While every episode of Yellowstone contains stellar country music, not every country artist makes an entrance quite like Isaac Hoskins. The singer-songwriter appeared during one of this season's most intense scenes and, yes, it involved the fiery Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). In episode three of season five, "Tall Drink of Water," the Yellowstone crew heads to Bozeman to knock back a few whiskeys. At the bar, Abby (Lainey Wilson) serenades the crowd before Hoskins take the stage. Just as he plays the opening notes of his honky-tonker "Off the Wagon," all hell breaks loose. Another woman flirts with Rip and shares a few choice words with Beth, after which Beth (predictably) hits the woman over the head with a liquor bottle. An all-out brawl between the bunkhouse crew and other bar patrons ensues (just as Rip predicted), yet Hoskins doesn't miss a beat, finishing his song before the cops show up.

UTAH STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO