South Brunswick police criminally charge truck driver in crash that seriously injured two teens

South Brunswick School District to receive $2 million in state funds for preschool expansion
Full-day preschool is coming to South Brunswick School District with the state awarding $2 million in funding for the district to implement the program. Superintendent Scott Feder announced that the district is receiving state funding to run a full-day preschool program in a letter to the school community in November.
South Brunswick Democratic incumbents secure mayoral, council seats in general election; newcomers win school board seats
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – The Middlesex County Board of Elections have certified election results. Following successful re-election bids, South Brunswick Mayor Charles Carley and Councilman Ken Bierman are set to be sworn into their new terms in January. The two Democratic incumbents defeated their Republican challengers, Michael Havardansky in the...
Murphy announces $25 million in funding for restoration of Revolutionary War sites across New Jersey
Four Revolutionary War sites in Mercer County will receive federal funding through the state’s budget for restoration and preservation efforts in preparation for America’s 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026. Gov. Phil Murphy joined by legislative, state, county and municipal officials at Washington Crossing State Park in Hopewell...
State launches NJ Partnership for Student Success initiative
The Murphy Administration has announced the launch of the New Jersey Partnership for Student Success (NJPSS), an initiative designed to harness the energy of volunteers and community organizations to help students, educators and schools as they work to address learning loss and other challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
South Brunswick Board of Education extends superintendent contract through 2027
South Brunswick School District will continue to be led by Superintendent Scott Feder with school board members approving an amended contract that keeps him in the district through 2027. Vice Board President Mike Mitchell, and Board members Deepa Karthik, Raja Krishna, Ray Kuehner, Smitha Raj, Lisa Rodgers, and Barry Nathanson...
Gov. Murphy announces independent review of state’s response to COVID-19 pandemic
Gov. Phil Murphy has announced the beginning of an independent review of New Jersey’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the state of readiness in early 2020, and how the state responded to the many challenges that emerged over the last three years. The review, which will contain recommendations...
Democrats win municipal race; incumbent, two newcomers to fill school board seats in North Brunswick
The Middlesex County Clerk’s Office has finalized election results. There were contested elections for seats on the municipal governing body and school board in North Brunswick during the general election Nov. 8. North Brunswick Township Council – Two, three-year terms. Democratic incumbent Amanda Guadagnino received 5,784 votes, and...
South Brunswick High School students named Class of 2023 Governors STEM Scholars
The Governor’s STEM Scholars has named three South Brunswick High School students to its 2023 Scholars class. South Brunswick Senior Krishnan Tholkappian, Senior Xinyi Zhang, and rising Senior Samuel Yeboah-Manson are part of a 2023 Scholars class that consists of 128 scholars from 20 counties across the state. Students...
