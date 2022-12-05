Read full article on original website
CAR AND DRIVER
Corvette to Launch as a Brand in 2025 with a Four-Door and an SUV
The next move for GM with its valued Corvette nameplate will be to launch a Corvette subbrand. It will include a four-door "coupe" and a sporty high-performance crossover to partner with the upcoming two-seater Corvette EV. The new Corvette lineup will be positioned well above its rivals, such as a...
MotorTrend Magazine
2025 Corvette ZUV: What Could a Corvette SUV Look Like—According to AI?
Here we go again. The same debate that raged when Porsche decided to save itself by sacrificing everything it stood for—or so the purists screamed—by building an SUV seems likely to erupt, as the evidence that Chevrolet will expand Corvette into a proper brand piles up. The Corvette is already semi-formally its own brand—Corvettes wear the crossed-flag emblem, not the Chevy bowtie, although there's a bowtie incorporated in the red flag—so the real controversy centers around expanding the Corvette name to vehicles that aren't two-door sports cars. And if we're talking about a new bodystyle, there's only one thing that makes sense: a crossover.
This Straight-Piped 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Screams Like an F1 Car
Street Speed 717 via YouTubeMaybe add a dealer-installed muffler delete, Chevy? Just send a sawzall.
Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market
The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
notebookcheck.net
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch
A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
gmauthority.com
Chevrolet Performance Launches L8T Crate Engine
Chevrolet Performance is now offering the naturally aspirated 6.6L V8 L8T as a new crate engine. For those readers who may be unaware, the naturally aspirated 6.6L V8 L8T is the same powerplant cradled by gasoline-powered variants of the Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD heavy duty pickups, and now, the L8T is the largest-displacement LT-family engine on offer from Chevrolet Performance. Peak output is rated at 401 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 464 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm, but unsurprisingly, the V8 also packs in loads of low-end torque along the way. Maximum recommended engine speed is 5,600 rpm.
Car Doctor: How often should transmission fluid be flushed? | Car Doctor
Q: Should the transmission fluid be flushed every once in a while, or if nothing is wrong, just leave it alone? The car in question is a 2002 Honda Accord, and the transmission seems fine, but I would like to keep it that way. A: Honda recommends changing the transmission fluid at 120,000...
Top Speed
10 Things You Have Forgotten About The Buick Wildcat
One of the vehicles that has been popular in the news is the Buick Wildcat EV concept car that the company plans to unleash upon the public. What seems to be forgotten, though, is that over 50 years ago, the Buick Wildcat was one of the cars on the streets that people wanted to get their hands on. It was a car that pressed Buick's rights to be a part of the muscle car trends pushing sales across the nation. That car has been pushed back into the farthest recesses of car enthusiasts' minds, being replaced by the new EV edition that sports a one-of-a-kind appearance. Let's take a look back at the car that started it all, so it will never be completely forgotten as the car industry continues to move into the future.
$10 Million in Luxury Watches Were Stolen From One of Europe’s Largest Pre-Owned Retailers in Berlin
After an eight-figure robbery, one of Europe’s leading dealers of pre-owned luxury watches has declared itself insolvent. Watchmaster is a Berlin-based seller that offers watch collectors a marketplace to buy watches and helps sellers consign their timepieces. As a result, the brand houses a massive stock of timepieces awaiting inspection, valuation or sale. Last week, $10 million worth of that inventory were stolen from one of its high-security storage facilities in Berlin by a group of extremely savvy thieves. Police arrived on the scene at the Fasanenstrasse storage facility in the heart of Berlin after reports of a break-in. The robbers, who...
Motley Fool
Tesla Semi Truck Deliveries Have Begun: What Investors Should Know
The EV pioneer's "Semi Delivery Event" celebrated the first delivery of a Tesla Semi, which went to PepsiCo. The Semi reportedly has three times the power of any diesel truck currently on the road. Tesla plans to add Semi "megachargers" to its Supercharger network. You’re reading a free article with...
Honda K24-Swapped C6 Corvette Hit the Drag Strip and Immediately Broke
Kevin PrescottThe Honda-powered Corvette is aiming to set some records, but it's gonna need a little more work before it gets there.
Ram Revolution Electric Pickup Truck Looks Like a Single Cab in Teaser Video
RamOffering a single cab would make the Ram Revolution the only full-size electric pickup without four doors.
MotorTrend Magazine
What Is a 6-71 Roots Blower? 406-Inch Small-Block Chevy
Sure, there are lots of ways to add boost to your engine, but nothing says hot rod more than a classic 6-71 Roots blower. Great question—but first, a bit of history. The GMC blower, known as a Roots blower, evolved from a design developed by Francis and Philander Roots of Indiana in the 1850s to pump water, but it turned out that it was great at moving gasses as well as fluids. A Roots blower can have two, three, or even four lobes, but the GMC diesel blowers that were adapted to hot-rodding used a three-lobe arrangement. Referred to as a positive-displacement blower, the unit will move its approximate displacement with each revolution, so there's no net internal pressurization in the blower itself; it all happens after the blower.
electrek.co
Honda unveils $7,300 light electric van to meet the high demand for commercial EVs
An electric vehicle for around $7,300? You heard that right. Honda announced today a new light commercial electric van set to launch in spring 2024 that’s ideal for both personal and business use. Honda unveils electric “N-VAN” light commercial van. With a starting price of 1 million...
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
CAR AND DRIVER
Watch 'Gymkhana 2022' with Travis Pastrana's Insane 862-HP Subaru Wagon
Travis Pastrana drives his completely ridiculous 862-hp Subaru GL Wagon from the beaches of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, through all levels of hoonery in Hoonigan's Gymkhana 2022. Fighter jets? Check. 3000-hp Chevy El Caminos? Check. Grinding atop concrete highway divides like a skateboard? Of course. Seriously, the dude jumps across a...
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Takes On Porsche 911 GT3, Audi R8, Ducati Panigale SP2: Video
The 2023 Corvette Z06 boasts some pretty impressive specs, with its mid-mounted, naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 gasoline engine throwing down 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, spinning up to a soaring 8,600-rpm redline. But what does all that mean in the real world? And more importantly, how does it stack up against other modern sports cars? Now, we’re watching as the new Corvette Z06 lines up for a drag race alongside a selection of atmospheric go-fast machines – including a sport bike.
fordauthority.com
Vast Majority Of Lincoln Sales Are Now From Previous Orders
Over the past couple of years, more and more consumers are acquiring their next new vehicle by placing an order for one, a trend that has emerged for a number of reasons. For starters, supply chain constraints have had a major impact on production, leading to empty dealer lots, and the small number of vehicles on those lots are frequently sold with large markups attached. Thus, a growing percentage of Ford sales have been coming from previously-placed orders, and now, the same can be said for Lincoln sales as well, according to The Blue Oval’s most recent sales report.
The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading
Here are the technologies that may make modern 4x4s obsolete and why they are on the rise anyway. The post The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoweek.com
1982 Volkswagen Rabbit Pickup Is Junkyard Treasure
The Rabbit wasn't the first water-cooled Volkswagen car to show up in North American VW showrooms, because the Dasher (known as the Passat elsewhere) appeared here as a 1974 model. The Rabbit debuted as a 1975 model on our shores, quickly outselling its Audi-derived big brother. Noting how well small Japanese pickups were selling, Volkswagen of America developed a pickup version and began selling it here in 1979. Today's Junkyard Treasure is one of those nearly extinct Rabbit Pickups, which I found in a Denver-area yard last summer (sorry, Mk1 Golf fans—it got crushed months ago).
