Three-time convicted felon arrested in Watsonville with nearly 200 grams of meth

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they arrested a three-time convicted felon Friday at a motel on the 900 block of Main Street.

Angel Conteras, 35, was arrested, and police found two loaded guns, one stolen from Alameda County, and 183 grams of methamphetamine inside three small bags. He was arrested and charged with felon possessing a firearm and ammunition, possessing a controlled substance for sale, receiving stolen property, violating probation and transporting a controlled substance, according to police.

Police added that Contreras had an outstanding warrant out of Santa Cruz County and two from Monterey County.

The suspect was taken to Santa Cruz County Jail.

