Tanya Tucker Takes on Her First Starring Film Role in New Trailer for ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’
Christmas is coming early for country music fans. Grammy-winning icon Tanya Tucker is set to star in A Nashville Country Christmas, premiering Dec. 12. The holiday romp marks Tucker's first-ever starring role in a film, and, from the looks of the trailer, the story hits all the right notes. Tucker...
'The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Sings Emotional Justin Moore Song in Top 8 Performances
Bryce Leatherwood got to showcase his singing chops yet again on Monday night's (Dc. 5) episode of The Voice, and this time, he took a page from Justin Moore by singing his 2011 song, "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away." The Team Blake member began the tune by sitting before...
Danica McKellar's 'Christmas Movie Characters' Inspired Family Move to Nashville Area
Great American Family star Danica McKellar, formerly of Hallmark Channel fame (and The Wonder Years alum), is leaving life in Los Angeles behind. She has put her Rancho Park home up for sale to move with her family and mother to a rural community near Nashville, Tennessee. McKellar, who most...
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Performed Dreamy Holiday Duet at 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center'
I'm not crying, you're crying! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani proved yet again that they're the embodiment of marriage goals at NBC's annual holiday special, Christmas in Rockefeller Center. The Voice coaches took to the stage in New York City for a live rendition of their 2017 holiday hit, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," and the glamorously festive scene looked like a snowglobe come to life.
Dolly Parton Has Plans for a Museum, Restaurant and 'Dolly Center' in Nashville
Dolly Parton will be adding to her long list of endeavors with a brand new establishment coming to Nashville, Tennessee. In a recent interview with The Tennessean, Parton shared that she hopes to open her own museum in Music City that may even double for a bar and restaurant. Fans...
Zac Brown Is Engaged! Meet the Country Star’s Fiancée, Actress and Biker Kelly Yazdi
Love is in the air! Congratulations are in order for country star Zac Brown and actress Kelly Yazdi. The pair are engaged to be married, as reported by PEOPLE. The 44-year-old Zac Brown Band frontman reportedly popped the question "a while ago" while the pair were in Hawaii, with a source telling PEOPLE, "It was very intimate and the couple has kept it very private."
'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' Stars Reunite for Lifetime Movie 'A Christmas Spark'
Fans of the Old West drama, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, that ran on CBS for six seasons in the 1990s have a treat to look forward to this winter. The show's main actors, Jane Seymour (who played Dr. Michaela Quinn) and Joe Lando (Byron Sully), have reunited in a brand new Lifetime Christmas movie, A Christmas Spark.
'The Voice' Season 22 Finale to Feature Star Performances by Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown and More
We're less than a week away from The Voice's Season 22 two-part grand finale, airing Monday, Dec. 12 and Tuesday, Dec. 13 on NBC. As ever, the hit singing competition show has planned a star-studded lineup of guest performers to take some of the who-will-be-crowned tension off, including Kelly Clarkson and Kane Brown.
Shania Twain's New Version of 'Come on Over' Album Features Duets With Elton John, Chris Martin and Nick Jonas
Shania Twain is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her hit 1997 album Come On Over by releasing a new, deluxe version of the groundbreaking project. Released in partnership with Apple Music's From Apple Music With Love series, the new version of the album includes three live duets with music superstars.
Georgette Jones On Seeing Her Parents Love Story Unfold Onscreen in 'George & Tammy'
Born into country music royalty as the daughter of George Jones and Tammy Wynette, Georgette Jones had a front row seat to life with the president and first lady of country music. She chronicles it all in her 2013 book The Three of Us: Growing Up With Tammy and George, a loving look at her parents as only she knew them. Now, George and Tammy's love story is at the center of the new Showtime limited series George & Tammy, which traces the country couple's romance from its whirlwind beginnings (including a fateful dinner at the home of Wynette and her second husband Don Chapel, during which George Jones famously flipped a dining room table in response to Don insulting Tammy) to their enduring friendship that lasted until Wynette's death in 1998.
'The Voice': Brayden Lape Performs Sentimental Kane Brown Cover
The Voice is officially down to the Top 10 this week, and the contestants gave their best performances on Monday night (Nov. 28) in a bid to see their name in the Top 7 of the competition. Fan favorite and Team Blake Shelton member Brayden Lape leaned into his country...
