TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Folks can now pick up library books at Fairlawn Plaza’s new book locker from the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library. Anyone can place a library book or movie on hold and have them dropped off at Fairlawn Plaza, but you must have a library card set up with them. Marie Pyko, the public library’s CEO, said that The idea was to give a community more access to books and encourage educated reading.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO