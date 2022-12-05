Read full article on original website
Bay Journal
Maryland’s first African American town faces a shrinking shoreline
Highland Beach, a historic black town in Anne Arundel County, MD, is washing away into the Chesapeake Bay, giving ground at a rate of more than 2 feet per year. Leaders of the Maryland town’s government responded earlier this year with a fix: a $1.2 million effort that included widening a key section of the beach and installing stone fortifications just offshore to deflect wave-driven erosion. During a virtual public meeting last February, a consultant displayed photos of the flooding caused in October 2021 by a no-name storm that pummeled the beach with nearly 5-foot-high waves.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. officially renames Lee District in a move away from Confederate past
The Fairfax, Virginia, County Board of Supervisors officially renamed the Lee District as the Franconia District on Tuesday. The board originally voted on the name change decision in June, and formally adopted the changes after a public hearing Tuesday. The change will result in name changes for other facilities that...
wfmd.com
Thurmont Man Killed On Route 26 In Frederick County
Frederick, MD ( DG) – A Thurmont man was killed in a vehicle accident early Tuesday morning on Route 26 at Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick. Maryland State Police responded to Route 26 at Monocacy Boulevard for two vehicle accident at around 6:30 AM. Police say the driver of a...
Bay Net
Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
wfmd.com
House Damaged By Fire In Carroll County Friday Afternoon
House at 1707 The Strand in Westminster damaged by fire (Photo from Carroll County Fire & Rescue) Westminster, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a house fire Friday afternoon in Carroll County. At around 12:50 PM, fire fighters were dispatched to the 1707 The Strand in Westminster for a...
wfmd.com
Frederick Health Hospital Seeing More Patients With Respiratory Illnesses
They include RSV, influenza as well as COVID-19. Frederick, Md (KM) Hospitals across the country are seeing more patients with respiratory illnesses, including RSV, influenza and COVID-19. “An increase compared to last year in both influenza and RSV. Both individual diseases have peaked at different points, but we have definitely seen a much higher volume of those diseases this year compared to the last two,” says Dr. Luedwig Sardarian, Assistant Vice President for Medical Affairs with Frederick Health Hospital.
Metals company to invest $450 million, employ 230 in Berkeley County, WV
(The Center Square) – A metals company is choosing Berkeley County, West Virginia for the construction of its fourth micromill, which will be a $450 million investment in the region. It's expected to employ 230 people full time. Commercial Metals Co., also known as CMC, expects the new mill to have an annual capacity of 500,000 tons. It will produce straight length and spooled rebar, according to a news release from the company. CMC expects the plant to begin operations toward the end of 2025,...
WTOP
Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year
Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
wfmd.com
Crash On 340 In Frederick County Sends One Person To Trauma Center
Frederick, Md. (DG) – An accident on Rt 340 Monday after sends one person to a trauma center. Maryland State Police responded to the ramp from Rt 340 eastbound onto Interstate 70 Monday at around 3:30 PM for the accident. One person was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore...
Gang Leader, Top Lieutenant In Baltimore Sentenced To Decades In Prison For Violent Conspiracy
The leader of the Baltimore Eight Tray Gangster Crips will spend decades in prison for operating a racketeering and drug conspiracy that included three homicides and multiple other gang-related shootings, federal officials announced. Trayvon Hall - also known as “Tru,” and “G Tru,” 31, of Baltimore, was sentenced to 454...
$450 million steel plant to open in West Virginia
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday that a Fortune 500 company will open a new plant in the Mountain State.
Fairfax Times
School Board Member under fire for calling a black single dad ‘retarded’
Fairfax County school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra is under fire again, this time for twice calling a black father “retarded” as she served as a court-appointed attorney in his daughter’s child custody hearing in Arlington. Judge Michael Chick ordered the baby removed from the home of her...
WJLA
1 dead after car crashed into cement truck in Frederick County, police say
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — A Thurmont man is dead after he collided with a cement truck in Frederick County early Tuesday morning, according to Maryland State Police (MDSP). At about 6:35 a.m., Maryland State Police troopers responded to Liberty Road (MD Route 26) at Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick for a report of a two-vehicle crash, a report said.
wfmd.com
Gunfire Erupts In Frederick After Kris Kringle Parade
Two people exchanged gunfire, Frederick Police Officer shoots at one suspect. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Shortly after the Kris Kringle parade ended on Friday night in Frederick, gunfire erupted in the downtown area. According to the Frederick Police website, at 8:20 PM police responded to a call about two...
wfmd.com
Fatal Accident On Route 40 In Washington County Under Investigation
32-year-old man from Hagerstown killed after his truck hit a utility pole. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A fatal accident on Route 40 In Washington County early Monday morning is under investigation by Maryland State Police. Troopers responded to Route 40 and Rockdale Road and found a 2013 Ford F650...
wmar2news
Anne Arundel County Police disable social media comments section
MILLERSVILLE, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department has disabled the comment section on all of its social media pages. The department says there's an increase of scammers and "catfishers" preying on regular commenters. In a Facebook post, the department says the online climate has become more divisive...
wfmd.com
Serial Bank Robber Sentenced To 24 Years In Federal Prison
Federal prosecutors say the defendant also violated his supervised release for two previous federal bank robbery convictions. Greenbelt, Md (KM) A serial bank robber is going back to prison. Christopher Michael Cline, 46, (aka “Carisa Cline”) of Gaithersburg was sentenced on Thursday to 24-years of federal incarceration followed by thee years of supervised release.
fox5dc.com
Passenger threw urine on Metrobus driver in Prince George's County: police
LANHAM, Md. - Authorities are searching for a passenger they say threw urine on a Metrobus driver last week in Prince George's County. Investigators say the assault happened Friday, December 2 around 10 p.m. on an F4 Route bus that was near Harkins Road and Annapolis Road in Lanham. Police...
Lobster food truck that won "Shark Tank" deal is coming to Baltimore
A Maine-lobster-based food truck that won a deal on "Shark Tank" is now planning to set up shop in Maryland.
WUSA
Here's why a massive tunnel is being dug under Old Town Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Nearly 150 feet underground, the city of Alexandria is tunneling toward a more environmentally friendly future. The key to that future is 360-ton tunnel-boring machine, affectionately named Hazel. Hazel’s job is to bore a 2-mile-long tunnel under Old Town that should solve one of Alexandria’s biggest...
