Rochelle News-Leader
Renovations planned for Rochelle fire station
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Fire Department Chief Dave Sawlsville said Nov. 21 that renovations are planned for the fire station next year that will include dorm improvements and the addition of a shower. $180,000 is budgeted for the work. The process began three years ago but the work was delayed...
Rochelle News-Leader
Ribbon cutting held for Simply Aesthetic
ROCHELLE — On Thursday ahead of its annual holiday party at Flight Deck Bar and Grill, the Rochelle Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Simply Aesthetic, a new business in town. Simply Aesthetic is an event company owned by Cheyenne Uhl and Mikayla Johnson that provides...
Rochelle News-Leader
Letter: ALDI Angels
Our Rochelle ALDI has very special people working here. These “angels” were discovered many years ago, purchasing gift cards to help their customers out when the customer(s) might come up a little short when times were tough. They can see the needs of the people of this community and took it upon themselves to help.
Rochelle News-Leader
CAN hosts Shopping Trip for local families in need
ROCHELLE — On Thursday evening, Rochelle’s Community Action Network hosted its annual CAN Shopping Trip event. Through community donations, each year CAN hosts families and takes children shopping. This year, 225 kids were identified by the elementary school district and volunteers took them shopping at Walmart with a $75 gift card and a list from their parents. They shop for clothes and a toy. The event was hosted at the First Presbyterian Church and buses took shoppers and kids to Walmart. A spaghetti dinner was served and families had access to donated coats from CAN’s coat drive and Rochelle Rotary Club donated a book for each child. Santa Claus was also on site to see the kids.
Rochelle News-Leader
Hub City Cruisers donate toys to CAN Shopping Trip
ROCHELLE — On Thursday afternoon at the First Presbyterian Church, the Hub City Cruisers club made a donation of about 40 toys to the Community Action Network for its Shopping Trip program. The shopping trip took place Thursday evening and served 225 kids with a meal and a Christmas...
Rochelle News-Leader
Ballot positions set for city council, no challengers for mayor
ROCHELLE — On Wednesday, a ballot lottery was held at City Hall in Rochelle for the April 4, 2023 Consolidated General Election. For the position of city council member, the ballot will be as follows: Tom McDermott (incumbent), John Edward Gruben (incumbent), William (Bil) Hayes (incumbent), Benjamin Valdivieso, Lance Charnock, Jason Goodwin and Juan Martinez Jr.
