Birmingham, AL

Bham Now

38 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Dec. 9-11

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 38 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Kelly Fair at 832-713-0789 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 New Year’s Eve events in Birmingham for an unforgettable night

New Year’s Eve is only a couple of weeks away, so it’s time to plan how you want to celebrate the start of the new year. Whether you want to celebrate with your girlfriends, the whole family or with your significant other, we have seven of the hottest events lined up. Keep reading to find the perfect New Year’s Eve night.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

5 cooking classes in Birmingham that will make you a better chef

Wanting to impress your friends and family this holiday season? Check out these cooking classes in Birmingham that will have everyone in awe. Plus, we included baking classes and some fun for your little ones. Keep reading to learn more. 1. Cooking with Culture. Expand your recipe book with authentic...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

American Airlines adds new non-stop Birmingham to New York City route

Traveling to the Big Apple from Birmingham this spring?. Air travelers now have an additional option. American Airlines (AA) has announced plans to add a new route to their lineup at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Beginning the first week of May, travelers can fly non-stop to LaGuardia (LGA) on AA.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

