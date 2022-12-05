ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Can Morocco win the World Cup? Odds, path to final for surprise team in Qatar 2022

Sensational Morocco have arguably been the story of the World Cup, combining canny collective defensive displays with coiled attacking and clinical finishing to reach the semifinals in style. Since their first finals in 1970, the underdogs in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final four had only one appearance in the...
Sporting News

How Morocco made World Cup semifinals: Historic run by Atlas Lions is no fluke

It would be hyperbolic to suggest the scenes were unprecedented that developed after Morocco advanced to the World Cup semifinals for the first time in their history, for the first time by any country from the Arab World and the first time by any African team. But only by a little.
Sporting News

'My God' - Aguero furious with referee Lahoz 'attention-seeking' display in heated Argentina clash with Netherlands

Sergio Aguero has slammed referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz after his performance in Argentina's World Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands. WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish referee managed the World Cup quarter-final game in a baffling manner, allowing it to descend into chaos at times as he handed out 14 yellow cards and saw multiple brawls break out. In extra time, BBC Sport pundit Martin Keown said: "I think the referee is losing the plot here."
The Guardian

Agency Photographer of the Year 2022 – shortlist

Millions of images pass through our system over the course of a year, and towards the end of each one we begin the overwhelming process of trying to select some of our favourite photographers who, staff and freelancers alike, support our journalism visually from international and overseas press agencies. These...
Sporting News

What time is Netherlands vs. Argentina in the USA today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match

Argentina are targeting a fourth successive win and potential final-four clash with Brazil when they meet an in-form Netherlands side in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. After putting La Albiceleste ahead in their Round of 16 victory over Australia, captain Lionel Messi is one goal shy of Gabriel Batistuta's all-time record of 10 at the finals for the Copa America holders.
Sporting News

'He forced it a bit' - Lloris explains why Kane missed crucial World Cup penalty for England against France

Hugo Lloris has reacted to his club team-mate Harry Kane's vital penalty miss in England and France's World Cup clash on Saturday night. WHAT HAPPENED? Kane missed what might have been the biggest penalty of his career on Saturday night as England crashed out of the World Cup against France. The striker had already bested his club team-mate Lloris once, but blasted his second attempt over the bar, missing the chance to equalise and become England's outright top scorer in the process.
Sporting News

Why are Brazil out of World Cup 2022? They're dependent on Neymar and the others forgot how good they are

Nearly 115 minutes had passed of mostly scoreless soccer between Brazil and Croatia when superstar Neymar lined up to take a free kick that carried at least the hint of danger. Only a few minutes before, he had scored the blazing goal that figured to carry his country into the FIFA World Cup semifinals. The free kick was still another opportunity to show off his dazzling skill and perhaps assure there would not be yet another Croatia comeback.
Sporting News

When are the World Cup semifinals? Full details for Qatar 2022 final four clashes

The 2022 World Cup moves into its semi final stage, with two huge games on the horizon in Qatar. Croatia will be aiming to reach a second successive World Cup final, as they take on Lionel Messi's Argentina, with defending champions France up against tournament surprise package Morocco. The matches...
Sporting News

Grant Wahl dies at World Cup: What is known about U.S. soccer journalist’s death

Grant Wahl, one of the United States' foremost soccer journalists, has died while covering the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Wahl's agent, Tim Scanlan, told The New York Times that Wahl was stricken in the final minutes of the Netherlands-Argentina quarterfinal match in Lusail, Qatar. National Public Radio reported that...
Sporting News

India defeat Australia in super over in front of mammoth crowd

A mammoth crowd of over 47,000 people in Mumbai have been treated to a classic T20 clash between Australia and India, with the hosts getting home in a super over. After losing the first match of the series, India bounced back to level the scores against the Aussies in a thrilling clash at DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.
Sporting News

Lionel Messi penalty kick history: Argentina captain's record on penalties

There is no denying that Lionel Messi is one of the greatest players of all time. He has achieved so much success with his clubs and country and dazzled football fans the world over for nearly 20 years with his supreme skill and talent. Some call him a magician, others...
Sporting News

Why is Messi nicknamed the Flea? Story behind why he is called La Pulga

Some know him as Leo, others as "The Little Magician." Many call him the GOAT. Any way you slice it, though, it's hard not to notice Lionel Messi on the pitch. He wades through outstretched defenses with ease, an amoeba on the world stage. Messi is the greatest player ever. He's also one of the most aesthetically pleasing.

