Recreation (SCP+R) hosted their annual holiday children’s shopping spree at Garfield Community Center Saturday. Vendors sold holiday treats, novelties, decorations, games and more, all for $10 or less per product. Ja’Mon Carter-Williams of SCP+R said that the low price was good...
WIBW
Topeka residents can pick up books in the Fairlawn Plaza neighborhood
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Folks can now pick up library books at Fairlawn Plaza’s new book locker from the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library. Anyone can place a library book or movie on hold and have them dropped off at Fairlawn Plaza, but you must have a library card set up with them. Marie Pyko, the public library’s CEO, said that The idea was to give a community more access to books and encourage educated reading.
WIBW
KS family farm impacted by record Keystone Pipeline oil spill
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just 20 miles south of the Kansas-Nebraska state line, federal data reports the biggest oil spill in Keystone Pipeline history. The spill is impacting many people in who live in Washington County. “We know we have pasture grass that’s black, that will probably have to be...
WIBW
Kansas woman, three Florida residents indicted on Medicare fraud
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Kansas woman and three Florida residents have been indicted in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare, according to the United States Attorney’s Office District of Kansas. Court documents say that a federal grand jury in Topeka has returned an indictment -- charging Fawn...
WIBW
Fairlawn Plaza partners with Capper Foundation for shopping
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families with the Capper Foundation have been invited to Fairlawn Plaza each Christmas season for the past 47 years. Randy Austin is owner of Fairlawn Plaza for the past 37 years. “This is our 47th year begun by my aunt Eva Bennet and then I’ve been...
WIBW
BBB study finds total of puppy scams decreasing as the average scam loss increases
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study from the Better Business Bureau has discovered that as puppy scams are declining, the average loss from those who do get scammed is increasing. During the holiday season, you might be thinking about getting a pet for a friend or family member, but...
WIBW
With increase in illnesses, Riley Co. to offer free virus tests with appointment
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - With an increase in illnesses this flu season, Riley County will offer free virus tests with an appointment at its mobile response trailer. The Riley County Health Department says that starting Monday, Dec. 12, it will offer free tests for influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 from its mobile response trailer. Appointments will be required, however, the tests will be free of charge.
WIBW
Actions taken for fan behavior at Topeka High/Valley Center basketball game
Chef cooks up an adorable visit as he hopes for a fur-ever home. Shawnee Co. Commissioner explains issues surrounding future of curbside recycling service. Three people were arrested overnight Friday after getting into a fight at a local bar.
WIBW
KCSL ready to serve up Topeka’s annual Red Stocking Breakfast
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A morning of fun, food and VIP servers is back on the menu. Kansas Children’s Service League has its annual Red Stocking Breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 10 at The Pennant, 915 S. Kansas Ave. in Topeka. KCSL CEO Gail Cozadd visited Eye...
WIBW
Free COVID, RSV, influenza testing next week for Riley Co. residents
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Health Department will be offering free influenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19 testing on Monday, December 12 at its mobile response trailer. Anyone looking to get tested must schedule an appointment through Riley County’s online portal. Online there is only one...
WIBW
Local high school students nominated to military service academies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has nominated local high school students to serve in U.S. military service academies. On Friday, Dec. 9, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall announced his 2022 nominees for military service academies. He said a total of 40 Kansas high school students applied while 29 received a nomination for at least one service academy.
WIBW
Holiday-themed fundraiser in Jefferson Co. brings giving back full circle
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - The community of Meriden got in the holiday spirit. Woolly Farms hosted its “Very Woolly Christmas” event Friday at the Mammoth Sports Academy facility. Woolly Farms helps adults of varying abilities feel connected to their community. The annual craft and vendor fair featured many...
WIBW
Zoo Lights create perfect backdrop for Stormont Vail wedding proposal
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Zoo’s Zoo Lights created the perfect backdrop for a Stormont Vail employee’s wedding proposal. Stormont Vail Health says that Jeff Johnson posed the perfect evening with the perfect backdrop at its Glow Wild Event to work some magic of his own. In front...
WIBW
Cause of Keystone Pipeline oil spill remains under investigation
WASHINGTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of the recent 14,000-barrel leak of oil from the Keystone Pipeline into a Kansas creek remains under investigation. TC Energy, a Canadian energy producer, reported at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, that it continues to attempt to clean a spill of 588,000 gallons of oil from the Keystone Pipeline into a creek in Washington Co.
WIBW
NextGen Under 30 awards KDWP’s Tanna Wagner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NextGen Under 30 has awarded KDWP’s Tanna Wagner for pushing the boundaries of sports and the outdoors. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Thursday, Dec. 8, that one of its own has been inducted into the NextGen Under 30 award program. It said its Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation coordinator in the Education Section Tanna Fanshier Wagner, was named a 2022 recipient in the Sports and Outdoors category.
WIBW
Cleanup at Washington Co. oil spill site to continue into next week
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cleanup efforts at the Washington Co. site of a leak along the Keystone Pipeline are expected to continue into next week. TC Energy, which owns the line, estimates 14,000 barrels spilled along Mill Creek, 20 miles south of the Nebraska border. The line was shut down Wednesday night.
