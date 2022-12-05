HBO Max and Discovery Plus' new name will most likely be Max

Following their last year year, Warner Bros Discovery executives are close to releasing a new name and platform.

According to CNBC , the name "Max" is currently being vetted by the company's legal team. The new platform will combine HBO Max and Discovery Plus.

Per CNBC, the app itself will "share similarities with Disney Plus's platform, with Warner Bros. Discovery’s brands as individual tiles" and HBO, Discovery, DC, and Warner Bros. will be among the landing hubs on the platform.

Warner Bros Discovery has made several big changes this year, the first being the cancellation of Batgirl which starred Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons, Michael Keaton, and Brendan Fraser. "The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max," they stated at the time. The follow-up film to Scoob! was also shelved by the company . Both decisions were reportedly made in order to cut costs.

"While we’ve got lots more work to do and some difficult decisions still ahead, we have total conviction in the opportunity before us," Boss David Zaslav said.

"Max" is set to launch in spring 2023, the company announced on an earnings call in November. HBO Max and Discovery+ subscriptions currently cost $14.99 and $6.99, respectively, with each streaming service offering a less expensive ad-supported tier. The price of the new streaming platform is reportedly still being discussed.

