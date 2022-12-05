COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As flu numbers continue to rise, WRBL sat down with health professionals to discuss the outbreak and how to prevent spreading the virus. According to the Public Relations and Information Coordinator for the West Central Health District, Pamela Kirkland, there has been a major uptick in hospitalizations due to the virus this year. In 2021 there were less than 20 flu hospitalizations in Georgia and so far, in 2022 there have been more than 1,000.

