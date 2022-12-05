Sunshine is in the forecast Sunday, however, it’ll come after more fog rolls through the KVOE listening area. All area counties — Lyon and surrounding — are in dense fog advisories until noon. Visibility has been half a block at best at the KVOE studios since around 6 am. Fog could lead to both obscured vision, down to a quarter of a mile or less in some spots, as well as slick road conditions with overnight temperatures in the mid-20s. With that in mind, motorists are asked to use low-beam headlights, increase the distance between you and other vehicles and also take your time getting to your destination.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO