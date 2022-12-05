Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wowza! Could You Finish A Steak This Size? This Female TikToker Did!
If you have not been to The Big Texan in Amarillo, TX before, what are you waiting for? It is an experience, to say the least. Located on Route 66, this iconic restaurant is world famous for the 72 oz. steak challenge. If you've never heard of this challenge, check out a few of the rules and what is included in this challenge.
What New Business Will Be Occupying this Amarillo Cursed Building?
It's always great to see new businesses coming into Amarillo. We try them out and we either like them or we don't. We may fall in love with some. As soon as that happens, it seems they close their doors. That is if they are unique and local. More and more it seems the only things that do well in Amarillo is coffee and fast food.
Best Brisket In Amarillo? Here’s A Few Contenders.
One of the things I was absolutely spoiled with when it came to Austin was BBQ. It's the place I've hands down had the best BBQ I've ever had. Franklin BBQ, Salt Lick, Terry Black's. Those were the three go-to joints for me when I was craving it. The family...
Love Pets? You Can Only Own So Many In Amarillo.
Pets are a part of our lives. They become family members, they become support, and they become our happiness. It starts with one, then you figure that pet needs a friend so you get another one. Then you become attached to them and want more and more. Well, better be...
Downtown Amarillo Underground Tunnels a Movie Theater Location?
One of the first things I learned when I started working in downtown Amarillo was that there were tunnels connecting different businesses in the area. They did come in handy. I would use the tunnels in my building to walk in the winter months. It was a great way to...
KFDA
Bishop Hills hosting Christmas Lights display throughout the week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bishop Hills neighborhood north of Amarillo are hosting its Christmas Lights display this evening. The event is from Sunday’s through Thursday’s, the lights will remain on from 6:30 p.m. through 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
KFDA
Amarillo Bombers host signing event ahead of first game of the season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The FC Amarillo Bombers held a special signing event in town to celebrate the beginning of their season. The event showcased players both returning and new to celebrate as they prepare for the upcoming season. Club owner Dr. James Parker is ready for another fun season.
These Lofts Built In a Factory Are Some of Amarillo’s Best Hidden Gems
Amarillo’s downtown is slowly working at modernizing itself, and that’s no secret. By updating older buildings such as the Barfield hotel and the Herring hotel, or by building altogether new establishments such as the Embassy suites, developers hope to revitalize Amarillo’s economy and identity. But of course, the heart of Downtown Amarillo is not the only area that has seen development within the past few years.
silverstreakonline.com
Fundraiser To Benefit Family Of Freshman Jaxon Corbet
Freshman Jaxon Corbet had brain surgery to replace a shunt on Oct. 5. The surgery had an unexpected outcome that has left him in a coma, and he is now fighting due to an acquired brain injury. Corbet has had multiple surgeries, and continues to make progress. In addition, Corbet’s parents are currently exploring options to get him into a rehabilitation facility outside of the Amarillo area that specializes in brain injuries like his.
KFDA
Amarillo school bus drivers and monitors join Amarillo chapter of the national Teamsters union
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo chapter of the national Teamsters union said today local school bus drivers and monitors have voted to join the union. The work for First Student, a national company that provides transportation for Amarillo ISD students. A news release says some issues that need to...
KFDA
TOGETHER WE CAN 2022: Amarillo National Bank, Bushland Elementary School
In this week's Pay it Forward, we meet Tony, who's paying it forward to his good friend Vilma!. 2ND CUP: Raymond Gonzales; Faith City Mission to host Christmas meal to feed those in need. Updated: 13 hours ago. KFDA 2ND CUP. Updated: 13 hours ago. Video: Dalhart first responders seeking...
abc7amarillo.com
Deadly fire started in living room, cause 'undetermined with no criminal intent'
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office said a deadly fire that killed one person and injured two others is not suspicious. The fire started around 2:10 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of N. Fairfield Street. One person was reported dead at the scene. Two...
Myhighplains.com
WATCH: Politics Today for the week of Dec. 11
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today. Here are a few topics along with deatils of stories that are discussed by Jackie Kingston during the show:. Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson will not be running for re-election, according to an announcement on her Facebook page.
High Plains seeing uptick in respiratory illnesses; shortage in medications to combat them
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains is in the middle of flu season and the area is also seeing an uptick of other respiratory illnesses, like RSV and COVID-19, with this uptick in cases comes to a shortage of medications to fight them. “We’re seeing a tremendous amount of RSV and flu, a couple of […]
Test Drive Joyride Lands Three Amarillo Residents in Childress County Jail
I'm old fashioned. When I go shopping around for a new vehicle, I do it the good ol' traditional way. Set a budget. Check the classifieds. Ask around amongst automobile-minded friends. Go to a few reputable(ish) dealerships. Select a few likely candidates. Take one I like on a test drive.
Popular Amarillo Bakery Going Out Of Business
One of the great things about Amarillo is we have a lot of places to get bakery goods. However, there is one particular bakery in Amarillo that takes us overseas to the home of one of the world's most famous landmarks and that is France. Franks Bakery is. The only...
abc7amarillo.com
Sentencing scheduled for Amarillo man who planned to blow up Tascosa High School
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A judge scheduled sentencing for an Amarillo man who planned to blow up Tascosa High School and then skip town. Erfan Salmanzadeh, 33, is scheduled to be sentenced on April 13, 2023 in federal court. According to documents obtained by ABC 7 , Salmanzadeh recorded...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Amarillo Matters PAC Attacks Alex Fairly
Filing has not yet begun for the 2023 Amarillo City Council elections, but Amarillo Matters PAC is already on the attack, aiming its criticisms at an opponent of outgoing Mayor Ginger Nelson. On Friday, Amarillo Matters issued a statement on Facebook, attacking local businessman Alex Fairly. Fairly, who has been...
KFDA
18 people make the 100th Amarillo Police Academy
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a big day for the Amarillo Police Department and 18 hard working individuals: It’s the first day of the 100th Amarillo Police Academy. “That we work together as a team. That’s my biggest want and expectation for the 100th is that we will be known for our teamwork, that we will stick together and we will stay together,” says Sarah Dimas, recruit for the 100th Academy.
San Angelo LIVE!
Three Texas Panhandle Teens Killed in Jeep Rollover Crash
BORGER, TX – Three teenagers will killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday in the Texas Panhandle. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Dec. 7 at around 7:15 p.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to Ranch to Market 1319, about two miles northwest of Borger, for the report of a rollover crash.
Comments / 0