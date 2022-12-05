19-year-old shot in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 19-year-old is in the hospital after police say he was shot in the Manassas area of Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the 10700 of Battleview Parkway in the Manassas area at around 1:46 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 for a report of a shooting.

When they got there, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in a local business. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police determined that the victim, along with two acquaintances, went into the business after he was shot. A K-9 unit was dispatched to search the area around the business but could not find any evidence of a shooting.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.