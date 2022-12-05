ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WATCH: Horrifying moment coyote attacks girl outside her suburban Los Angeles home

By Tori Richards
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SHYJD_0jYNqd7000

A Ring doorbell camera filmed a coyote attack on a toddler who was standing in the driveway of her suburban Los Angeles home Friday afternoon.

The shocking footage captured the animal trotting along a sidewalk toward the young girl, then knocking her over as if she was a doll. The coyote then started to drag the girl toward the sidewalk before being chased away by her father, video shows.

COYOTE ATTACKS TODDLER IN HUNTINGTON BEACH TOURIST AREA

“I heard her screaming and crying and I thought she fell down and I saw the coyote was there,” Ariel Eliyahuo, the toddler’s father, told KNBC4 .

This attack happened in Woodland Hills, a wealthy enclave in northern Los Angeles. It is at least the second toddler coyote attack filmed this year in suburban Southern California neighborhoods.

A coyote stalked and bit a toddler on April 28 next to the Huntington Beach pier as the girl played in the sand while her mother stood nearby.

After circling the family for several minutes, the coyote quickly darted in to grab the girl and toss her around the area. She was rescued by her mother and went to the hospital due to animal bites. The incident was caught on a city surveillance camera.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Coyotes have been encroaching on densely populated Southern California neighborhoods in greater numbers over the past two decades. In the days leading up to the Los Angeles attack, authorities notified residents that a coyote was in the area.
“I saw her pants were stained with blood, then I took them off and noticed they had scratches,” said the girl’s mother, Shira Eliyahuo. “We had to get a rabies shot and just hope everything is going to be ok.”

The animal has not been caught. Coyotes that attack humans are euthanized and their brain stems tested for rabies, officials said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Coyote that attacked 2-year-old in Woodland Hills captured, killed: CDFW

The coyote that attacked a toddler in Woodland Hills earlier this month has been captured and euthanized, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The coyote, which attacked and dragged a 2-year-old girl in broad daylight, was trapped on Dec. 9 “in the immediate vicinity of the street where the attack occurred,” according […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Aerial video captures Southern California cliff collapsing onto beach

A coastal cliff in Southern California collapsed Friday, sending dirt and rocks onto the beach below it. The landslide happened at Rat Beach near Palos Verdes Estates, nearly 30 miles southwest of Los Angeles. Aerial video from FOX 11 Los Angeles showed the debris from the slide crashed into a maintenance vehicle that was parked on the beach below. No injuries have been reported, and people are being urged to avoid the area. FOX 11 reported that a golf course sits atop the cliff. According to a study published in September, the Palos Verdes area is one of the top spots on the California coast for cliff collapses, with coastline retreats happening at a rate of about 16 feet per year. Previous 1 of 3 Next
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
Key News Network

Abandoned Church Burns in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County firefighters were at the scene of an abandoned church fire Thursday morning. LACoFD responded to a reported commercial building fire shortly after 7:30 a.m., Dec. 8, on the 600 block of North Mills Avenue in the city of Pomona. Once firefighters arrived...
POMONA, CA
KTLA

Missing sisters last seen in Rowland Heights found

Authorities said two missing girls who disappeared in Rowland Heights on Saturday have been found. The sisters, Adrianna Villegas, 12, and Isabella Villegas, 14, were last seen on the 17800 block of Colima Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the girls left together and were possibly headed to a location […]
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
texasbreaking.com

After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody

Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

21-Year-Old Valencia Resident Identified As Man Found Dead In Northbridge Park

A 21-year-old Valencia man has been identified as the person who was found dead in Northbridge Park Wednesday morning.  Wesley Dettra, 21, from Valencia, was found early Wednesday morning, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.  Around 6:47 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a cardiac arrest call on the ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

L.A. hospital seeks help to identify patient found in wheelchair

A local hospital is asking for the public’s help to identify an unknown patient who was found on the streets of downtown Los Angeles. The unidentified man was discovered on Nov. 3 while sitting in a wheelchair on Hope Street, according to Dignity Health. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Health officials […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Person Dies From Apparent Fentanyl Overdose In Saugus

Another Santa Clarita resident died from an apparent fentanyl overdose in Saugus Wednesday. Around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of an apparent fentanyl overdose on the 28000 block of Newbird Drive in Saugus, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. L.A. County Firefighters pronounced the patient dead on ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

Victim Shot While Riding Bicycle in Parking Lot

Pacoima, Los Angeles, CA: A victim was shot and wounded while riding a bicycle in a parking lot Tuesday night, Dec. 6, in the Pacoima neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to reports of a victim shot in a parking lot at Desmond and Glenoaks where an individual was found suffering from a gunshot wound around 9:30 p.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Snoop Dogg opens pop-up shop in L.A.’s Fairfax District

Long Beach’s very own is opening up a pop-up shop in Los Angeles’ Fairfax District. The store is called Solestage and it’s on Fairfax Avenue. It’s a collaboration between Snoop Dogg and fashion designer Philipp Plein. The pair linked up to launch their new Pleindogg silhouette shoes. The sneakers come in two different colorways, one […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Person Found Dead In Northbridge Park

A person was found dead Wednesday at Northbridge Park in Santa Clarita. Around 6:47 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a cardiac arrest call at Northbridge Park on the 27300 block of Grandview Drive in Santa Clarita, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It is believed the person ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Expect increased patrols in these LA County areas

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is allocating $1 million to go toward sheriff's stations in her district to help fight crime during the busy holiday season. The 5th District includes parts of the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys, as well as Antelope, Crescenta, and Santa...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles to end renter protections in February

The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to extend renter protections past this December’s deadline, but tenants are concerned the extension will be too short. Renter protections have been in place in Los Angeles County since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Wednesday’s vote extended the deadline for those protections in the city […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Body Discovered Behind Elementary School

Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A body was discovered behind an elementary school in the Valencia area of the city of Santa Clarita. The discovery was made shortly before 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, on the 27300 block of Grandview Drive inside Northbridge Park, behind Charles Helmers Elementary School. Personnel from...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
260K+
Followers
73K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy