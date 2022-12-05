Read full article on original website
Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married ManStill UnsolvedGreen Bay, WI
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To The Packers, Bears "Apology"
During Sunday's rivalry matchup between the Packers and Bears, Chicago wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown beat Green Bay corner Jaire Alexander for a 56-yard catch. After the game, Alexander was asked what he thought about giving up that deep ball to his former teammate. "Nothing. Man, he a scrub. I...
Was Packers WR Christian Watson 'Raw' Coming Out of North Dakota State?
Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Christian Watson scored two more touchdowns vs. Chicago on Sunday.
Packers.com
Matt LaFleur provides Packers' injury updates
GREEN BAY – Before heading out on the team's bye week, Head Coach Matt LaFleur provided brief injury updates Monday on various Packers. Aaron Rodgers: The four-time MVP quarterback got through the Bears game with no setbacks to his thumb or rib injuries, and he indicated after the game both ailments could be put behind him after the bye.
Packers Reveal They've Made Decision On Jordan Love
Given Aaron Rodgers' shaky future with the Green Bay Packers, the organization has a lot to think about when it comes to the fifth-year option of backup QB Jordan Love. Earlier this year, there was talk of potentially sitting Rodgers to see what the Packers have in Love. But according to general manager Brian Gutekunst, the team has seen all they need to see.
Matt LaFleur Reveals If He Wants Aaron Rodgers To Return
Matt LaFleur would unsurprisingly like to still have a four-time MVP quarterback steer his team in 2023. During Monday's press conference (h/t Pro Football Talk), a reporter asked the Green Bay Packers head coach if he hopes Aaron Rodgers will return next year. "Yeah, absolutely," LaFleur said. "Of course." He...
