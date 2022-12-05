ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, GA

Ga. man released after 25 years of wrongful imprisonment

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (WXIA) - After spending more than half his life in prison, a Georgia man was exonerated of all charges and released to spend his first Christmas at home with his family in over two decades. Darrell Lee Clark, 43, hugged his loved ones for the first time...
Bibb deputies: 1 dead after Gordon Street shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being shot in the 2900 block of Gordon Street Saturday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 29-year-old Demonta Steve Clyde was pronounced dead on scene by deputy coroner Luanne Stone. Deputies responded to the address and...
Authorities to compare fake school shooting calls in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hoax active shooter calls are increasingly becoming a problem for school districts and law enforcement across the country. A series of prank calls Nov. 30, 2022, across the state of Georgia shut down as many 20 schools, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The hoax prompted law enforcement to put Savannah High School on lockdown. Fearful parents waited for an update and to be reunited with their children.
Deputies investigating Macon church break-ins

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two break-ins at two Macon churches. The most recent break-in happened just before 3:00 Wednesday morning at the Bloomfield United Methodist Church at 5511 Bloomfield Road. Deputies say the two men entered from the Bonnie Avenue side...
These new Georgia laws take effect in January 2023

ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation in 2022 that won’t go into effect until January 1, 2023. Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but General Assembly delayed the effective dates of some laws or provisions until Jan. 1. Occasionally, provisions are applicable to taxable...
Houston County man sentenced to 10 years in prison following drug conviction

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday after being convicted on drug charges. A news release from the Houston County District Attorney’s Office says Superior Court Judge Katherine Lumsden sentenced 41-year-old Mitchell Todd Mixon to 20 years with 10 of those to be served in the Georgia Department of Corrections. Mixon was also ordered to pay a $50,000 fine, “along with other conditions,” the release said.
Local Woman Held Against Her Will for Days

A local man was arrested this week for allegedly holding a woman against her will in her home for three days. The victim told the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 43-year-old Avonia Moss entered her home as she was opening the front door. She said she asked Moss to leave several times, but he refused. She said he punched her several times, she lost consciousness, then discovered she was on the bathroom floor bleeding.
US Marshals find missing Georgia toddler, arrest 2 in Puerto Rico

OAKWOOD, Ga. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Puerto Rico Monday after authorities found a missing toddler. The Hall County child had been missing since September, authorities said. U.S. Marshals on the island had been investigating the case as a kidnapping, suspecting the child's noncustodial father, they said.
