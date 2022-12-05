ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

Torres-Walker staying on Antioch City Council, wins seat by 3 votes

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3duHEx_0jYNuG9F00

PIX Now 06:32

Antioch City Council member Tamisha Torres-Walker. Tamisha Torres-Walker

ANTIOCH (CBS SF/BCN) – When the dust cleared Friday at the Contra Costa County Elections Office and officials certified the final election results, Tamisha Torres-Walker successfully defended her District 1 council seat by three votes.

Former councilperson Joy Motts initially appeared headed back to the council, where she served until Torres-Walker unseated her in 2020. Motts led in unofficial counts until last week, when Torres-Walker jumped both Motts and former planning commissioner Diane Gibson-Gray to regain the lead.

Torres-Walker finished with 1,467 votes (34.46%) to Motts' 1,464 votes (34.29%). Gibson-Gray wasn't too far behind, with 1,339 votes (31.36%).

Torres-Walker is seen as an ally of Mayor Lamar Thorpe. The other member of the council's progressive voting bloc, Monica Wilson, successfully defended her seat against council colleague Lori Ogorchok, who was pitted against Wilson because of district readjustment.

During the election, Torres-Walker touted her record as executive director of the Safe Return Project, "a non-profit that works to dismantle the mass incarceration system and utilize those funds towards resourcing, rehabilitation, and prevention in the community."

She said her council accomplishments included helping create a new city department focused on reducing gun violence, helping shut down a gas pipeline through Antioch, equipping police with body and dash cameras and establishing a police oversight board, creating a mobile mental health crisis team, and helping the city obtain more than $2 million for youth prevention and intervention and violence prevention programs.

Comments / 12

liberalism is mental
2d ago

put it this way folks she better watch her step because we can recall her just as fast as she's elected I don't know who in the hell and the right my voted for her or something fishy about this whole situation her track record is Despicable and she's destroying her District in the city of Antioch it's not because she is African-American it's because of her dangerous way of doing things and favoring Criminal actions now they need to release the body footage cameras of the police during her incident at her house and show you who this person really is

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pioneerpublishers.com

Hoffmeister Selected as Concord’s New Mayor, Birsan Named Vice Mayor

Concord, Calif. (Dec. 7, 2022) – At the Dec. 6 Concord City Council meeting, outgoing Mayor Dominic Aliano turned over the gavel to Vice Mayor Laura Hoffmeister after she was selected by fellow councilmembers as the City’s mayor for 2023. Councilmember Edi Birsan was selected to serve as...
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan accused of ethics violations, faces $19K in fines

OAKLAND – Oakland's vice mayor may be fined next week $19,000 for possible government ethics violations, according to the city's Public Ethics Commission. Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan is facing possible fines totaling $10,500 for failing to report on city forms her partial ownership of a condominium near Estuary Park in Oakland. Kaplan failed to report her partial ownership of the condo three times, ethics investigators said in city documents.  The vice mayor is facing $8,500 in fines for alleged conflict of interest violations because she voted on projects that could increase the value of her condo. "The investigation found also...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Newly-elected Santa Clara County Sheriff start early in wake of predecessor's resignation

SAN JOSE – Santa Clara County Sheriff-elect Bob Jonsen will assume his duties one month early after his embattled predecessor abruptly resigned in October.The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Jonsen as sheriff before officially taking office in January. Jonsen will start on an interim basis Thursday -- after the election is certified by the county Registrar of Voters. He'll officially be sworn in as sheriff on Jan. 2.Jonsen said he's ready to take on his new job, adding he's already set up meetings to connect with the force."I'm very excited about this and the organization is excited...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Recounts requested in two Contra Costa county elections

CONTRA COSTA - A whole month after election day, it seems as though Contra Costa County's elections department isn't done counting after all.The county elections office has received two recount requests for races from the Nov. 8 election. The first concerns the Antioch District 1 City Council race, which Tamisha Torres-Walker won over Joy Motts by three votes. The second is for the Richmond District 2 City Council race, which ended in a tie between Andrew Butt and Cesar Zepeda.Zepeda ended up winning a drawing of sealed envelopes in Richmond on Tuesday.California law allows any voter to request a recount....
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

17 Striking UC workers issued citations at sit-in, rally at Office of President in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (KPIX/CBS SF) -- More than a dozen striking University of California workers were cited for trespassing after staging an hours-long sit-in at the UC Office of the President in downtown Sacramento.According to police, 17 citations were issued for misdemeanor charges without incident.Meantime, 2000 workers rallied outside the Capitol building, and another group staged a sit-in at the UC Office of the President, in Oakland.The statewide academic worker strike is now in its fourth week, with final exams starting next week.In the past few days the UC system struck a tentative agreement with one group of workers. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ksro.com

