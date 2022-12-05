Read full article on original website
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Tompkins County. That brings the county’s pandemic death toll to 73. Tompkins County Health Director Frank Kruppa says the two were older adults, adding it’s a reminder that Covid remains deadly to vulnerable residents. It’s...
Tompkins County official concerned with underage cannabis sales
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Tompkins County official is worried about the sale of cannabis to youth. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says a handful of Ithaca stores have products that resemble junk food. County Medical Director Dr. William Klepack says people can share their concerns with the State Office...
Department of Emergency Response hiring for key position in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response is hiring. They’re looking for their next Emergency Medical Services Program Manager. Click here to learn more about the position, including qualifications and pay rate. Apply here.
Tioga County considers contracts for child protection, domestic violence services
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tioga County officials are considering several contracts. Legislators will decide on renewing a one-year deal with Liberty Resources for child protection services. It would cost about $68,000. Officials might renew another contract for domestic violence services for $42,000. The one-year deal would be with A...
Reimagining Public Safety work plans approved in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The City of Ithaca approving the Community Justice Center’s Reimagining Public Safety work plans. The approval was delayed in September due to questions about some aspects of the plan by Common Council members. The Tompkins County Legislature agreed to the elements of the work plans as part of its budget process. The initiatives in the 2022 Work Plan and 2023 Work Plan will commence immediately and carry into the new year. To learn more and submit feedback and suggestions visit www.publicsafetyreimagined.org.
Cortland officials still hearing budget feedback ahead of Dec. 20 vote
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Cortland Common Council will vote to adopt a $30 million budget for 2023 at the final meeting of the year. Mayor Scott Steve says he’s still hearing feedback. Cortland’s next Common Council meeting will be held December 20. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Steve...
Village of Waverly Recreation Director pleads guilty to official misconduct
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – A former Tioga County official pleads guilty to official misconduct. 67-year-old David Shaw of Sayre, Pennsylvania, admitted to destroying and altering records and taking $16,525 while working as the Director of Recreation for the Village of Waverly, a position he held since 2015. Shaw collected cash in his capacity as Director for child sports registrations, fundraisers, tournaments and field trips.
Tompkins County reports a more diverse workforce in 2022
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is reporting a more diverse workforce. Compared to last year, the number of minority employees is up nearly two percent. White workers account for about 88 percent of county jobs. Officials say females outnumber males in the workforce. In other Tompkins County news,...
Part of Ithaca’s Cascadilla Gorge Trail set to close for winter
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A popular hiking trail is set to close in Ithaca. The Cascadilla Gorge Trail between College Avenue and Linn Street is closing tomorrow. It will remain closed until the weather breaks in the spring.
Joly addresses Ithaca Common Council, responds to allegations of racism
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Acting Ithaca Police Chief John Joly says he has been slandered by members of the Common Council. Last night at the Common Council meeting, Joly spoke out. Joly, who was appointed last week by Mayor-elect Laura Lewis to become the city’s permanent police chief, also...
