Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Oregon elections director Scroggin resigns
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — On Friday, Elections Director Deborah Scroggin submitted her letter of resignation to Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. A copy of the letter can be found here: Deborah Scroggin Resignation. “Deborah has a lot to offer elections administration at a time when this work is...
KTVZ
Winter Storm Warning issued December 11 at 12:55PM PST until December 11 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE…Central Oregon. * WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow, moderate to heavy at times, is. expected to continue through the afternoon before tapering off. through...
KTVZ
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 11 at 2:53AM PST until December 11 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 3. to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE…Central Oregon. * WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can...
KTVZ
“It’s fun”: Man shovels snow for hours
CASCADE LOCKS, Oregon (KPTV) — It was a wintry day in the Columbia River Gorge Thursday and some areas have quite a bit of snow and ice on the roads. “I like to do this because it’s fun. Keeps me fit, keeps my body sound,” Andrew Smith, who lives in Cascade Locks, said.
KTVZ
Lots of snow today, with a cold week ahead
A full day of snowfall all throughout the region brought a white coat to the High Desert this Sunday. A winter storm warning was in effect all day Sunday, expiring at 10 p.m. Sunday night. The chances for snow go away as we enter the work week, but the cold...
KTVZ
Brace yourself for a snowy weekend
We're seeing this weather system move quickly into the region and can expect snow to start falling by around 4 p.m. Friday. Winds are coming out of the south, with gusts as high as 25 mph, and will likely make our temperatures feel colder than they are. Friday's highs are...
Comments / 0