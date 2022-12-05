Read full article on original website
KVOE
Numerous cases of note have hearings Monday in Lyon County District Court
Monday will be busy in Lyon County District Court. A first appearance is coming Monday in Lyon County District Court in an alleged drug distribution case. Emporia Police officers say Jordan M Johnson was arrested this past Tuesday with between 25 and 450 grams of marijuana set for distribution. Johnson has been charged with marijuana distribution, psilocybin possession and paraphernalia possession. Case details have not been announced.
KVOE
Potential trial dates set in drug distribution case within 1,000 feet of Emporia school
Potential jury trial dates are on the docket in Lyon County District Court as a drug distribution case proceeds. Following a pretrial and arraignment hearing Thursday, Lyon County Judge Lee Fowler set possible starting dates of Jan. 31, Feb. 6 or Feb. 27 in the case of Anthony Martinez. A pretrial hearing is coming at 4 pm Jan. 25.
KVOE
CRASH UPDATE: One person observed after Kansas Turnpike wreck in Chase County.
One person was observed for possible medical treatment after a crash southwest of Emporia on Sunday. Emporia EMS responded to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 100.8 southbound around 7:20 pm after a reported rollover crash. The person, identified as 55-year-old Jimmy Murdock of Topeka, declined a trip to a hospital.
KVOE
Dec. 5 fire in Osage City ruled accidental; assistance efforts underway
Last week’s fire at an Osage City house has been ruled as accidental after an investigation by the Office of Kansas State Fire Marshal. Fire was reported at 403 Lakin shortly before 4 am. The resident, John Tramell, was alerted to the fire by his dog, and both got out of the home safely.
KVOE
Reported fire in Neosho Rapids apparently caused by closed chimney flue, not blaze
Firefighters from two Lyon County departments were called to a reported fire Sunday evening, but an early investigation indicates there was no fire involved. Hartford-Neosho Rapids and Emporia were dispatched to 502 Main in Neosho Rapids around 7 pm. Early indications are the smoke inside the house came from a closed chimney flue, not a home fire.
KVOE
Emporia City Commission holding special meeting Monday
There’s a lot on tap for the Emporia City Commission’s special meeting at 11 am Monday. Commissioners will have an executive session related to an unspecified economic development. There is also a public hearing on a possible Community Development Block Grant for Emporian Rick Mitchell’s project inside the old Emporia Gazette building near Sixth and Merchant. Commissioners could also adopt revisions to the city’s Rural Housing Incentive District policy.
KVOE
Semi incident Friday in Osage City leads to two downed power poles, nearly nine-hour electricity and cable TV restoration effort
Friday’s power pole incident in Osage City kept the power and cable service offline for nearly nine hours and rerouted traffic for most of that afternoon and evening. Osage City Police officers say a semi snagged an unlisted number of power lines near the junction of Kansas Highway 170 and Safford Street just before 1 pm. The city’s Facebook page says two poles were damaged and had to be reset.
KVOE
KVOE News poll results show vast majority of respondents displeased with new city logo
A minor adjustment to Emporia’s new city logo did very little to change opinions on the overall design. KVOE’s recent news poll concluded late Friday afternoon and asked residents the question: Do you approve of the new design? Nearly 500 individuals responded to the poll with an overwhelming majority, 423 to be exact, answering “no.” 31 respondents answered “yes” while 12 responded “unsure.”
KVOE
Semi pulls down power pole, power lines in Osage City
Osage City Police officers say a semi pulled down a power pole, disrupting electric and cable service in parts of the city limits Friday afternoon. The police department says the semi snagged an undetermined number of power lines near the junction of Kansas Highway 170 and Safford Street shortly before 1 pm.
KVOE
Veterans encouraged to attend PACT Act town hall in Topeka next week
Area veterans are encouraged to attend a special town hall meeting next week in Topeka about the so-called PACT Act. Officially known as the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins Act of 2022, the federal legislation signed this past summer expands free health care for roughly 3.5 milion veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as Vietnam War veterans exposed to Agent Orange.
KVOE
Emporia city logo has slight adjustment
Emporia’s brand-new — and controversial — city logo has seen a minor adjustment. The original logos unveiled Monday had a gold star near the top of the stylized E to represent veterans and Emporia’s status as the founding city of Veterans Day. After social media concerns from local veterans about the meaning of gold stars in the military — notably the Gold Star Mothers group for moms of soldiers killed in action — the city changed the star to a blue color.
KVOE
WEATHER: Freezing fog advisory for Greenwood County until 7 am Friday; little rainfall noted areawide Thursday
It’s another foggy start for part of the KVOE listening area. Greenwood County is in a freezing fog advisory until 7 am. Chase County was initially included but has since been canceled. Visibility is at or below a quarter-mile and id creating patchy slick spots, especially on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.
KVOE
The 39th Annual Neighborhood Toy Drop drive collects donations to support local agencies during this Christmas season
Members of the community brought a lot of toys to help support the annual toy drive of a northwest Emporia neighborhood in benefit of the Salvation Army and SOS Inc. Saturday evening. This is the 39th toy drive that neighbors around Delane Drive, Darlene Way, Diane Avenue, Hillcrest Drive, and...
KVOE
Emporia High boys wrestlers win at Eudora; girls eighth at Great Bend
The Emporia High wrestling teams were in action Saturday. The Spartan boys won the Eudora Tournament of Champions while the Spartan girls finished eighth at the Great Bend Christmas Clash. In Eudora, the Spartans defeated Eudora, 48-30, DeSoto, 45-35, Lansing, 48-27, Atchison 54-24 and Bishop Ward 72-0. Four Spartans went...
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: Reinvestment comes to Communications Department with non-tenure-track instructor, social media influencer certificate added
Realignment has come to Emporia State University’s Communications Department. Changes announced Thursday by ESU will expand on the department’s communication, emerging technology and society concentration announced last year, with a non-tenure-track full-time instructor and a social media influencing certificate to be offered. The instructor will be hired on a three-year contract, with experience in content creation, digital video, virtual reality and gaming and/or interactive media. The certificate will be open to any student on campus wanting to build a “productive online presence,” although the program will also be of benefit to community members representing their businesses or organizations.
KVOE
WEATHER: All area counties now in dense fog advisories until noon
Sunshine is in the forecast Sunday, however, it’ll come after more fog rolls through the KVOE listening area. All area counties — Lyon and surrounding — are in dense fog advisories until noon. Visibility has been half a block at best at the KVOE studios since around 6 am. Fog could lead to both obscured vision, down to a quarter of a mile or less in some spots, as well as slick road conditions with overnight temperatures in the mid-20s. With that in mind, motorists are asked to use low-beam headlights, increase the distance between you and other vehicles and also take your time getting to your destination.
KVOE
CrossWinds continues using two-year, $2.3 million grant to bolster area services
CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness has been in the news regularly this year for its upcoming consolidation of six local buildings into two — the Chi Omega building and the Earl Center. But it has also been working to expand services, in large part through the benefits of a major federal grant.
KVOE
Emporia High basketball teams win Paul Terry Classic
The Emporia High basketball teams finished the Paul Terry Classic with a pair of tournament championships. The Lady Spartans rallied from an 8-point deficit to force overtime and defeat Spring Hill, 64-62. Rebecca Snyder’s shot with no time left in regulation tied the game at 58. Lexsey Dewitt’s two free...
