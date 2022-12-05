A local man was arrested this week for allegedly holding a woman against her will in her home for three days. The victim told the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 43-year-old Avonia Moss entered her home as she was opening the front door. She said she asked Moss to leave several times, but he refused. She said he punched her several times, she lost consciousness, then discovered she was on the bathroom floor bleeding.

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO