Sioux Falls, SD

South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Preseason Poll

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 6 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the 2022 Preseason South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll. Teams are ranked by points received and first-place votes are in parentheses.

High School Basketball Preview Show to air Wednesday

Class ‘AA’ Boys

1. Jefferson (11) 75
2. Harrisburg (1) 68
T-3. Lincoln (2) 39
T-3. O’Gorman (3) 39
5. Pierre 36
Receiving votes: Roosevelt (1) 9, Washington 3, Mitchell 1.

Class ‘A’ Boys

1. Dakota Valley (17) 85
2. Sioux Valley 63
3. Dell Rapids 36
4. St. Thomas More 32
5. Lennox (1) 16
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 14, Red Cloud 13, Winner 8, Hamlin 3.

Class ‘B’ Boys
1. White River (12) 82
2. De Smet (4) 55
3. Aberdeen Christian (1) 51
4. Lower Brule 37
5. Castlewood (1) 25
Receiving votes: Gregory 11, Howard 2, Wall 2, Canistota 2, Faith 2, Harding County 1.

Class ‘AA’ Girls

1. O’Gorman (17) 89
2. Jefferson 56
3. Washington (1) 54
4. Brandon Valley 49
5. Pierre 7
Receiving votes: Lincoln 6, Stevens 4, Harrisburg 4, Watertown 1.

Class ‘A’ Girls

1. St. Thomas More (15) 86
2. Wagner (2) 62
3. Hamlin (1) 57
4. Flandreau 23
5. West Central 14
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 12, Florence-Henry 5, Tea Area 4, Hanson 3, Rapid City Christian 2, Lakota Tech 2.

Class ‘B’ Girls

1. Viborg-Hurley (14) 82
2. Corsica-Stickney (4) 69
3. Wolsey-Wessington 43
4. Castlewood 21
5. Centerville 20
Receiving votes: De Smet 11, Howard 10, Freeman 5, Wall 4, Sully Buttes 3, Jones County 2.

KELOLAND

Saturday Scoreboard – December 10th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – View scores from around the state of South Dakota below: COLLEGE FOOTBALL No. 1 South Dakota State 42 No. 8 Holy Cross 21 G-LEAGUE Skyforce 118 Motor City 95 MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL South Dakota State 77 Eastern Washington 76 UC Irvine 83 South Dakota 71 Northern State 87 Bemidji State […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Tough 2nd quarter costs USD against Montana

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – Montana scored 19 unanswered points to start the second quarter and rode that wave to a 76-60 win against South Dakota Sunday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. It was the first win for the Grizzlies (3-6) in the series in three tries. They end a four-game losing streak while sending […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

Winona State drops USF women 76-61

WINONA, MN – The USF Women’s Basketball team dropped a conference contest to Winona State on Saturday by a score of 76-61. WHAT HAPPENEDThe Warriors came out scoring 19 points in both the 1st and 2nd quarters to the 26 combined the Cougars had to take a 38-26 halftime lead.The Cougars forced Winona State to […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Powerhouse Plays – December 9

Click the video player above to watch Powerhouse Plays SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The return of the KELOLAND SportsZone, also marks the return of Powerhouse Plays. Powerhouse Plays features the top plays and playmakers from Friday night’s action. Games featured in Powerhouse Plays:
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

USF moves to 8-3 with 68-63 win over Winona State

WINONA, MN (USF) – The USF Men’s Basketball team picked up a road victory by a score of 68-63 against Winona State on Saturday. The Coo improve to 8-3 on the season. WHAT HAPPENEDSioux Falls scored 31 and took a seven point lead into the half.The Cougars shot 52.7% from the field on the night.The […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU preps for quarters, Hoglund takes over at Dell Rapids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this week with another full show as the SDSU football prepares to play in the FCS quarterfinals. Sean Bower has a full preview of that game. Then, we check in with the Dell Rapids boys and O’Gorman girls as they prepare for their 2022-23 season. Plus, we […]
DELL RAPIDS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU women defeat 24th ranked Kansas State

