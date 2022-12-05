ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Police find possible source of University of Idaho victim’s stalker reports, tackle rumors

By Sally Krutzig
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eiEYv_0jYNpJcN00

Three weeks after the four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in a house near campus, police still have not identified a suspect in the homicides and some victims’ family members appear to have grown increasingly frustrated.

The four victims were U of I seniors Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; junior Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington.

Police have repeatedly described the crime as “targeted,” but have declined to identify who or what was the target.

Steve Goncalves, father of Kaylee, gave interviews to Fox News saying he believes either his daughter or Mogen were the targets because the “means of death don’t match.” He did not clarify what he meant by that when asked.

Law enforcement tried to clear up speculation by sending out a news release Monday. The Moscow Police Department said it has “not released additional facts to the family or the public,” suggesting that speculation based on comments made by family members may not be accurate.

“The Moscow Police Department is committed to providing information whenever possible but not at the expense of compromising the investigation and prosecution,” the release said.

Detectives are also continuing to investigate what occurred from approximately 9 p.m. Nov. 12 to 1:45 a.m. Nov. 13 when Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were believed to be at a campus fraternity party.

Kernodle’s mother said that she and Kernodle’s father believe the couple may have gone to a bar after the party, according to a NewsNation interview.

Police track stalker rumors

Police believe they may have found the incident that led to reports of Goncalves having a stalker.

“In mid-October, two males were seen inside a local business; they parted ways, and one male appeared to follow Kaylee inside the business and as she exited to walk toward her car,” police said. “The male turned away, and it did not appear he made any contact with her.”

Upon contacting the two people involved, detectives learned, and were able to corroborate with additional evidence, that the males were “attempting to meet women at the business,” the police news release said. No evidence suggests they were involved with the stabbings, according to police.

Dog not located with bodies

The public has been concerned about the dog that lived at the residence and belonged to one of the victims. People posted on social media about the dog, and police said they received “numerous” inquiries about it.

Officers found the dog in a room where the crimes were not committed but do not know where it was at the time of the killings, according to a news release. They found no evidence on the dog. The pet was taken to Animal Services until a “related party” picked it up.

Aaron Snell, spokesperson with the Idaho State Police, declined to answer questions from the Idaho Statesman about whether the dog was behind a closed door, who owned the dog and who picked up the dog.

Police continue to ask for tips

Law enforcement continues to press the community for tips. Police are asking for any information about Kernodle and Chapin’s “ interactions, contacts, direction and method of travel or anything abnormal (that) could add context to what occurred.”

They are also looking for photos, videos or information about specific areas related to the victims and the crime, including the fraternity party, the downtown bar and an area south of the King Road home.

“ We believe someone has information that will add context to the picture investigators are creating of what occurred that evening,” police said. “Our focus is the investigation, not the activities. Your information, whether you believe it is significant or not, might be one of the puzzle pieces that help solve these murders.”

So far they’ve collected:

  • 2,645 email tips
  • 2,770 phone tips
  • 1,084 digital media submissions

More information on how to submit tips and the areas in which police are looking can be found here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

University Of Idaho Murder Scene: Photos Show Red Solo Cups & Cereal Bowls At Scene

Photos captured of the home where four University of Idaho students were murdered gave a snapshot into their lives that are now frozen in time from the heinous act of a suspect who remains at large, RadarOnline.com has learned. Plastic red solo cups, take-out food, and a neon sign that read "Good Vibes" were seen at the 2,295-square-foot Moscow home that has since become a crime scene. According to photos from the Daily Mail, the four slain students — Kaylee Gonclaves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, Maggie Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20 — led normal lives of college students before...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

University Of Idaho Murders: Famed Pathologist Believes More Than One Assailant Killed Idaho Students

The four University of Idaho students murdered with a Rambo-style knife last weekend may have been slaughtered by more than one killer, a famed forensic pathologist tells RadarOnline.com. Dr. Cyril Wecht, who has conducted thousands of forensic investigations over the decades, finds it hard to believe one person can methodically and quietly butcher four people under one roof – while two roommates slept in other rooms.The victims, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and their buddies Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were reportedly asleep during the brutal November 13th bloodbath attack inside a Moscow, Idaho home.Survivors...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

