Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Performed Dreamy Holiday Duet at 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center'

I'm not crying, you're crying! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani proved yet again that they're the embodiment of marriage goals at NBC's annual holiday special, Christmas in Rockefeller Center. The Voice coaches took to the stage in New York City for a live rendition of their 2017 holiday hit, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," and the glamorously festive scene looked like a snowglobe come to life.
Zac Brown Is Engaged! Meet the Country Star’s Fiancée, Actress and Biker Kelly Yazdi

Love is in the air! Congratulations are in order for country star Zac Brown and actress Kelly Yazdi. The pair are engaged to be married, as reported by PEOPLE. The 44-year-old Zac Brown Band frontman reportedly popped the question "a while ago" while the pair were in Hawaii, with a source telling PEOPLE, "It was very intimate and the couple has kept it very private."
Georgette Jones On Seeing Her Parents Love Story Unfold Onscreen in 'George & Tammy'

Born into country music royalty as the daughter of George Jones and Tammy Wynette, Georgette Jones had a front row seat to life with the president and first lady of country music. She chronicles it all in her 2013 book The Three of Us: Growing Up With Tammy and George, a loving look at her parents as only she knew them. Now, George and Tammy's love story is at the center of the new Showtime limited series George & Tammy, which traces the country couple's romance from its whirlwind beginnings (including a fateful dinner at the home of Wynette and her second husband Don Chapel, during which George Jones famously flipped a dining room table in response to Don insulting Tammy) to their enduring friendship that lasted until Wynette's death in 1998.
Blake Shelton Brings Feel-Good Tune 'No Body' to 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton got in on the fun on Tuesday night's (Dec. 6) episode of The Voice on NBC. He took the stage to perform his latest single, "No Body." Shelton was joined by his band to perform the song, which he released in August 2022. The song features a throwback country groove perfect for line dancing in a honky tonk (there's plenty of that in the music video), and the crowd at The Voice kept that theme going by raising neon signs in various shapes. The intermittent fireworks that shot off from the stage kept the performances energized, but so did Shelton's naturally energetic performance style. Shelton seemed to be having genuine fun onstage as he closed out the tune and the crowd cheered.
Andie MacDowell is Starring in New Hallmark Channel Series: 'The Way Home'

The Way Home, the newest Hallmark Channel original primetime series, finally has a release date, and you can expect it to drop just in time to blow away those winter blues. The series, starring Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh, is set to debut on Sunday, January 15 at 9pm ET. And to prep viewers for the wait, since it's a couple of months away now, Hallmark also shared the first trailer showcasing what to expect from the upcoming drama.
Songs From the Bunkhouse: Isaac Hoskins Sang During an Epic Barroom Brawl on 'Yellowstone'

While every episode of Yellowstone contains stellar country music, not every country artist makes an entrance quite like Isaac Hoskins. The singer-songwriter appeared during one of this season's most intense scenes and, yes, it involved the fiery Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). In episode three of season five, "Tall Drink of Water," the Yellowstone crew heads to Bozeman to knock back a few whiskeys. At the bar, Abby (Lainey Wilson) serenades the crowd before Hoskins take the stage. Just as he plays the opening notes of his honky-tonker "Off the Wagon," all hell breaks loose. Another woman flirts with Rip and shares a few choice words with Beth, after which Beth (predictably) hits the woman over the head with a liquor bottle. An all-out brawl between the bunkhouse crew and other bar patrons ensues (just as Rip predicted), yet Hoskins doesn't miss a beat, finishing his song before the cops show up.
Helen Mirren 'Learned a Lot' About Acting From '1923' Co-Star Harrison Ford

Legendary actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren co-star in Taylor Sheridan's upcoming new Yellowstone spinoff series 1923. They've both appeared in their fair share of films across the board, bringing their unique acting pedigrees to the table as Jacob and Cara Dutton, respectively, in 1920s Montana in (you guessed it!) 1923. It's no secret that they're huge Hollywood names, and are typically attached to prestigious projects that end up attracting tons of viewers.
11 Charley Crockett Songs that Prove He’s a Singer for the Ages

So far in his career, Charley Crockett has recorded an envy-inducing numbers of albums -- 12 in seven years, to be exact. Known for his distinctive, deep, gravely voice and songwriting chops, Crockett's insatiable drive to produce music and masterful ability to embody the characters he sings about garnered him large and loyal fan base in recent years.
'The Voice': Kim Cruse Performs Inspired Cover of Brooks & Dunn's 'Believe' For Instant Save

The Voice revealed the contestants that would make up the Top 8 in the competition during Tuesday night's episode (Nov. 29), and one artist had to battle to get there. When America's votes were counted, it showed Team Blake's Rowan Grace, Team Gwen's Kique, and Team Legend's Kim Cruse in the bottom three. These artists then gave one last performance for a chance to be saved by the Wildcard Instant Save.
