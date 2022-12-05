Read full article on original website
Related
Miley Cyrus Is Making New Music with Bangerz Producer Mike WiLL Made-It to Debut in 2023
"2023" wrote Mike WiLL Made-It on his Instagram Story with photos of himself and Miley Cyrus in the recording studio, after collaborating on her Grammy-nominated 2013 album Bangerz Miley Cyrus is revisiting her roots. The Grammy Award nominee, 29, recently reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013, and they appear to be making some new music. "EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" wrote hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd on Instagram, sharing photos Sunday from the...
Jay-Z Reminds Fans Who The GOAT Is With Photo Of His Grammys
Jay-Z is reminding the culture who the greatest emcee of all time is, and Young Guru is helping spread awareness. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Guru, Hov’s long-time audio engineer, took to Instagram to show some love to his “big homie.” Young, née Gimel Androus Keaton, uploaded a picture of the proud father sitting on a mauve couch wearing all-black with white sneakers.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Speaks On "Tension" Between Jay-Z And Cam'ron On Roc-A-FellaLil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young Money In A 'Verzuz'Beyoncé Shares 'The Proud Family' Halloween Looks With Jay-Z And Children The rapper, legally known as Shawn Carter,...
TMZ.com
GloRilla Reveals She Spoiled Yo Gotti's Cardi B Surprise
GloRilla and Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” collaboration is poised for a No. 1 opportunity on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop chart, and the song’s back story is all about a big surprise ... which Glo spoiled!!!. The Memphis rapper was on The Breakfast Club Tuesday when...
HipHopDX.com
YG Gifts Lil Wayne 4Hunnid Chain Ahead Of New Collaboration
YG has shown Lil Wayne just how much he appreciates him by gifting him a brand new 4Hunnid chain. In footage shared on the Compton rapper’s Instagram page on Wednesday (December 7), fans can see him linking up with the Young Money boss at a photo shoot. YG approached Wayne with a black box in hand, saying: “I got something for you.”
hiphop-n-more.com
SZA Reveals ‘S.O.S.’ Album Cover
After years of anticipation from fans and a lot of frustration about not knowing what was happening next, SZA will finally put out her sophomore album in December. It’s called S.O.S. and in a recent interview with Billboard, she talked about the stress of marketing and rolling music out. You can check that out here.
TMZ.com
Alicia Keys and Jay-Z Fear They Can't Top 'Empire State of Mind'
Alicia Keys helped Jay-Z earn his first No. 1 song back in 2009 with "Empire State of Mind” -- an accomplishment she now calls a gift and a curse, because they both fear they can't repeat it. Alicia told E! ... she and Jay consider doing new songs together...
Akon Says Young Thug’s Career Is Over If He Cooperates In RICO Case
Akon feels it’s over for Young Thug’s career if the rapper cooperates in his RICO case. On Sunday (Nov. 13), Akon sat down with DJ Vlad to discuss the Atlanta rapper’s future in Hip-Hop and what would happen if he played too friendly with federal officers to guarantee his safety. “The question is [whether] he is willing to cooperate to save himself and his family,” Akon said bluntly. “Is he willing to take that mud in the face?” More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowYoung Thug's Attorney Files For RICO Dismissal, Cites D.A. MisconductAkon Reveals Why He Didn't Sign...
Lady In Red! Kelly Clarkson Shows Off PCAs Outfit After Fans Call For Her Stylist To Be Fired
Kelly Clarkson appeared to be very proud of her outfit for the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The "Underneath the Tree" vocalist shared a photo to Instagram on Tuesday, December 6, of the holiday-inspired red gown she wore to accept her award for daytime talk show of 2022, after her loyal fans demanded she fire her stylist. "Tonight's look at the @peopleschoice awards✨," Clarkson captioned the snap of herself smiling at the camera with her hair up and a statement red lip. KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN GIVES KELLY CLARKSON HER BEST ADVICE ON LEARNING HOW TO 'UNLOVE' SOMEONE AFTER A BREAKUPLuckily this time,...
HipHopDX.com
Tory Lanez Reaches Settlement With 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Over Alleged Nightclub Assaults
Tory Lanez has reportedly reached a settlement with Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Prince over alleged nightclub assaults. According to RadarOnline, the Canadian rapper’s attorney, Kadisha Phelps, revealed a secret financial agreement had been struck as part of her plea to take the trial date off the court’s calender.
Why Yasiin Bey Changed His Name From Mos Def
Here's a look at the reason why Mos Def changed his stage name to Yasiin Bey and the history of the artist in the music industry.
MTV
SZA's 'S.O.S.' To Feature Phoebe Bridgers, Ol' Dirty Bastard, And More
Mayday! Mayday! There are only three more days until SZA’s long-awaited album S.O.S. drops on December 9, and the R&B singer finally unveiled the tracklist on Monday (December 5). The reveal also came with scintillating previews of a few tracks. “Which version for back tracklist?” SZA tweeted with two...
TMZ.com
Boosie Badazz Dismisses Jay-Z and Nas' Musical Relevance
Boosie Badazz thinks Nas and Jay-Z's time in the spotlight is fading fast -- if not totally gone already -- but he insists he's saying that with the utmost respect!!!. The Louisiana rapper recently jumped into his favorite hot seat over at VladTV to dissect the NYC icons' careers ... on the heels of 21 Savage's viral remark that Nas is irrelevant to today's rap fans.
HipHopDX.com
Bun B & Statik Selektah Announce ‘Trillstatik 2’ & Invite Fans To See It Recorded Live
Bun B and Statik Selektah have reunited to announce their next collaborative album, Trillstatik 2, which is set to be released later this month. The sequel to 2019’s Trillstatik will be recorded live in New York on Wednesday (December 7), which fans will be able to tune in and watch in real-time via Twitch between the hours of 2 p.m. and 2 a.m. EST. The album will be released two days later on December 9.
Beyoncé ties Jay-Z for most Grammy nominations ever
It's a true renaissance for Beyoncé at the Grammys. The 2023 Grammy Award nominations were announced on Tuesday, and Beyoncé led the pack with nine nods. This means she's now tied with her husband, Jay-Z, for most Grammy nominations for any artist in history, as they both have 88, according to Billboard.
Oh: Beyoncé Is Rumored To Have Two Albums On The Way, One With Jay-Z
Just when you thought Beyoncé was done she might just be getting started. It is rumored she has two albums on the way. As per Madame Noire the Houston, Texas native might have more music coming our way; faster than we all thought. The speculation comes from a New York Times journalist who claims he was given […] The post Oh: Beyoncé Is Rumored To Have Two Albums On The Way, One With Jay-Z appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
ICYMI: MADAMENOIRE Chats With Inayah, Jermaine Dupri And More At The 2022 Soul Train Music Awards
MADAMENOIRE spoke with Inayah, Jermaine Dupri, and more while attending the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards. Check out our favorite highlights inside!
Watch SZA Perform “Shirt,” Debut New Song “Blind” on SNL
SZA was the musical guest on the December 3 edition of Saturday Night Live. The Keke Palmer–hosted episode, which was announced in November, saw the Ctrl vocalist perform her recent single “Shirt.” She also debuted a new track called “Blind,” which was originally teased at the end of the “Shirt” music video. At one point, SZA performed in front of a banner announcing her second studio album, SOS, will be released December 9. She also showed off her acting chops, appearing in a music video for a song about loving “big boys.” Watch it all happen below.
hiphop-n-more.com
SZA Says She May Stop Releasing Music Soon: Watch
SZA is finally releasing her new album SOS on Friday, Dec. 9th after a long wait. The singer revealed the tracklist for the album yesterday which features a whopping 23 songs. The guest appearances are Travis Scott, Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver and surprisingly, Ol’ Dirty Bastard which she reveals happened quite unexpectedly. She’s now promoting the album across different channels with media interactions.
Jhené Aiko, Big Sean, Russ & More Lead Ab-Soul’s ‘Herbert’ Track List
Less than ten days stand between fans of Ab-Soul and the release of his latest studio album, Herbert. As the album’s release date nears, Top Dawg Entertainment has shared the track list for the highly-anticipated project. Keeping in line with his previous works, the project includes several TDE artists and affiliates, including SiR, Lance SkiiiWalker, Zacari, Punch and Jhené Aiko among others. Rounding out the track list, the project also features ALEMEDA, Ambré, Joey Bada$$, Fre$h and Big Sean. Behind the scenes, Herbet will also feature production from DJ Premier, Hit-Boy, Boi-1da, DJ Dahi, James Blake and Sounwave.
HipHopDX.com
Rowdy Rebel Dismisses Bobby Shmurda Beef While Doubling Down On King Von Comments
Rowdy Rebel is clearing the air for anyone that thinks he’s beefing with his rap brethren Bobby Shmurda following comments the latter made about him. The Brooklyn rapper hopped on his Instagram Story on Monday (December 5) to deny rumors of bad blood between him and Bobby. The “Shmoney Dance” hitmaker appeared on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast and said Rowdy was “wrong” in his assessment of the situation between Quando Rondo and King Von.
Comments / 0