DNA Of Mystery Killer Or Killers On The Loose In University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder Could Be Found Under Victims' Fingernails: Sources

Police desperately searching for leads in the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students are hoping DNA evidence could be recovered from the fingernails of at least one of the victims, RadarOnline.com has been told.“If there was a struggle between the victim and the offender, which it’s believed there was in at least one of the killings, it is almost certain that biological debris will be found beneath fingernails,” said a case informant. “This will be crucial to the forensic casework.”If DNA is located, befuddled police — who remain on a chilling manhunt with no motive or murder weapon...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho police offer new details about slain student Kaylee Goncalves’ dog at the crime scene

The dog found unharmed inside the home where four University of Idaho students were butchered in their beds did not tamper with the crime scene and was not discovered in the same room as any of the victims, it has been revealed.Moscow Police said in an update on Monday that Murphy, the pet dog that victim Kaylee Goncalves shared with her former long-term boyfriend, was found in a room where the crimes had not been committed.“Officers did not find any evidence on the dog and there was no indication the animal had entered the crime scene,” the statement said.It...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Quadruple Murder Breakthrough: Police Zero In On University of Idaho Reserve Officers' Training Corps For Possible ‘Rambo’-Style Knife

Cops investigating the grisly quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students who were found brutally murdered on Nov. 13 are probing a possible link to the Reserve Officers' Training Corps, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.A Reserve Officers' Training Corps — or ROTC — is a college program offered at the students’ colleges campus that prepares young adults to become officers in the U.S. Military.Investigators believe the weapon used in the brutal slaying was a combat knife and it could’ve been sourced for the University of Idaho ROTC program, said a law enforcement source.No murder weapon has been found as of...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Woman exposed as ‘fake reporter’ at Idaho murders press conference after asking ‘if killer may be female’

A woman posing as a reporter for a student newspaper attended a press conference by Moscow police in the Idaho quadruple murder case and asked questions to officers about the progress of the probe.On 13 November four University of Idaho students — Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole and Ethan Chapin — were stabbed to death at their off-campus home.A fortnight later, the police are yet to identify any suspects in the case.At a press conference conducted by the police on 23 November, a woman who identified herself as Destiny Martin with The Pathfinder, the student newspaper at Lewis-Clark...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho murders – live: Kaylee Goncalves’ father reveals why crime scene left him thinking she could be ‘target’

The grieving father of one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in their beds has spoken out to reveal why he thinks his daughter may have been the intended target of the brutal attack.Kaylee Goncalves’s father Steve Goncalves said that the killer “chose” to go up to the third floor where his daughter and her best friend Madison Mogen were sleeping – a route that took the perpetrator out of the way of the entry point to the home. “I’m using logic that he chose to go up there when he didn’t have to,”...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Neighbor Of Slain Idaho Students Claimed He Heard Scream On Night Of Quadruple Murders, Assumed It Was A 'Party Sound'

A neighbor who lives close by the four slain University of Idaho students said he heard a scream the night of the quadruple murders, RadarOnline.com has learned. Inan Harsh, 30, lived a few doors down in an apartment complex by the off-campus home where Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were tragically found stabbed to death on November 13.He claimed that Sunday was different because the typical weekend crowd of 15 to 20 people in the home's backyard was not present. "It was kind of bizarre," Harsh told the ...
MOSCOW, ID
94.3 Lite FM

30 Women Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields

Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of Texas interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
The Independent

‘I hope your stuff is ok’: Girlfriend’s chilling call moments after she allegedly burned ex’s house down

The girlfriend of a Texas man made a chilling call about his house while his home was on fire. Tommy Garay is now hosting a GoFundMe fundraiser after his girlfriend allegedly burned down his house because another woman answered his phone, leading her to believe he was being unfaithful, according to the San Antonio Express-News. “On November 20, 2022, the house my 2-year-old daughter and I lived in was burglarized/vandalized and was set on fire by my ex-girlfriend while I was away from my home,” Mr Garay wrote on GoFundMe. “I called the fire department but unfortunately by the...
TEXAS STATE
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
189
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy