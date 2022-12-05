ROCHELLE — On Thursday evening, Rochelle’s Community Action Network hosted its annual CAN Shopping Trip event. Through community donations, each year CAN hosts families and takes children shopping. This year, 225 kids were identified by the elementary school district and volunteers took them shopping at Walmart with a $75 gift card and a list from their parents. They shop for clothes and a toy. The event was hosted at the First Presbyterian Church and buses took shoppers and kids to Walmart. A spaghetti dinner was served and families had access to donated coats from CAN’s coat drive and Rochelle Rotary Club donated a book for each child. Santa Claus was also on site to see the kids.

