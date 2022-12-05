ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 3

Dirty Martini
6d ago

This is nothing new. These high school employees in school districts all over continue this behavior ruining livelihoods of employees and devastating mental health and wellbeing of students. Stop it already!

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kogt.com

Man Arrested For Harboring Teen

On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at approximately 11:15 AM, Officers with the Vidor Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services acted on a tip as to the location of 14 year old Chelsey Stewart of Vidor. Officers responded to a residence in the 3500 Block of 10th Street in Beaumont (Beauxart Garden). After being given consent to enter the residence. Officers located a runaway juvenile in the company of an adult male. John Allen, 44, had been interviewed during the investigation and advised that he had no knowledge as to Stewart’s location. He further assisted in the distribution of fliers asking assistance in locating the missing juvenile.
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

6-year-old Fannett girl using hot cocoa stand to raise money for children in need

GROVES, Texas — A 6-year-old girl from Fannett is using hot cocoa to raise money and give back to Southeast Texas children during the holiday season. Aspen Manuel previously opened a lemonade stand to help Madison Jackson, a toddler battling leukemia. When 12News last spoke to Manuel, she managed to raise more than $1,000 to help Jackson.
GROVES, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont police arrest Louisiana man after finding cocaine, weed, cash during IH-10 traffic stop

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 33-year-old Louisiana man is behind bars after Beaumont Police officers found drugs and cash during a traffic stop along Interstate 10. Beaumont narcotics officers pulled over a vehicle driven by Lenord Howard, 33, of Franklin, Louisiana, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, along Interstate 10 near mile marker 835 about 10 miles west of the city according to a news release.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Update: BPD investigating fatal auto-pedestrian hit and run

BEAUMONT — According to Beaumont Police, the BPD Traffic Unit is now investigating what was previously described as a fatal auto pedestrian crash as a hit and run fatality. On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 5:52 pm, Officers responded to a call in reference to a pedestrian that had been struck in the 2300 block of Interstate Highway 10 westbound. It is unknown at this time what vehicle/s struck the pedestrian and the investigation is on going, says BPD.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 8, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 8, 2022. Steven John Bellard, 53, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; Schedule I with intent (2 counts); sale of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia. Andrew Lawrence Paul, 47, Trout, Louisiana: Instate detainer. William Robert Mancuso, 45, Youngstown,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
East Texas News

Former martial arts instructor sentenced

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A guilty plea was entered in the case of a man accused of sexual assault of a child in Tyler County’s District Court. Troy Lee Smith, Jr., 49, was arrested in September 2018...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont Police identify man hit, killed on Interstate 10 westbound Thursday night

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a man from Marshall, Texas was hit and killed Thursday night. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Interstate 10 westbound shortly before 6 p.m., after receiving a call about a person who had been hit by a vehicle. The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Marquis Lequavior Marshall, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
BEAUMONT, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County Housing Authority board member arrested

A member of the Liberty County Housing Authority board has been arrested and charged with Abuse of Official Capacity and Theft after his home and the LCHA offices were raided by investigators on Thursday. The raids were carried out simultaneously Thursday morning by the Texas Rangers, the Liberty County District...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy