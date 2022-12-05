ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AG Morrisey gives Fentanyl victim’s families chance to speak at press conference

By Aynae Simmons
 6 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The Fentanyl epidemic continues to destroy generations and wreak havoc on the Mountain State.

AG Morrisey urges the public to use caution with holiday offers

“We’ve been working, pushing for Fentanyl to be classified as a weapon of mass destruction,” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said.

Morrisey addressed citizens at a press conference Monday, December 5, 2022, giving the relatives and parents of victims who lost their life to Fentanyl the chance to speak.

Jeffery Uphold II was found on the Monongahela River after suffering from Fentanyl poisoning.

His mother, Joellen Uphold, said her son’s case is still open, even today.

“The autopsy showed my sweet boy had been deceased prior to being thrown in the river. The toxicology also showed that Jeffery had 210 mg of Fentanyl in his system. Heroin was Jeffery’s drug of choice, not Fentanyl,” Uphold said.

According to Morrisey, the number one cause of death of people aged 18 to 24 is Fentanyl poisoning.

He also announced he received letters from prominent social media companies such as Meta, Snapchat, and TikTok in response to questions about how social media plays a part in the Fentanyl epidemic.

Meta’s response said quote,

“Our Restricted Goods and Services policies cover both non-medical and pharmaceutical drugs. We prohibit the sale of illicit drugs on Facebook and Instagram and remove it from those apps when detected.”

Snapchat stated,

“Snap’s approach to combating fentanyl dealing and opioid overdoses centers on four key areas. First, we are investing heavily in on-platform detection and mitigation of lethal drug content. Second, we enhanced our law enforcement operations team and deepened our collaboration with law enforcement agencies to more effectively and efficiently support their investigations. Third, we developed and launched education and public awareness campaigns to help inform our community of the dangers of fentanyl and counterfeit pills, and continue to do so.”

Beckley woman sentenced for role in Beckley-Philadelphia gun trafficking conspiracy

And Tiktok said,

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for the sale, trade, promotion, use, and the depiction of drugs, including controlled substances like fentanyl, for both organic and paid content. While some of our policies make exceptions for satire or comedy, our policies governing content that depicts drugs have no exceptions because of the potential harm and normalization that can follow.”

WVNS

