The Story Behind Why Dolly Parton Refused to Let Elvis Presley Record “I Will Always Love You”
Now 30 years after the release of the musical drama The Bodyguard, the film that shot Dolly Parton’s 1974 song “I Will Always Love You” into the stratosphere of hits with Whitney Houston‘s epic rendition, the country legend said she doesn’t regret turning down Elvis Presley, who wanted to cover her ballad in the 1970s.
Why Austin Butler cries every time he sees one Elvis Presley performance
The onetime Disney actor knew he had to wait for the right project. And when 'Elvis' came along, he was ready to go all in.
The Real Reason ‘Elvis’ Producers Cut Austin Butler’s Version of Dolly Parton’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ From the Finished Film
The real reason why 'Elvis' producer Baz Luhrmann cut a version of Austin Butler singing Dolly Parton's 'I Will Always Love You' from the finished version of the theatrical release.
Elvis Presley: Graceland’s Meditation Garden Wasn’t Originally a Family Graveyard
Elvis Presley's Meditation Garden wasn't originally a family graveyard, it was intended for something else entirely.
Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Wants to ‘Smack’ Elvis Presley For Not Giving Black Musicians Credit
When he was a child, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler preferred Chubby Checker's "The Twist" to Elvis Presley's songs "Heartbreak Hotel" and "Hound Dog."
Popculture
Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Stars in New Musical Series: See the First Look
Riley Keough is embracing the industry that made her family famous in Daisy Jones & The Six. Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, stars as the titular lead singer in the long-awaited adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's hit novel. The first photos from the series were published by Vanity Fair on Tuesday, alongside a release date. The show will debut on Amazon's Prime Video on March 3.
Lisa Marie Presley Hid A Message In A Drawer At Graceland
Lisa Marie Presley is the only child of the late Elvis Presley. She lived at his iconic home in Graceland for the first nine years of her life prior to her father’s death. Now, she owns the home and still visits with her family on occasion, especially during the holidays.
Tanya Tucker to Star in Paramount’s ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’
Merry early Christmas, country music fans. Tanya Tucker has announced that she will star in a new movie titled A Nashville Country Christmas. The Paramount Network film will premiere on December 12 at 8 p.m. ET with a simulcast on CMT. Tucker plays a country music star with an overzealous...
6 Songs You Didn’t Know Paul Anka Wrote for Other Artists—Michael Jackson, Buddy Holly, The Doobie Brothers, and More
By the time he was 16 years old, Paul Anka had his first charting single. At 14, he recorded his first song, “I Confess,” with $100 he borrowed from his uncle. Anka used the recording to audition at ABC Records and later released the loving ballad “Diana” in 1957, about a girl he liked in church but barely knew. The song reached No. 1 in the U.S. and Canada.
Ringo Starr’s Drumming Earned High Praise From Elvis Presley’s Bandmate, and He Was 100% Right
Ringo Starr earned high praise from Elvis Presley’s drummer, who was 100% right in his assessment.
Garth Brooks Bawled When James Taylor Sang “The River” For Him At The Kennedy Center Honors
I do love a full circle moment. But, I don’t think anyone likes it more than Garth Brooks. Back in 2016, Garth got emotional when he paid tribute to Kennedy Center Honors nominee James Taylor, and then last year at the end of 2021, we circled all the way back around.
Carrie Underwood Announces Return Of Las Vegas Residency In 2023
Carrie Underwood has officially announced another leg to her exciting Las Vegas Residency. With all of her previous shows reaching capacity, this is an exciting announcement, giving people a second chance to see all of the performance and theatrical elements Carrie is implementing in the Reflection show. Carrie will first...
WATCH: Blake Shelton Performs Iconic Glen Campbell Hit on ‘The Voice’
Last night, Blake Shelton got to take some time off from his coaching duties on The Voice to perform. However, he didn’t do it alone. Instead, he hit the stage with the remaining four members of Team Blake. Together, they performed the Glen Campbell classic “Southern Nights” before we learned who moved on to the next round. Check out the killer performance below.
Oliver Wood Previews New Music and The Wood Brothers’ Co-Curated Orange Blossom Revue
While most of the music industry is in limbo in December with the holiday season right around the corner, one Central Florida festival is instead kicking into high gear. Taking place Dec. 2 and 3 amidst the live oak and palmetto trees of Lake Wailes Park in Lake Wales, the Orange Blossom Revue celebrates the region's citrus heritage with a collection of top-notch American roots music, food trucks, craft beer and more.
A Frank Sinatra musical is being developed for Broadway
We're surprised it took this long given his legacy, but a musical inspired by Frank Sinatra's life and career is officially being developed for Broadway, with the late artist's youngest daughter, Tina Sinatra, and archivist Charles Pignone serving as producers on behalf of Frank Sinatra Enterprises. According to an official...
Songs From the Bunkhouse: Isaac Hoskins Sang During an Epic Barroom Brawl on 'Yellowstone'
While every episode of Yellowstone contains stellar country music, not every country artist makes an entrance quite like Isaac Hoskins. The singer-songwriter appeared during one of this season's most intense scenes and, yes, it involved the fiery Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). In episode three of season five, "Tall Drink of Water," the Yellowstone crew heads to Bozeman to knock back a few whiskeys. At the bar, Abby (Lainey Wilson) serenades the crowd before Hoskins take the stage. Just as he plays the opening notes of his honky-tonker "Off the Wagon," all hell breaks loose. Another woman flirts with Rip and shares a few choice words with Beth, after which Beth (predictably) hits the woman over the head with a liquor bottle. An all-out brawl between the bunkhouse crew and other bar patrons ensues (just as Rip predicted), yet Hoskins doesn't miss a beat, finishing his song before the cops show up.
Georgette Jones On Seeing Her Parents Love Story Unfold Onscreen in 'George & Tammy'
Born into country music royalty as the daughter of George Jones and Tammy Wynette, Georgette Jones had a front row seat to life with the president and first lady of country music. She chronicles it all in her 2013 book The Three of Us: Growing Up With Tammy and George, a loving look at her parents as only she knew them. Now, George and Tammy's love story is at the center of the new Showtime limited series George & Tammy, which traces the country couple's romance from its whirlwind beginnings (including a fateful dinner at the home of Wynette and her second husband Don Chapel, during which George Jones famously flipped a dining room table in response to Don insulting Tammy) to their enduring friendship that lasted until Wynette's death in 1998.
Gethen Jenkins on Being Featured on 'Yellowstone': 'To Be a Small Part of That Amazing Piece of Art...It's an Honor'
Songs From the Bunkhouse is an ongoing series featuring conversations with country artists whose music has been played on the hit series Yellowstone. There may be no better platform to discover new country music these days than Yellowstone. Country artists such as Zach Bryan, Shane Smith & the Saints and soundtrack staple turned co-star Lainey Wilson have all seen a boost from being featured on the series. Add Gethen Jenkins to that club. The outlaw country singer-songwriter and Marine Corps veteran has been featured on the series' soundtrack in multiple seasons.
George Harrison Like the Idea of Being in a Band With Ringo Starr, Elton John, Jeff Lynne, and Eric Clapton
George Harrison liked the idea of being in a band with fellow rock stars, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Jeff Lynne, and Eric Clapton.
Who's Who on 'Firefly Lane'? A Character Guide For the Netflix Drama's Final Season
Firefly Lane's Season 2 premiere has arrived, and that means it's time to take a look back at what's happened throughout the first set of episodes in this Netflix series, based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah. Fans had a bit of wait before getting more to the story of lifelong friends Tully and Kate, but they are finally back for more drama, friendship and romance in the new season.
