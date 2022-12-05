What time is Morocco vs. Spain in the USA today? Kickoff time, TV channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match

Nearly 115 minutes had passed of mostly scoreless soccer between Brazil and Croatia when superstar Neymar lined up to take a free kick that carried at least the hint of danger. Only a few minutes before, he had scored the blazing goal that figured to carry his country into the FIFA World Cup semifinals. The free kick was still another opportunity to show off his dazzling skill and perhaps assure there would not be yet another Croatia comeback.

2 DAYS AGO