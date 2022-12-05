ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bay Journal

Maryland’s first African American town faces a shrinking shoreline

Highland Beach, a historic black town in Anne Arundel County, MD, is washing away into the Chesapeake Bay, giving ground at a rate of more than 2 feet per year. Leaders of the Maryland town’s government responded earlier this year with a fix: a $1.2 million effort that included widening a key section of the beach and installing stone fortifications just offshore to deflect wave-driven erosion. During a virtual public meeting last February, a consultant displayed photos of the flooding caused in October 2021 by a no-name storm that pummeled the beach with nearly 5-foot-high waves.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Thurmont Man Killed On Route 26 In Frederick County

Frederick, MD ( DG) – A Thurmont man was killed in a vehicle accident early Tuesday morning on Route 26 at Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick. Maryland State Police responded to Route 26 at Monocacy Boulevard for two vehicle accident at around 6:30 AM. Police say the driver of a...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire

ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
ADELPHI, MD
wfmd.com

House Damaged By Fire In Carroll County Friday Afternoon

House at 1707 The Strand in Westminster damaged by fire (Photo from Carroll County Fire & Rescue) Westminster, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a house fire Friday afternoon in Carroll County. At around 12:50 PM, fire fighters were dispatched to the 1707 The Strand in Westminster for a...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick Health Hospital Seeing More Patients With Respiratory Illnesses

They include RSV, influenza as well as COVID-19. Frederick, Md (KM) Hospitals across the country are seeing more patients with respiratory illnesses, including RSV, influenza and COVID-19. “An increase compared to last year in both influenza and RSV. Both individual diseases have peaked at different points, but we have definitely seen a much higher volume of those diseases this year compared to the last two,” says Dr. Luedwig Sardarian, Assistant Vice President for Medical Affairs with Frederick Health Hospital.
FREDERICK, MD
The Center Square

Metals company to invest $450 million, employ 230 in Berkeley County, WV

(The Center Square) – A metals company is choosing Berkeley County, West Virginia for the construction of its fourth micromill, which will be a $450 million investment in the region. It's expected to employ 230 people full time. Commercial Metals Co., also known as CMC, expects the new mill to have an annual capacity of 500,000 tons. It will produce straight length and spooled rebar, according to a news release from the company. CMC expects the plant to begin operations toward the end of 2025,...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
WTOP

Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year

Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Fairfax Times

School Board Member under fire for calling a black single dad ‘retarded’

Fairfax County school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra is under fire again, this time for twice calling a black father “retarded” as she served as a court-appointed attorney in his daughter’s child custody hearing in Arlington. Judge Michael Chick ordered the baby removed from the home of her...
WJLA

1 dead after car crashed into cement truck in Frederick County, police say

FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — A Thurmont man is dead after he collided with a cement truck in Frederick County early Tuesday morning, according to Maryland State Police (MDSP). At about 6:35 a.m., Maryland State Police troopers responded to Liberty Road (MD Route 26) at Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick for a report of a two-vehicle crash, a report said.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Gunfire Erupts In Frederick After Kris Kringle Parade

Two people exchanged gunfire, Frederick Police Officer shoots at one suspect. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Shortly after the Kris Kringle parade ended on Friday night in Frederick, gunfire erupted in the downtown area. According to the Frederick Police website, at 8:20 PM police responded to a call about two...
FREDERICK, MD
wfmd.com

Serial Bank Robber Sentenced To 24 Years In Federal Prison

Federal prosecutors say the defendant also violated his supervised release for two previous federal bank robbery convictions. Greenbelt, Md (KM) A serial bank robber is going back to prison. Christopher Michael Cline, 46, (aka “Carisa Cline”) of Gaithersburg was sentenced on Thursday to 24-years of federal incarceration followed by thee years of supervised release.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA

Here's why a massive tunnel is being dug under Old Town Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Nearly 150 feet underground, the city of Alexandria is tunneling toward a more environmentally friendly future. The key to that future is 360-ton tunnel-boring machine, affectionately named Hazel. Hazel’s job is to bore a 2-mile-long tunnel under Old Town that should solve one of Alexandria’s biggest...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