'The Voice': Morgan Myles Performs Powerful Rendition of 'Tennessee Whiskey'
Morgan Myles has shown her exceptional vocal capabilities throughout the entirety of this season of The Voice. On Monday night's episode, she reinforced that notion with a performance of Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey." This week, the fans got the chance to choose the songs for each contestant. Myles proved that...
Blake Shelton Brings Feel-Good Tune 'No Body' to 'The Voice'
Blake Shelton got in on the fun on Tuesday night's (Dec. 6) episode of The Voice on NBC. He took the stage to perform his latest single, "No Body." Shelton was joined by his band to perform the song, which he released in August 2022. The song features a throwback country groove perfect for line dancing in a honky tonk (there's plenty of that in the music video), and the crowd at The Voice kept that theme going by raising neon signs in various shapes. The intermittent fireworks that shot off from the stage kept the performances energized, but so did Shelton's naturally energetic performance style. Shelton seemed to be having genuine fun onstage as he closed out the tune and the crowd cheered.
Andie MacDowell is Starring in New Hallmark Channel Series: 'The Way Home'
The Way Home, the newest Hallmark Channel original primetime series, finally has a release date, and you can expect it to drop just in time to blow away those winter blues. The series, starring Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh, is set to debut on Sunday, January 15 at 9pm ET. And to prep viewers for the wait, since it's a couple of months away now, Hallmark also shared the first trailer showcasing what to expect from the upcoming drama.
Songs From the Bunkhouse: Isaac Hoskins Sang During an Epic Barroom Brawl on 'Yellowstone'
While every episode of Yellowstone contains stellar country music, not every country artist makes an entrance quite like Isaac Hoskins. The singer-songwriter appeared during one of this season's most intense scenes and, yes, it involved the fiery Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). In episode three of season five, "Tall Drink of Water," the Yellowstone crew heads to Bozeman to knock back a few whiskeys. At the bar, Abby (Lainey Wilson) serenades the crowd before Hoskins take the stage. Just as he plays the opening notes of his honky-tonker "Off the Wagon," all hell breaks loose. Another woman flirts with Rip and shares a few choice words with Beth, after which Beth (predictably) hits the woman over the head with a liquor bottle. An all-out brawl between the bunkhouse crew and other bar patrons ensues (just as Rip predicted), yet Hoskins doesn't miss a beat, finishing his song before the cops show up.
Helen Mirren 'Learned a Lot' About Acting From '1923' Co-Star Harrison Ford
Legendary actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren co-star in Taylor Sheridan's upcoming new Yellowstone spinoff series 1923. They've both appeared in their fair share of films across the board, bringing their unique acting pedigrees to the table as Jacob and Cara Dutton, respectively, in 1920s Montana in (you guessed it!) 1923. It's no secret that they're huge Hollywood names, and are typically attached to prestigious projects that end up attracting tons of viewers.
Blake Shelton Opens Up About Marriage, Stepsons and Leaving 'The Voice' in New Interview
It seems like only yesterday the world fell in love with Blake Shelton, the handsome, witty and wickedly competitive Oklahoman country artist who shot to mainstream fame as a coach on NBC's The Voice. Now, after 12 years in the iconic red chair, Shelton is ready to move on. In...
Unfortunately, It Looks As If 'The Holiday 2' Isn't Happening After All
If you were looking forward to another Christmas getaway with a sequel to 2006's The Holiday, we're sad to say that simply isn't going to materialize. After The Sun reported earlier this week that The Holiday 2 was currently in development, writer and director Nancy Meyers cleared the air with a quick Instagram post.
11 Charley Crockett Songs that Prove He’s a Singer for the Ages
So far in his career, Charley Crockett has recorded an envy-inducing numbers of albums -- 12 in seven years, to be exact. Known for his distinctive, deep, gravely voice and songwriting chops, Crockett's insatiable drive to produce music and masterful ability to embody the characters he sings about garnered him large and loyal fan base in recent years.
'The Voice': Kim Cruse Performs Inspired Cover of Brooks & Dunn's 'Believe' For Instant Save
The Voice revealed the contestants that would make up the Top 8 in the competition during Tuesday night's episode (Nov. 29), and one artist had to battle to get there. When America's votes were counted, it showed Team Blake's Rowan Grace, Team Gwen's Kique, and Team Legend's Kim Cruse in the bottom three. These artists then gave one last performance for a chance to be saved by the Wildcard Instant Save.
