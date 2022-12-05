Read full article on original website
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for Dec. 11-17
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. This week, drivers...
WEAR
Florida Department of Environmental Protection's response to Navarre fuel spill
NAVARRE, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is investigating the cause of a gasoline spill in Navarre. More than 2,000 gallons of gas spilled from an 8,000 gallon fuel tank at a food truck lot on Navarre Parkway Thursday. Holley-Navarre fire officials say none of the fuel spilled...
click orlando
Massive storm 2,000 miles away creating life-threatening rip currents at Florida beaches
ORLANDO, Fla. – A storm more than 2,000 miles away in the North Atlantic is having a major impact along the Florida beaches. While it will be sunny, the risk for life-threatening rip currents will be extremely high. If you do enter the water, make sure you are paying...
WEAR
Death investigation underway in Santa Rosa County after woman found in Publix parking lot
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway in Santa Rosa County after a 71-year-old woman was found dead at a Publix parking lot Friday night. According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 7:15 p.m. officials responded to a medical emergency call at the Publix on Woodbine Road in Pace.
University of Florida
Can We Eradicate Giant Salvinia from the Florida Panhandle?
Based on the number of EDDMapS records for the panhandle – yes… we can. And if these records are accurate – yes… we should. I have seen the impact this plant can make. It has invaded Texas and Louisiana and has caused enough problems for the USDA to list it as one of America’s most noxious weeds. In Texas they have had “all calls” for anyone able to come to the state and help with management.
WEAR
40th Pensacola Christmas Parade kicks off in Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The 2022 Cox Pensacola Christmas Parade is taking place Saturday in Downtown Pensacola. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. and will including more than 50 floats and marching bands from every high school in Escambia County and Pace High School from Santa Rosa County. The nationally renowned...
WEAR
Free pet adoptions at Escambia County Animal Shelter for National Adoption Weekend
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- You can adopt a dog or cat from the Escambia County Animal Shelter at no charge on Saturday. The shelter is on Fairfield Drive near Pace Boulevard and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Escambia County Animal Welfare and "Best Friends Animal Society" are...
Food Stamps Schedule: Florida EBT Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP Discounts
SNAP provides support for low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes, and other low-income households. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic...
This Massive Flea Market in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
WEAR
UPDATE: Threat cleared at Pine Forest HS, Longleaf Elementary, Success Academy
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say the lockdowns have been lifted at Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary and Success Academy Friday morning. Deputies were investigating a social media threat, but have found no credibility to it. An investigation into the matter is still ongoing. Check back here for more...
WEAR
Tom Thumb on Summit Blvd. in Pensacola robbed at gunpoint
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Tom Thumb in Pensacola was robbed at gunpoint Friday night. It happened around 11:15 p.m. at the gas station on Summit Blvd. and Spanish Trail Road. Pensacola Police say the suspect told the clerk at gunpoint to look away while they took cash and ran away.
WJHG-TV
Largest Project In City Of Parker History Complete
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The largest project in the City of Parker history is complete. East Bay Partners and local government officials gathered Thursday for a ribbon cutting reception to celebrate the completion of the new East Bay Flats Waterfront Apartment Community in Parker. The complex boasts 270 units just off Tyndall Parkway on the doorstep of Tyndall Air Force Base. One, two, and three-bedroom apartments are available for single families to move in. Developers say the complex fills a large void in the housing market for Parker and the surrounding area.
Florida's Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025 - To Board a Plane With a REAL ID
The Florida countdown on its REAL ID driver's license site just got extended from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025 - 2 years from now. This is based on a statement by the Dept. of Homeland Security on Dec. 5, 2022. DHS decided to extend the deadline to make sure states can get everyone a REAL ID driver's license.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Florida
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Florida is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
Florida's largest marijuana company faces class-action lawsuit over layoffs
The lawsuit alleges Trulieve failed to comply with the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.
WEAR
UWF graduate donates about 2-feet of hair to 'Wigs For Kids'
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A University of West Florida graduate has cut off about two feet of hair to donate to kids in need. Jonathan Padilla-Kirkland started growing his hair when he started college. Now that he's graduated, he chopped it all of to send it out to the organization "Wigs...
Hey Florida, your power bill is going up in January — and then again in February, probably
Hope you didn't spend all your money on Black Friday.
WEAR
Pensacola Dream Defenders hold 'Peace Cypher' to address local gun violence
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Survivors of gun violence along with the community and faith leaders gathered together Saturday afternoon to talk about gun violence. The discussion was called "Peace Cypher" and was hosted by the Pensacola Dream Defenders. Part of the event was to bring awareness to different resources available to...
Florida insurance proposals could bring big changes
TALLAHASSEE - With a special legislative session poised to start, the Florida House and Senate late Friday released proposals that would make far-reaching changes in the state's troubled property-insurance system.The bills (HB 1A and SB 2A) would take steps to reduce litigation costs, move policies out of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp., offer additional reinsurance to insurers and try to speed up claims.The bills, which each top 100 pages, appeared nearly identical, indicating that House and Senate Republican leaders have agreed on the major details."I believe the goal we all share is for Florida to have a robust property...
WEAR
Christmas Zoobilee kicks off it's opening day at the Gulf Breeze Zoo
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Gulf Breeze Zoo is kicking off it's Christmas Zoobilee this weekend. The zoo will have winter-themed bounce stations, live music and entertainment, a candy cane market full of gifts, sights, smells, and tastes of the season. It'll also including unique gifts from local artists...
