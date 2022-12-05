ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showers exit Monday morning while remaining cloudy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Showers will continue for the remainder of the day and into tonight before the system clears us by Monday morning. We will still have clouds early on Monday and possibly linger through midday before we get a few breaks in the clouds by the late afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the mid to low 60s for Monday and Tuesday.
Mostly cloudy skies today; showers possible tomorrow

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Mostly cloudy skies this morning with these clouds continuing to linger throughout the rest of the day. These clouds will keep our temperatures in the mid-60s today. Tonight we will cool back down into the mid-50s ahead of Sunday’s system. Our next chance of rain comes...
Weeks away from winter but yet we remain ‘spring-like’ in the forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Patchy dense fog will again form overnight into Saturday with warm, humid conditions staying in the forecast through the weekend. Saturday we will see mostly cloudy to overcast skies at times with temperatures close to 70 degrees as a weak boundary continues to slowly meander towards our north. This boundary will move through the region as we get to Sunday with a few light showers likely in the afternoon and evening hours.
Columbus health official discusses flu numbers and options available

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As flu numbers continue to rise, WRBL sat down with health professionals to discuss the outbreak and how to prevent spreading the virus. According to the Public Relations and Information Coordinator for the West Central Health District, Pamela Kirkland, there has been a major uptick in hospitalizations due to the virus this year. In 2021 there were less than 20 flu hospitalizations in Georgia and so far, in 2022 there have been more than 1,000.