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (SDSU) – The South Dakota State women’s basketball team held off a late surge by No. 24/25 Kansas State to beat the Wildcats 82-78 Saturday afternoon at Municipal Auditorium. SDSU moves to 6-4 on the season and 2-1 against ranked opponents this year. K-State is...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Phipps drops 21, Augie women move to 8-2

ST. PAUL, MINN. – The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Golden Bears of Concordia-St. Paul, 84-52, on Saturday afternoon. The Vikings advance to an 8-2 overall record holding a 3-2 record in NSIC play. The Golden Bears fall to 5-4 on the season with a 2-3 record in the loop. Augustana had a slow […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Augustana falls victim to buzzer beating three

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AU) – An off-balance heave as the buzzer sounded downed the Augustana men’s basketball team Saturday at Concordia-St. Paul. Antwan Kimmons hit the game-winner for the home team in the 63-61 score. Augustana falls to 6-5 on the season and 2-3 in the NSIC while the Golden Bears improve to 3-7, 1-4. […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND SportsZone – December 9

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone made a return with the winter sports season on Friday. This week’s KELOLAND SportsZone features ten games from around the area, including nine basketball games and an USHL hockey game. Games featured in KELOLAND SportsZone: The next KELOLAND SportsZone is scheduled for Friday, December 16.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Bruns 20 not enough, USD falls at home 83-71

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – UC Irvine kept scoring out of the halftime break while South Dakota slowed down and that was the difference in an 83-71 road win for the Anteaters Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. It was the second meeting between the two programs and first since the season opener of the […]
VERMILLION, SD
Salina Post

K-State women fall to South Dakota State

MANHATTAN (24/25) K-State trailed by four at the half but a cold third quarter by the Wildcats pushed the Jackrabbits to an 82-78 win at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City on Saturday afternoon. K-State (9-2) was led by senior Gabby Gregory with a game-high 31 points and she paced the...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

South Dakota men’s basketball coach injured

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota men’s basketball coach Eric Peterson will miss the Coyotes’ game Saturday as he heals from an injury.  In a news release, USD says Peterson “suffered multiple injuries from a fall Wednesday night while preparing his home for the holidays.” A USD official says Peterson’s injuries are not life […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Robinson goes for 26 & 21, Skyforce a 118-95 winner

Sioux Falls, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Skyforce handled the Motor City Cruise 118-95 on Saturday to move to 7-1 at home during the Showcase Cup portion of the season. It ties the best start through eight games in the G League era. It also marked the first time since 3/7/20 that the Skyforce (8-6) […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Graves scores 35 as Augie men defeat Minnesota State

MANKATO, Minn. – Behind 35 points from Jadan Graves, the Augustana men’s basketball team toppled No. 9 Minnesota State, 63-57, Friday night in Mankato, Minnesota. Graves’ 35 points are easily a season-high as he went 8-of-13 from 3-point land and 11-of-18 from the field. The junior set the tone for what was to come as […]
MANKATO, MN
KELOLAND

Augie women fall to #6 Minnesota State

MANKATO, MINN. (AUGIE) — The Augustana women’s basketball team fell to the No. 6 Mavericks of Minnesota State, 84-69, on Friday night. Augustana loses its second NSIC contest this season being 2-2 in NSIC action while holding a 7-2 overall record. The Mavericks advance to an 8-0 record to remain undefeated being 4-0 in NSIC […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Friday Scoreboard – December 9

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here: USHL Stars 3, Stampede 2 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Brandon Valley 57, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 51 Bridgewater-Emery 63, Corsica/Stickney 54 Brookings 54, Watertown 32 Crazy Horse 75, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 40 Dell Rapids 57, West Central 44 Edgemont 75, New Underwood 10 Freeman […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

