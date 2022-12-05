ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDA

Bishop Hills hosting Christmas Lights display throughout the week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bishop Hills neighborhood north of Amarillo are hosting its Christmas Lights display this evening. The event is from Sunday’s through Thursday’s, the lights will remain on from 6:30 p.m. through 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

These Lofts Built In a Factory Are Some of Amarillo’s Best Hidden Gems

Amarillo’s downtown is slowly working at modernizing itself, and that’s no secret. By updating older buildings such as the Barfield hotel and the Herring hotel, or by building altogether new establishments such as the Embassy suites, developers hope to revitalize Amarillo’s economy and identity. But of course, the heart of Downtown Amarillo is not the only area that has seen development within the past few years.
AMARILLO, TX
silverstreakonline.com

Fundraiser To Benefit Family Of Freshman Jaxon Corbet

Freshman Jaxon Corbet had brain surgery to replace a shunt on Oct. 5. The surgery had an unexpected outcome that has left him in a coma, and he is now fighting due to an acquired brain injury. Corbet has had multiple surgeries, and continues to make progress. In addition, Corbet’s parents are currently exploring options to get him into a rehabilitation facility outside of the Amarillo area that specializes in brain injuries like his.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

WATCH: Politics Today for the week of Dec. 11

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today. Here are a few topics along with deatils of stories that are discussed by Jackie Kingston during the show:. Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson will not be running for re-election, according to an announcement on her Facebook page.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Popular Amarillo Bakery Going Out Of Business

One of the great things about Amarillo is we have a lot of places to get bakery goods. However, there is one particular bakery in Amarillo that takes us overseas to the home of one of the world's most famous landmarks and that is France. Franks Bakery is. The only...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Amarillo Matters PAC Attacks Alex Fairly

Filing has not yet begun for the 2023 Amarillo City Council elections, but Amarillo Matters PAC is already on the attack, aiming its criticisms at an opponent of outgoing Mayor Ginger Nelson. On Friday, Amarillo Matters issued a statement on Facebook, attacking local businessman Alex Fairly. Fairly, who has been...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

18 people make the 100th Amarillo Police Academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a big day for the Amarillo Police Department and 18 hard working individuals: It’s the first day of the 100th Amarillo Police Academy. “That we work together as a team. That’s my biggest want and expectation for the 100th is that we will be known for our teamwork, that we will stick together and we will stay together,” says Sarah Dimas, recruit for the 100th Academy.
AMARILLO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Three Texas Panhandle Teens Killed in Jeep Rollover Crash

BORGER, TX – Three teenagers will killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday in the Texas Panhandle. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Dec. 7 at around 7:15 p.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to Ranch to Market 1319, about two miles northwest of Borger, for the report of a rollover crash.
BORGER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy