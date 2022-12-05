WATCH: Horrifying moment coyote attacks girl outside her suburban Los Angeles home

A Ring doorbell camera filmed a coyote attack on a toddler who was standing in the driveway of her suburban Los Angeles home Friday afternoon.

The shocking footage captured the animal trotting along a sidewalk toward the young girl, then knocking her over as if she was a doll. The coyote then started to drag the girl toward the sidewalk before being chased away by her father, video shows.

“I heard her screaming and crying and I thought she fell down and I saw the coyote was there,” Ariel Eliyahuo, the toddler’s father, told KNBC4 .

This attack happened in Woodland Hills, a wealthy enclave in northern Los Angeles. It is at least the second toddler coyote attack filmed this year in suburban Southern California neighborhoods.

A coyote stalked and bit a toddler on April 28 next to the Huntington Beach pier as the girl played in the sand while her mother stood nearby.

After circling the family for several minutes, the coyote quickly darted in to grab the girl and toss her around the area. She was rescued by her mother and went to the hospital due to animal bites. The incident was caught on a city surveillance camera.

Coyotes have been encroaching on densely populated Southern California neighborhoods in greater numbers over the past two decades. In the days leading up to the Los Angeles attack, authorities notified residents that a coyote was in the area.

“I saw her pants were stained with blood, then I took them off and noticed they had scratches,” said the girl’s mother, Shira Eliyahuo. “We had to get a rabies shot and just hope everything is going to be ok.”

The animal has not been caught. Coyotes that attack humans are euthanized and their brain stems tested for rabies, officials said.