Fort Wright, KY

Highland Heights to use Campbell County’s planning and zoning services

The City of Highland Heights will no longer use its own planning and zoning services and will instead utilize the Campbell County Fiscal Court Planning and Zoning Department. The city voted at its Dec. 6 city council meeting to enter a contract with the Campbell County Fiscal Court, noting that they currently contract for building services with the county. The council decided the county’s zoning staff would be more efficient for day-to-day services.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Need help or know someone who does? Here are some resources around NKY

Financial hardships can befall anyone. Northern Kentucky’s nonprofits and services aim to help residents gain access to basic needs while on their way back to stability. Below is a list of resources for Northern Kentucky residents. This story aims to help the community with resources and support they may not know are available in:
COVINGTON, KY
Highland Heights hires full-time police social worker

Highland Heights City Council voted at their Dec. 6 meeting to hire a full-time social worker to work in tandem with the police department. Social worker Angie Weinel previously worked jointly for the city’s police department and the Campbell County Police Department. Police social work is relatively new to...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Church turned house on Overton Street

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Some people like to buy houses once owned by celebrities, but Zachary and Chelsea Bear reside in a place that was once the house of God.
NEWPORT, KY
Record expungement clinics offer clean slate

As 2022 draws to a close, hope came to some individuals with convictions Friday through record expungement clinics around Northern Kentucky. Parked cars wrapped the Ninth Street block in Covington, where the First Baptist Church sits in between two narrow alleyways. In the basement of the church, representatives from Legal Aid of the Bluegrass, Molina Healthcare, St. Vincent DePaul, and the Northern Kentucky Branch of the NAACP huddled over laptops and application forms, all setting the groundwork for individuals in attendance to get a new lease on life through record expungement.
COVINGTON, KY
LINK Streetscapes: Main Street in Covington

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Earlier this year I visited Main Street in Covington, focusing on the latter half. Since then, I’ve had a flood of suggestions and these three spots are always among those. For this streetscapes, come with me to a morning on Main Street for all things breakfast and coffee.
COVINGTON, KY
Friday NKY HS round-up: Simon Kenton boys upset North Oldham

The Simon Kenton Pioneers boys basketball team (3-1 overall) earned a huge 56-48 win over the defending 8th Region champion North Oldham Mustangs (4-1). Simon Kenton put three players in double figures. Junior guard Travis Krohman led the way scoring 25 points. Senior 7-foot-3 center/forward Gabe Dynes scored 15 and sophomore point guard Jay Bilton scored 10.
INDEPENDENCE, KY
Kentucky receives grant to expand high-speed internet

Kentucky will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant of $5.8 million to support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the Commonwealth. Kentucky applied for and was awarded the funding through the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program. “High-speed internet is crucial for future job...
KENTUCKY STATE
Police ID Covington homicide victim, suspect

The victim and suspect in a Saturday morning shooting in Covington have been identified by police. Cincinnati resident Antwon Mulder, 33, was identified by police as the man who was shot in a home at 203 W. 21st St. around 7:41 a.m. on Saturday. First responders rushed him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
COVINGTON, KY
Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Florence

Written by Michael Coker at WCPO. A man was hospitalized early Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Florence, according to Florence police. Around 12:55 a.m., a pedestrian was walking across Burlington Pike as a vehicle was traveling westbound in the left lane when the vehicle was unable to stop and struck the man.
FLORENCE, KY
Covington man’s death ruled homicide

A shooting incident on Covington’s 21st Street has been ruled a homicide. First responders were sent to 203 W. 21st St. around 7:41 a.m. on Saturday in response to a shooting, per a press release from the Covington Police Department. Officers found a male “suffering from a gunshot wound” and he was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. Officials are not releasing the identity of the victim at this time.
COVINGTON, KY
Covington Catholic grad to represent NKY at Bahamas Bowl

Covington Catholic grad Jack Coldiron will represent Florence in next Friday’s Bahamas Bowl. Coldiron is a redshirt sophomore who plays tight end for Ohio’s Miami University RedHawks. The RedHawks will face the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Friday, Dec. 16 at 11:30 a.m. The game will be...
FLORENCE, KY
Dwindling numbers: An aging congregation ponders its fate

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. “I hope we’re not a dying congregation, but if something doesn’t happen, we will be.”. Dick Monson, 74, has been a...
COVINGTON, KY
Thomas More responds to tough test

After cruising over the last month, the Thomas More women’s basketball team was tested in a Mid-South Conference matchup Thursday night at the Connor Convocation Center. After narrow victories in their first two games of the season, the Saints (11-0, 6-0) had won their previous eight games by 12 points or more. Thursday was a battle until the end, prevailing over Pikeville, 62-57.
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
Saints don new drip, then remain undefeated

They broke out the drip, then showed why they want some more drip. Thomas More men’s basketball team (9-0, 6-0) remained undefeated with a 66-52 victory over Pikeville (5-6, 2-4) on Thursday at the Connor Convocation Center in Crestview Hills. The ring ceremony prior to the game was for...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY

