Lisa Kain
3d ago

So anything that is to be "holy" should not be followed by "drag". I wonder just how far some of these churches are going to go? What else are they going to say God has changed His mind about? If parents want books read to their children, if they want to instill love in their hearts for all people, they need to stop being lazy and read and teach their children at home.There are all kinds of sin....love people but you don't have to love what they do.

LadyJ
3d ago

👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽how the heck can you have a sick event in a church like this. Doesn't God clearly make several statements about his hatred for detestable things! He also warns men " to not be adorning themselves in things meant for women" Didnt God destroy Sodom and Gomorrah??? How sick and twisted to hold an event like this in a church??🤮

MAGA NOT CHINA!!
3d ago

Keep it up proud boys…. Join in every town. You all walk and talk and protect like real men!! Thank God for you and your service to children! 👏👏👏 ♥️♥️

