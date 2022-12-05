ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

East Windsor police warn residents of scammers

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Two men attempted to scam a senior citizen after claiming to work for the Town of East Windsor. East Windsor Police warned citizens of this scam on their Facebook page. The senior citizen said two men knocked on her door and she allowed them into...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
2 shot, 1 fatally, near New Haven/Hamden town line

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that killed a Pennsylvania man and injured a New Haven man Friday. Officers were called to Shepard Street, between Read Street and the Hamden Townline, just before 2 p.m. for a report of a person shot. Police found...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Hamden police charge 14-year-old in carjacking

HAMDEN, Conn. — A 14-year-old from Farmington is facing charges after a carjacking, Hamden police said. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the area of Whitney Avenue and Sevoss Street on the report of a carjacking of a 52-year-old woman. The caller reported sitting in her car...
HAMDEN, CT
East Granby man arrested after student brings 2 of his guns to elementary school

EAST GRANBY, Conn. — An East Granby man is facing criminal charges after an elementary school student brought two of his guns to school on Friday. State police said they and East Granby Police officers responded to the Carl Allgrove school, which services students from Pre-K to 2nd grade, at approximately 11:32 a.m. School staff had discovered two handguns in the student’s belongings and immediately secured them.
EAST GRANBY, CT
Body cam video shows reasons Connecticut needs stronger laws: New Haven police chief

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police Wednesday announced a decrease in gun deaths, while Waterbury’s police chief warned of an uptick in homicides the day before. But the chiefs in both major cities are now calling on lawmakers to focus on guns and crime when they head into session in January—saying the issue of illegal guns and repeat violent offenders plague both communities.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Tunnel to Towers pays off fallen Bristol officer’s mortgage

The home mortgage for the family of fallen Bristol police Sgt. Dustin DeMonte has been paid off in full as part of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Season of Hope Campaign. The foundation announced Thursday it had paid off the mortgage by handing DeMonte’s widow a payoff notice earlier this week.
BRISTOL, CT
Suspect in Milford murder held on $5 million bond: Police

MILFORD, Conn. — A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 40-year-old woman amid a homicide investigation in Milford on Tuesday night, police said. Police have been investigating an apparent homicide at 76 Salem Walk - the address of Longmeadow Condominiums near the Woodmont...
MILFORD, CT
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash in Bethel

BETHEL, Conn — Bethel Police say that a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver late Friday afternoon. Police were called to Stony Hill Road (Route 6) near the Stony Hill Diner at about 4:40 p.m. The adult male pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that was traveling...
BETHEL, CT
Bloomfield man convicted in 2018 murder

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Bloomfield man has been convicted of murder on Wednesday in the 2018 murder of William Smalls. Damond Bester, 46, was convicted following a trial in Hartford Superior Court on Wednesday. He was also convicted of Criminal Possession of a Firearm. Bester was arrested in 2018...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Fugitive wanted by NYPD arrested in Waterford: State police

WATERFORD, Conn. — A Wisconsin man wanted by the New York City Police Department was apprehended in New London County, state police said. According to officials, troopers were asked to help the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force with the apprehension of 65-year-old John Dahl. Dahl had an active,...
WATERFORD, CT
'I'm scared he’s going to kill me' | Details revealed in murder of Milford mother

MILFORD, Conn. — WARNING: The video above and the article below contain graphic details. Viewer discretion is advised. 40-year-old Milford mother Julie Minogue was found dead in her home on Salem Walk Tuesday night. The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said her cause of death was ‘Chop Wounds and Blunt Impact Injuries of Head, Torso, and Extremities (homicide).’
MILFORD, CT
Naugatuck father accused of killing daughter appears in court

WATERBURY, Conn. — The Naugatuck accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter appeared in Waterbury Superior Court for the first time on Monday three days after his arrest Friday. Christopher Francisquini kept his head down and stared at the courtroom floor Monday morning in his first appearance before a judge.
NAUGATUCK, CT
Man hospitalized following shooting in Hartford: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating after a man was sent to the hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday night. The man, believed to be in his 40s, is listed in critical condition, according to police. At around 9:30 p.m., Hartford police responded to the area of...
HARTFORD, CT
