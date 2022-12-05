ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

'Let's Do This!' Supermodel Gisele Bündchen Shares Adorable Disney Snaps From Daughter's 10th Birthday Weeks After Tom Brady Split

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
Newly-single supermodel Gisele Bündchen is seemingly taking her girls' trip to the next level, embarking on a family getaway to Walt Disney World in honor of her daughter Vivian Lake ’s 10th birthday on Monday, December 5.

One day earlier, on Sunday, December 4, the model took to her Instagram Story, sharing a series of sweet snaps depicting their celebratory day in the Orlando, Fla., based theme park.

After posting an adorable line-up of small shoes presumably belonging to her children and their pals, captioning the snap with a hilarious handwritten “let’s do this!” the model shared a few photos from inside the park.

“Birthday celebration!” she wrote, tagging Walt Disney World’s official Instagram page, with a photo depicting her daughter’s posse walking through the amusement park.

The Brazil native also shared some more candid snaps of their day, including one photo taken while riding The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror drop ride — and another of herself eating a Mickey Mouse-shaped ice cream treat.

The Victoria’s Secret alum wasn’t the only one to honor Vivian Lake’s big day. On Monday, NFL legend/Vivian Lake’s famous father, Tom Brady , took to Instagram with a heartwarming family photo, offering a heartfelt caption about his youngest child turning the big 1-0.

MOVING ON FAST! NEWLY SINGLE GISELE BÜNDCHEN COUPLES UP IN COSTA RICA WITH NEW MAN JOAQUIM VALENTE

"Happy 10th Birthday Vivi!” wrote the Tampa Bay Buccaneer alongside an image depicting him embracing the birthday girl and one of her two brothers, Benjamin , 12.

“We adore you and your beautiful heart ❤️! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you 🥰," the message continued.

GISELE BÜNDCHEN COMMENTS ON TOM BRADY'S INSTAGRAM POST DURING FIRST THANKSGIVING AS DIVORCED PARENTS

It seems Bündchen, too, got in on the social media love, dropping a single red heart emoji under her former flame’s heartfelt post.

Despite calling it quits earlier this year, Brady and Bündchen’s recent exchange is only the latest instance the exes have kept it cool while on the 'gram , Bundchen offering her signature emoji of support on a few of Brady’s posts, including one depicting his son, Jack , running with a football.

“❤️My Inspiration ❤️,” Brady captioned the sentimental snap, shared with his nearly 13 million Instagram followers.

