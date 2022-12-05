ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Oliver Bierhoff leaves position as Germany sporting director

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 6 days ago
Oliver Bierhoff has left his role as Germany’s sporting director with immediate effect in the wake of their early elimination from the World Cup in Qatar.

Bierhoff, who was also head of the German Football Association’s (DFB) academy, agreed to terminate his contract that had been set to run until 2024.

The 54-year-old joined the DFB following a stellar playing career in 2004 and held a managerial role until he assumed his current positions in 2018.

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said in a statement: “Oliver Bierhoff has been of incredible service to the DFB.

“Even though we have fallen short of expectations on the pitch in recent tournaments, he has been behind big moments.

“His work will forever be intertwined with our World Cup triumph in Brazil. Even in turbulent times, he always followed his goals and visions and has helped shape the DFB in a sustainable manner.”