Interim City Manager for Sonoma Being Terminated

The interim city manager for Sonoma is being fired. Sue Casey was given notice last week by the city council and will be placed on paid administrative leave for the next 30 days. At least four special meetings were held by the council within the past couple of months evaluating Casey’s performance. A public reason for her termination was not given. The Sonoma City Council is expected to hire Mark Linder, the former city manager of Windsor this week as Casey’s replacement. Casey was Sonoma’s third city manager since the end of 2020. She acted as interim city manager since May of this year.
SONOMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco supes put brakes on deadly police robot policy

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco supervisors voted Tuesday to put the brakes on a controversial policy that would let police use robots for deadly force.The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to explicitly ban the use of robots in such fashion for now. But they sent the issue back to a committee for further discussion and could allow it in limited cases at another time.It's a reversal from last week's vote allowing the use of robots in limited cases. The police said they had no plans to arm the robots with guns but wanted the ability to put explosives on them...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland leaders propose plan to crack down on sideshows

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Cities across the Bay Area are scrambling to find new ways to deal with sideshows. This on the heels of this weekend’s giant sideshows in San Francisco, Oakland, and even on the Bay Bridge. Oakland city leaders are proposing changes to keep these dangerous events at bay. Oakland City Council member […]
OAKLAND, CA
Yoel Davidson

California Teenager To Get keys To The City For Losing Eye In Heroic Act

The Habit Burger Grill November 12, 2022 8:25 PM EST CCTVPhoto byKNTV NBC News. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8Nv-ovsWXA NBC News KNTV Report on Bianca Palomera. “I think I’m still processing it.” says Bianca Palomera, the 19 year old clerk working at The Habit Burger Grill located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bianca was told by doctors that she was going to lose her right eye after she was punched in the face several times for defending her co-workers brother from bullies on Saturday night, November 12, about 5:25 p.m local time, 8:25 p.m. EST. Bianca’s sister, Erica, believes Bianca and her family are at the anger or rage stage of their shared grief in accepting the unacceptable outcome of Bianca’s heroism and at the same time not knowing how to help Bianca as she heals. The stages of grief include denial, anger or rage, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Bianca’s family is outraged because the family is “not getting help from the local [Antioch, California] police”.
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man killed in weekend shooting at Oakland homeless shelter site

OAKLAND – An Oakland homeless shelter site was the scene of a fatal shooting last Saturday morning, city officials said. The victim was shot at about 3:30 a.m. at the site at Third and Peralta streets near South Prescott Park and the main Oakland Post Office. The man's name has not yet been released by police, a police spokesperson said Thursday. "We are deeply troubled that one of our residents at this site was killed in a senseless act of violence," Estelle Clemons, interim director of Oakland's Human Services Department, said in a statement. "The shock and grief have reverberated...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Enrollment drop in Contra Costa County schools is lowest since 2011

MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) – Contra Costa County's public schools saw declining enrollment for the second year in a row last year, dropping to 169,604 -- the lowest it's been in a decade.The county, which includes 18 school districts, saw steady enrollment increases between the 2011-12 school year and the 2019-20 school year, going from 169,394 to 178,406, according to the Contra Costa County Office of Education's 2021-22 annual report released Tuesday. But after the Covid-19 pandemic shut down campuses, the county's enrollment declined 3%.Enrollment declined another 2% in 2021-22, according to the report. The state as a whole saw about the same decline last year, dropping to a two-decade low of 5,846,317 students.The district's largest district, West Contra Costa Unified, lost about 1,000 students in 2021-22, going from 31,027 to 30,071 -- a 3% percent decline.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
musictimes.com

Too Short Gets a BIG Honor in Oakland After Doing THIS

Too Short has been working in the music industry for over 40 years now and he is now considered a legend in the hip-hop music scene. After bringing honor to his hometown of Oakland, the city will be naming a street after him. According to Uproxx, the "Too Short Street"...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fmr. Interim Capitol Police chief will become UC Berkeley's new chief

BERKELEY (CBS SF/BCN) --  The former interim head of the U.S. Capitol Police will be the new chief of police for the University of California at Berkeley, campus officials announced Monday.Yogananda Pittman will take charge on Feb. 1, 2023 and is replacing Margo Bennett, who is retiring, according to UC Berkeley officials.Pittman held several positions in the Capitol Police Department during the course of her 21 years there and was one of the first two African American women to earn a promotion to captain.She served as interim chief for six months following the violent Jan. 6 insurrection.      ...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man injured in Mission District shooting early Tuesday evening

SAN FRANCISCO – A 37-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Mission District on Tuesday evening, according to police.The man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound that is not considered life-threatening, and police determined the shooting took place around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 16th and Valencia streets.No arrest has been made in the case and no suspect information was immediately available Wednesday.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
101K+
Followers
27K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy