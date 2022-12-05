One of the vehicles that has been popular in the news is the Buick Wildcat EV concept car that the company plans to unleash upon the public. What seems to be forgotten, though, is that over 50 years ago, the Buick Wildcat was one of the cars on the streets that people wanted to get their hands on. It was a car that pressed Buick's rights to be a part of the muscle car trends pushing sales across the nation. That car has been pushed back into the farthest recesses of car enthusiasts' minds, being replaced by the new EV edition that sports a one-of-a-kind appearance. Let's take a look back at the car that started it all, so it will never be completely forgotten as the car industry continues to move into the future.

3 DAYS AGO