Solano County, CA

SFist

Solano County Home Featured on 'Great Christmas Light Fight'

The Bay Area can already claim a couple of wins from previous seasons of ABC's suburban Christmas light fever-dream of a competition show The Great Christmas Light Fight, and now we have another contender up in Suisun City. Can I just take a moment to point out the unnecessary, aggro,...
SUISUN CITY, CA
kuic.com

It’s Vacaville Christmas Wish Time!

Christmas is right around the corner, and the Vacaville Christmas Wish board is busy preparing to serve Vacaville’s disadvantaged children. This is our 40th year of service! We need our community’s help…with donations and gifts. Thanks in advance for your help in ensuring our local children’s wishes are met; just go to www.vacavillechristmaswish.org and find a child’s “wish list” there. You can also contribute cash donations by visiting our website 🙂
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa mountain lion drags dog out of house

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Some Sonoma County residents are concerned about mountain lions after one lion entered a house, attacked a dog, and dragged the dog by its neck into the backyard. The attack happened last week when a Bennett Valley resident left her sliding glass door open. The cougar targeted a border collie […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Sacramento homeless community bracing for more bitter cold temperatures

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More permanent, supportive housing solutions are on the horizon in Sacramento County – but nothing that will be complete by this winter. The City and County of Sacramento have passed a first-of-its-kind agreement to partner on homelessness solutions, but that doesn’t solve the immediate needs of the 9,300 people experiencing homelessness throughout the county.
SACRAMENTO, CA
riolindamessenger.com

All Nations Native Craft Fair coming December 10

Native American artisans from California and their unique and handcrafted items are just a few of the attractions at Saturday’s All Nations Native Craft Fair in Twin Rivers Unified School District. This cultural event will also feature Otsigeya, an award-winning Cherokee women’s drum group, Native dancers, and cultural foods....
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
ABC10

Former Sears in Sunrise Mall purchased for $7 million

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A large, Sacramento-based retail investment company recently purchased roughly one and a half acres of land at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. Ethan Conrad Properties, owner of many name brand stores throughout the Sacramento region, spent approximately $7 million on the former three-story Sears and Auto Center and Parts & Service buildings on Sunrise Boulevard.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Pleasanton Police Discover More and More Abandoned Pets

Pleasanton is seeing a rise in the number of abandoned pets in several locations. Just last week, police found a box of guinea pigs next to a dumpster at an apartment complex -- something that's becoming all too common around town. “We’ve seen them in the parking lots of shopping...
PLEASANTON, CA
KRON4 News

Catalytic converter thieves busted at Fairfield traffic stop

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested after a catalytic converter theft Wednesday morning, the Fairfield Police Department (FPD) announced in a Facebook post. A Fairfield PD officer near North Texas Street and Pacific Avenue saw a car with expired tags going westbound on the latter street. The driver, 31-year-old Fairfield resident Francisco PinoDelgaldo, […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

"A plan that's going to change lives": Sacramento city, county leaders approve new efforts to get homeless off the streets

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento city and county leaders are taking new steps to help people experiencing homelessness. The two sides had been at odds in the past over who was responsible for providing shelter and counseling. Now, today's action legally requires them to work together. "This is the first time we've done this," said Ann Edwards, Sacramento County executive.In two unanimous votes, both the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors and the City Council approved new efforts to join forces and get homeless people safely off the streets."We've come together with a plan that's going to change lives," said Sue Frost, Sacramento County...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Car, grass fire closes Vanden Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield fire crews are putting out a small grass fire that was started by a car, Tuesday afternoon. A vehicle caught fire and one person was left with minor injuries but taken to the hospital, according to the Fairfield Fire Department. Vanden Road is closed in...
FAIRFIELD, CA
rosevilletoday.com

New UC Davis Health state-of-the-art eye care facility in Sacramento

Ernest E. Tschannen Eye Institute is dedicated to world-class eye care and sight restoration. Sacramento, Calif. – UC Davis Health welcomes patients to its new, state-of-the-art Ernest E. Tschannen Eye Institute Building. The innovative facility is dedicated to advancing world-class eye care and offering hope for sight restoration through advanced technology, pioneering research and leading eye care clinicians.
SACRAMENTO, CA

