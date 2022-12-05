Getting Answers: senior prescription costs on the rise

Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: COVID risk in our area based on new data
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is getting answers on the latest COVID-19 data as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says ten Massachusetts counties are at an elevated risk, but three counties in western mass are at low risk. Western Mass News checked in with Baystate Medical Center...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Respect for Marriage Act
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A bill titled the Respect for Marriage Act has passed in Congress, protecting same sex and interracial marriages. Now, that this legislation has been passed at the federal level, Western Mass News spoke with a local political science professor who shared what this means for same-sex and interracial unions in the future.
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass News Toys for Tots drive wraps up!
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -At Western Mass News our Toys for Tots drive came to end on Friday. The annual drive is part of the Marines’ Toys for Tots which donates new unwrapped toys for families in need. Western Mass News spoke with staff Sgt. Mitchell Salcido, who said he’s...
Town by Town: December 9
Town by Town: December 9
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In West Springfield, the fire department is holding their Homeless for the Holidays operation. WSFD members are volunteering to staff the site 24 hours a day through Sunday. Members will sleep in tents and brave the elements, keeping warm with a campfire.
westernmassnews.com
Local law enforcement braves the cold to raise money for Special Olympics
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local law enforcement was stationed at the Chicopee Walmart on Memorial Drive Saturday for their annual Cop on Top event to raise money for the Special Olympics. As shoppers were going about their Christmas shopping, law enforcement endured winter’s chill from the store’s roof for a...
Sunday morning news update
Sunday morning news update
westernmassnews.com
Festival of Trees comes to a close
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday was the final day to view the annual Festival of Trees at the MassMutual Center. All the trees at the festival were donated and decorated by businesses, organizations, schools, families and individuals within the community. The event ended at 5:00p.m. Raffel prizes for the trees were...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Gas prices begin to fall in time for the holiday season
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Gas prices are falling just in time for the holidays. Western Mass News spoke with AAA spokesperson Mark Schieldrop who said multiple factors are at play in causing this drop in prices including production inventory and demand. “It’s a holiday gift for motorists this time of year...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Holyoke Police Department Narcotics Bureau visited the Holyoke Target for their annual Christmas toy drive to help the less fortunate. The Holyoke Police Department filled their carts with thousands of dollars worth of toys at the Holyoke Mall Target to lend Santa a helping hand delivering toys to kids in need.
Friday night news update
Friday night news update
In this update, several people were injured in a two car accident in Easthampton last night, Springfield Police made three arrests this week after reports of shoplifting at a Cumberland Farms on Carew Street, and a warning was issued from State Police about a new scam going around where criminals spoof the state police phone number. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to rollover accident on Main Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to 3300 Main Street Saturday morning for reports of a rollover accident. According to Springfield Fire, only one vehicle was involved. The occupant was taken to the hospital for treatment. The cause of the accident has no been released at this time.
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Dec. 11
First Alert Weather Day As The Season’s First Plowable Snowfall Will Occur!. Bears shower the Thunderbirds game for the annual Teddy Bear Toss. Bears shower the Thunderbirds game for the annual Teddy Bear Toss. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley speaks at Mount Holyoke College. Updated: 23 hours ago. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to car crash on Armory Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A car crashed into a utility pole on Armory Street in Springfield Sunday evening. Western Mass News saw crews working to clear the scene around 4:00p.m. Traffic was delayed in the area as one lane was blocked off due to the accident. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News...
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee resident starts petition for change after string of deadly pedestrian crashes
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A string of deadly pedestrian crashes in Chicopee, now has city leaders looking for ways to make roads safer. It has one resident starting a petition to promote change. One Chicopee Street resident started a petition, hoping to prove to the city that speeding is a grave...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to Nottingham Street after car strikes pole
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Nottingham Street Sunday morning for reports of a car striking a pole. According to Springfield Fire officials, one person was brought to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the accident has not been disclosed at...
westernmassnews.com
Wintry weather makes its way across western Mass. Sunday evening
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The first plowable snow storm of the season was fully underway here in western Mass. Sunday. Locals Western Mass News spoke with had some mixed reactions on how they’re feeling about the snow. The first official day of winter is still more than a week away...
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee police address uptick in serious crashes and fatalities
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Chicopee, city leaders are making efforts to make the city streets a little safer, after a string of deadly accidents. Western Mass News is getting answers on what their plans are. The Chicopee mayor and Chicopee police chief says they’re shifting their focus to traffic...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to crash on Northampton Street in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Several people were injured in a two-car accident in Easthampton Friday evening, close to the same spot where a couple was hit and killed by a car just a few months ago. The crash happened on Northampton Street. Easthampton Police told Western Mass News that call came...
westernmassnews.com
SPD recovers loaded gun after responding to Carew Street shoplifting incident
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Police officers arrested three people and recovered a loaded gun after responding to a shoplifting in progress at the Cumberland Farms on Carew Street Tuesday morning. According to officials, responding officers found three people in a vehicle in the Cumberland Farms parking lot and conducted a...
westernmassnews.com
Local react to Sunday's snowy weather
Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort. TEAM COVERAGE: wintry road conditions in western Mass. Updated: 9 hours ago. TEAM COVERAGE: wintry road...
