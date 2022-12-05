ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen shot at Freedom Prep charter school

By Autumn Scott
 6 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager was sent to the hospital Monday afternoon after he was injured in a shooting at Freedom Preparatory High School campus on Brownlee Road.

Officers arrived at the scene just before 12:30 p.m.

According to police, a 15-year-old boy was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police said the school was briefly placed on lockdown and there were no additional threats. They do not believe that an unauthorized person was on campus.

Based on interviews with several witnesses and the victim, investigators say it is not clear what led to the incident but they are working closely with school officials. Police also say a firearm was not recovered at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.

