FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Holocaust survivor Henry Slucki to talk at Los Angeles museum about retracing route taken to flee Nazi-controlled FranceD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
NBC Los Angeles
NBC4 and Telemundo 52 to Host Live Special for Virgen de Guadalupe Celebrations
The celebration of one of the most revered images in Latin America will take place over the weekend when millions of people will sing to the Virgen de Guadalupe around the Catholic world, including hundreds of cities in the U.S. To commemorate the 491st anniversary of the apparition of the...
NBC Los Angeles
Homebased Inglewood Bakery Showcases Unique ‘Concha Art'
Gloria Ruiz Arteaga of Yoyie's Sweets offers the city of Los Angeles gourmet custom Conchas and desserts through her home-based bakery in Inglewood. In this bakery, you can buy anything from custom birthday sweets to Bad Bunny and even film inspired baked goods. The 32-year-old Chicana baker hopes to diversify...
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California TV News Icons Retiring From NBC4
Long-time television news anchor Chuck Henry and veteran reporters Vikki Vargas, Beverly White, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch are retiring from NBC4. Together, they account for decades of experience covering stories for NBC4 that shaped Southern California. Chuck Henry. Long-time newsman Chuck Henry, co-anchor of the NBC4 News at 5p.m.,...
NBC Los Angeles
Photos: Karen Bass Sworn in as LA's First Female Mayor in Historic Inauguration
Karen Bass was sworn in as LA’s first female mayor in a historical inauguration at the Microsoft Theatre on Sunday . Bass is LA’s 43rd mayor, the first woman and the second Black person to lead the city. “I will start my first day as mayor at the...
NBC Los Angeles
Karen Bass Sworn In As Los Angeles' First Female Mayor
Karen Bass was sworn in as the 43rd mayor of Los Angeles on Sunday in a historic inauguration at the Microsoft Theater, becoming the first woman and second Black person to lead the city. Bass was sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris, a former California senator and the first...
NBC Los Angeles
Street Vendors File Lawsuit Against City of LA Over No Vending Zones
A coalition of LA street vendors marched down Hollywood Boulevard on Thursday on the very sidewalks where the City of Los Angeles no longer allows them to sell food. Today, they announced they’re suing the city for setting up no-vending zones in eight of LA’s most popular areas.
NBC Los Angeles
French Bulldogs Stolen From Pregnant Woman In Studio City Return Home
Two French bulldogs that were stolen at gunpoint have been reunited with their pregnant owner. Cindy Nelson was walking her dogs when an armed man approached and pointed a gun at her around 10 a.m. Friday in the 4100 block of Kraft Avenue, just south of Ventura Boulevard and west of Tujunga Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department's North Hollywood Division reported.
NBC Los Angeles
Wet Weather Returns to SoCal. Here's When to Plan for Weekend Rain and Snow
Widespread rain and mountain snow, including enough to create hazardous travel conditions on the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles, are in the weekend forecast for Southern California. Most areas can expect periods of rain starting Saturday night and continuing through Monday morning. The coast, Los Angeles basin and valley...
NBC Los Angeles
7,000 Street Light Outages Darken LA Neighborhoods
It was nighttime when Robert, who didn’t want to use his last name, heard the alarm on his truck going off. He walked to the window of his North Hollywood home and saw thieves trying to steal the catalytic converter from his truck that was parked on the street.
NBC Los Angeles
Mayor Garcetti Signs Series of Green Laws on Last Day
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti spent his final hours in office Saturday signing a series of new ordinances to phase out oil drilling, prohibit natural gas in new construction and ban Styrofoam and single-use plastics. “Today, we write a new chapter in building a more sustainable, equitable and just future...
NBC Los Angeles
Landslide Sends Boulders Tumbling Down Cliff Onto SoCal Beach
Boulders, trees, dirt and debris tumbled down a Southern California coastal cliff Friday in a landslide. The slide was reported near the shoreline in the Palos Verdes Estates area. Crews were sent to the 300 block of Paseo del Mar about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
NBC Los Angeles
USC QB Caleb Williams Wins 2022 Heisman Trophy
For the first time since 2005, the USC Trojans have a Heisman trophy winner. Quarterback Caleb Williams took home the trophy during a ceremony at the Jazz at Lincoln Center's Appel Room in New York City on Saturday night. Williams received 544 first-place votes to take home the 2022 Heisman...
NBC Los Angeles
Residents in Huntington Beach Find Arrows in Their Rooftops
People in one Huntington beach community are dealing with strange and unsettling crime. Someone is shooting arrows into their neighborhood and the community says, it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt. They were hard to see in the dark, but several of the homes had large arrows...
NBC Los Angeles
Storm System Moves Into Southland, Flooding Some Streets
Steady rain fell on the Southland Sunday, with minor flooding, mud and debris flows closing some roads. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works reported Sunday morning that Lake Hughes Road, between Pine Canyon and Dry Gulch roads in Lake Hughes, was closed due to mud and debris on the roadway. The department was asking the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
NBC Los Angeles
Landslide Sends Rocks, Trees Tumbling Down Cliff in Palos Verdes Estates
A landslide was reported Friday near the shoreline in the Palos Verdes Estates area. Crews were sent to the 300 block of Paseo del Mar about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported, according to the fire department.
NBC Los Angeles
Pursuit Driver Crashes Into Two Vehicles, Bicyclist in Koreatown
A driver in a stolen vehicle led authorities on a pursuit before crashing into a person on a bike and two other cars in Koreatown. “Thank god everyone’s safe,” Raphael Cervantes, a witness, said. Video footage from inside Cassell’s Hamburgers on the corner of 6th and Normandie shows...
NBC Los Angeles
Police Activity Swarms Boulevard in Hawthorne
Police activity shut down trains at the El Segundo and Marine Stations Friday in Hawthorne after reports of a man with a gun on train tracks. Around 4 p.m., Newschopper4 captured footage of a heavy police presence at Rosecrans and Aviation. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was assisting El...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Found Shot To Death in Huntington Park
A man was found shot to death Saturday in Huntington Park, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 3:50 a.m. in the 6300 block of Seville Avenue, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau. Huntington Park police officers...
NBC Los Angeles
At Least Five Arrested After Pursuit Ends in Crash in Lincoln Heights
At least five people were taken into custody after a pursuit ended in a crash in Lincoln Heights Saturday night. The pursuit driver and passengers were sought by police over an alleged armed robbery. The vehicle drove through residential areas in El Sereno and Lincoln Heights. At one point through...
