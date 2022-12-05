ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

3 bold Cowboys predictions for Week 14 vs. Texans

The Dallas Cowboys kicked off the AFC South stretch of their schedule in Week 13 by dismantling the Indianapolis Colts. On Sunday afternoon America’s team hosts the last-place team in all of football, the Houston Texans. The 1-10-1 Texans haven’t been victorious since defeating the Jaguars in Week 5, and they probably aren’t the best candidates to knock off the streaking Cowboys on the road. That doesn’t mean the Cowboys and Texans’ Week 14 won’t have any points of contention. Here are three bold predictions for the NFL’s version of the Texas Bowl on Sunday afternoon.
NESN

NFL Rumors: Former Patriots Executive Nearing End With Texans?

The Texans likely are getting the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but it might not be general manager Nick Caserio in the room to make that selection. Houston has been flat-out bad in 2022. It is 1-10-1 heading into its Week 14 game against the Dallas Cowboys (as 16-point underdogs). Lovie Smith has done what he can with a talent-poor roster, but the Texans hope a potential franchise quarterback can change their fortunes.
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Citrus County Chronicle

Changes could be coming for struggling Falcons after bye

ATLANTA (AP) — No one's job is safe for the struggling Atlanta Falcons. That was the message from coach Arthur Smith as the Falcons (5-8) headed into an off week searching for ways to snap out of a skid that has led to four losses in the last five games.
