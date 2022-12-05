ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for Dec. 11-17

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. This week, drivers...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
University of Florida

Can We Eradicate Giant Salvinia from the Florida Panhandle?

Based on the number of EDDMapS records for the panhandle – yes… we can. And if these records are accurate – yes… we should. I have seen the impact this plant can make. It has invaded Texas and Louisiana and has caused enough problems for the USDA to list it as one of America’s most noxious weeds. In Texas they have had “all calls” for anyone able to come to the state and help with management.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

40th Pensacola Christmas Parade kicks off in Downtown Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The 2022 Cox Pensacola Christmas Parade is taking place Saturday in Downtown Pensacola. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. and will including more than 50 floats and marching bands from every high school in Escambia County and Pace High School from Santa Rosa County. The nationally renowned...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Tom Thumb on Summit Blvd. in Pensacola robbed at gunpoint

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Tom Thumb in Pensacola was robbed at gunpoint Friday night. It happened around 11:15 p.m. at the gas station on Summit Blvd. and Spanish Trail Road. Pensacola Police say the suspect told the clerk at gunpoint to look away while they took cash and ran away.
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Largest Project In City Of Parker History Complete

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The largest project in the City of Parker history is complete. East Bay Partners and local government officials gathered Thursday for a ribbon cutting reception to celebrate the completion of the new East Bay Flats Waterfront Apartment Community in Parker. The complex boasts 270 units just off Tyndall Parkway on the doorstep of Tyndall Air Force Base. One, two, and three-bedroom apartments are available for single families to move in. Developers say the complex fills a large void in the housing market for Parker and the surrounding area.
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Florida

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Florida is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
ORLANDO, FL
WEAR

UWF graduate donates about 2-feet of hair to 'Wigs For Kids'

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A University of West Florida graduate has cut off about two feet of hair to donate to kids in need. Jonathan Padilla-Kirkland started growing his hair when he started college. Now that he's graduated, he chopped it all of to send it out to the organization "Wigs...
PENSACOLA, FL
CBS Miami

Florida insurance proposals could bring big changes

TALLAHASSEE - With a special legislative session poised to start, the Florida House and Senate late Friday released proposals that would make far-reaching changes in the state's troubled property-insurance system.The bills (HB 1A and SB 2A) would take steps to reduce litigation costs, move policies out of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp., offer additional reinsurance to insurers and try to speed up claims.The bills, which each top 100 pages, appeared nearly identical, indicating that House and Senate Republican leaders have agreed on the major details."I believe the goal we all share is for Florida to have a robust property...
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Christmas Zoobilee kicks off it's opening day at the Gulf Breeze Zoo

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Gulf Breeze Zoo is kicking off it's Christmas Zoobilee this weekend. The zoo will have winter-themed bounce stations, live music and entertainment, a candy cane market full of gifts, sights, smells, and tastes of the season. It'll also including unique gifts from local artists...
GULF BREEZE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy