Ga. man released after 25 years of wrongful imprisonment
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (WXIA) - After spending more than half his life in prison, a Georgia man was exonerated of all charges and released to spend his first Christmas at home with his family in over two decades. Darrell Lee Clark, 43, hugged his loved ones for the first time...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonegais the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
‘It’s all gang-related:’ Sheriffs from rural Georgia counties say more kids are joining gangs
MADISON, Ga. — Since the shooting near Atlantic Station that claimed the lives of a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old boy, Channel 2 Action News has dug deep into the juvenile crime problem in metro Atlanta. Now, we’re looking closely at the issue elsewhere in Georgia. Channel 2′s investigative...
Georgia career criminal gets 20-year sentence for meth trafficking
MACON – A career offender with a violent criminal history who participated in a middle Georgia drug trafficking network responsible for distributing approximately 16 kilograms of methamphetamine has been sentenced to serve 20 years in federal prison resulting from an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation centered in Warner Robins.
Georgia’s judicial system was recently called a ‘hellhole.’ Here’s why
Georgia topped the list of the American Tort Reform Foundation’s annual “Judicial Hellholes” report. The Peach State edged out the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas and the states of California and New York to top the list. “The litigation climate in Georgia...
Bibb deputies: 1 dead after Gordon Street shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being shot in the 2900 block of Gordon Street Saturday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 29-year-old Demonta Steve Clyde was pronounced dead on scene by deputy coroner Luanne Stone. Deputies responded to the address and...
Authorities to compare fake school shooting calls in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hoax active shooter calls are increasingly becoming a problem for school districts and law enforcement across the country. A series of prank calls Nov. 30, 2022, across the state of Georgia shut down as many 20 schools, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The hoax prompted law enforcement to put Savannah High School on lockdown. Fearful parents waited for an update and to be reunited with their children.
COVID-19 cases rose more than 50% in a week in Georgia, doctors warn
ATLANTA — Local doctors are urging people to take precautions because of what they call a “tripledemic,” which is stressing Georgia hospitals. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke with doctors this week, who continue to urge caution over the holiday period. Doctors have seen a rise in...
Deputies investigating Macon church break-ins
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two break-ins at two Macon churches. The most recent break-in happened just before 3:00 Wednesday morning at the Bloomfield United Methodist Church at 5511 Bloomfield Road. Deputies say the two men entered from the Bonnie Avenue side...
These new Georgia laws take effect in January 2023
ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation in 2022 that won’t go into effect until January 1, 2023. Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but General Assembly delayed the effective dates of some laws or provisions until Jan. 1. Occasionally, provisions are applicable to taxable...
Houston County man sentenced to 10 years in prison following drug conviction
HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday after being convicted on drug charges. A news release from the Houston County District Attorney’s Office says Superior Court Judge Katherine Lumsden sentenced 41-year-old Mitchell Todd Mixon to 20 years with 10 of those to be served in the Georgia Department of Corrections. Mixon was also ordered to pay a $50,000 fine, “along with other conditions,” the release said.
Sandersville man wanted in two states considered armed and dangerous
Investigators in Sandersville need your help in locating an armed and dangerous man wanted in multiple counties in both Georgia and South Carolina.
Georgia woman who pushed little sister out of the way of oncoming truck graduates from college
ATLANTA — Eleven years after she saved her sister from an oncoming truck, a senior at Berry College will soon walk across the stage in her cap and gown. It’s a milestone she wasn’t always sure she’d reach. At 10 years old, Rucker pushed her then...
19-Year-Old Khamya Ellis Killed In A Fatal Crash In Twiggs County (Twiggs County, GA)
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday night in Twiggs County. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on 1-16 west near GA 112.
DOJ says Warner Robins 'career criminal' to serve 20 years on meth charges
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man who the Department of Justice says has a career violent past has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his part in a meth trafficking organization in Warner Robins. 41-year-old Reginald Lowe, who was already serving a sentence for an aggravated assault...
Local Woman Held Against Her Will for Days
A local man was arrested this week for allegedly holding a woman against her will in her home for three days. The victim told the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 43-year-old Avonia Moss entered her home as she was opening the front door. She said she asked Moss to leave several times, but he refused. She said he punched her several times, she lost consciousness, then discovered she was on the bathroom floor bleeding.
2 from Georgia arrested in Puerto Rico after kidnapping 2-year-old, US Marshals say
2 from Georgia arrested in Puerto Rico after kidnapping 2-year-old, US Marshals say For the past two months, the U.S. Marshals Service in Puerto Rico has been working to find a missing 2-year-old child kidnapped by his father, London Stevens, w. SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A Hall County man...
US Marshals find missing Georgia toddler, arrest 2 in Puerto Rico
OAKWOOD, Ga. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Puerto Rico Monday after authorities found a missing toddler. The Hall County child had been missing since September, authorities said. U.S. Marshals on the island had been investigating the case as a kidnapping, suspecting the child's noncustodial father, they said.
Georgia Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID License - In Order to Board a Plane - a 2 Year Extension
Georgia residents just got a 2-year extension to get their REAL ID driver's license. The previous deadline was May 3, 2023, less than 5 months away. I wrote about this on Dec. 5: "Georgia Residents Must Have a REAL ID Star on Their Driver's License By May 3, 2023, In Order to Fly on a Plane."
