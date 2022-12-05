They include RSV, influenza as well as COVID-19. Frederick, Md (KM) Hospitals across the country are seeing more patients with respiratory illnesses, including RSV, influenza and COVID-19. “An increase compared to last year in both influenza and RSV. Both individual diseases have peaked at different points, but we have definitely seen a much higher volume of those diseases this year compared to the last two,” says Dr. Luedwig Sardarian, Assistant Vice President for Medical Affairs with Frederick Health Hospital.

FREDERICK, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO