Autopsy update released in Canterbury use of force investigation
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Office of the Inspector General released an update Friday in the use-of-force investigation into the death of a Hebron man after police deployed a taser on him days prior. An autopsy was performed and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner concluded Marzi's death was...
East Windsor police warn residents of scammers
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Two men attempted to scam a senior citizen after claiming to work for the Town of East Windsor. East Windsor Police warned citizens of this scam on their Facebook page. The senior citizen said two men knocked on her door and she allowed them into...
Law enforcement and lawmakers discuss purpose of restraining & protective orders in response to Milford homicide
MILFORD, Conn. — Police said Julie Minogue, 40, of Milford filed a protective order and restraining order against Ewen Dewitt, her ex-boyfriend. Dewitt chose to repeatedly ignore the orders which resulted in the homicide. FOX61 obtained a copy of the restraining order which was just issued last month. In...
2 shot, 1 fatally, near New Haven/Hamden town line
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that killed a Pennsylvania man and injured a New Haven man Friday. Officers were called to Shepard Street, between Read Street and the Hamden Townline, just before 2 p.m. for a report of a person shot. Police found...
3 Plymouth educators granted rehab in lieu of failure to report abuse charge: Officials
PLYMOUTH, Conn — Three educators accused of failing to protect students from the abuse of a Plymouth teacher will have their charges dropped, and in lieu, have been granted accelerated rehabilitation. Former Plymouth Center School Principal Sherri Turner, Math Interventionist Melissa Morelli, and Rebecca Holleran all had their cases...
Norwich man arrested for shooting death that stemmed from argument: Police
NORWICH, Conn. — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 30-year-old woman that happened in Norwich last month. Atlantikh Balidemaj, 22, of Norwich, was arrested this week and is facing murder and firearm charges, police said. Balidemaj is accused of fatally shooting Jashira Pagan outside...
Hamden police charge 14-year-old in carjacking
HAMDEN, Conn. — A 14-year-old from Farmington is facing charges after a carjacking, Hamden police said. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the area of Whitney Avenue and Sevoss Street on the report of a carjacking of a 52-year-old woman. The caller reported sitting in her car...
East Granby man arrested after student brings 2 of his guns to elementary school
EAST GRANBY, Conn. — An East Granby man is facing criminal charges after an elementary school student brought two of his guns to school on Friday. State police said they and East Granby Police officers responded to the Carl Allgrove school, which services students from Pre-K to 2nd grade, at approximately 11:32 a.m. School staff had discovered two handguns in the student’s belongings and immediately secured them.
Jury finds man guilty of manslaughter in 2019 fatal shooting in Windsor Locks
HARTFORD, Conn. — A jury found a Windsor Locks man guilty of 1st Degree Manslaughter and Attempt to Commit 1st Degree Assault on Thursday. Antwon Barnes’ conviction in Hartford Superior Court stems from the shooting death of Leroy Jefferson, 35, in the hallway of a Windsor Locks apartment building on Oct. 22, 2019.
Body cam video shows reasons Connecticut needs stronger laws: New Haven police chief
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police Wednesday announced a decrease in gun deaths, while Waterbury’s police chief warned of an uptick in homicides the day before. But the chiefs in both major cities are now calling on lawmakers to focus on guns and crime when they head into session in January—saying the issue of illegal guns and repeat violent offenders plague both communities.
Tunnel to Towers pays off fallen Bristol officer’s mortgage
The home mortgage for the family of fallen Bristol police Sgt. Dustin DeMonte has been paid off in full as part of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Season of Hope Campaign. The foundation announced Thursday it had paid off the mortgage by handing DeMonte’s widow a payoff notice earlier this week.
Suspect in Milford murder held on $5 million bond: Police
MILFORD, Conn. — A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 40-year-old woman amid a homicide investigation in Milford on Tuesday night, police said. Police have been investigating an apparent homicide at 76 Salem Walk - the address of Longmeadow Condominiums near the Woodmont...
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash in Bethel
BETHEL, Conn — Bethel Police say that a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver late Friday afternoon. Police were called to Stony Hill Road (Route 6) near the Stony Hill Diner at about 4:40 p.m. The adult male pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that was traveling...
Waterbury police chief calls on CT lawmakers to act on rising violent crime
WATERBURY, Conn. — Before year-end, Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo is calling on lawmakers to keep violent crime at the forefront of their minds. The city announced violent crime is on the rise during a press conference Tuesday. So far there have been 15 killings in the Brass City...
Bloomfield man convicted in 2018 murder
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Bloomfield man has been convicted of murder on Wednesday in the 2018 murder of William Smalls. Damond Bester, 46, was convicted following a trial in Hartford Superior Court on Wednesday. He was also convicted of Criminal Possession of a Firearm. Bester was arrested in 2018...
Fugitive wanted by NYPD arrested in Waterford: State police
WATERFORD, Conn. — A Wisconsin man wanted by the New York City Police Department was apprehended in New London County, state police said. According to officials, troopers were asked to help the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force with the apprehension of 65-year-old John Dahl. Dahl had an active,...
'I'm scared he’s going to kill me' | Details revealed in murder of Milford mother
MILFORD, Conn. — WARNING: The video above and the article below contain graphic details. Viewer discretion is advised. 40-year-old Milford mother Julie Minogue was found dead in her home on Salem Walk Tuesday night. The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said her cause of death was ‘Chop Wounds and Blunt Impact Injuries of Head, Torso, and Extremities (homicide).’
Naugatuck father accused of killing daughter appears in court
WATERBURY, Conn. — The Naugatuck accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter appeared in Waterbury Superior Court for the first time on Monday three days after his arrest Friday. Christopher Francisquini kept his head down and stared at the courtroom floor Monday morning in his first appearance before a judge.
Man hospitalized following shooting in Hartford: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating after a man was sent to the hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday night. The man, believed to be in his 40s, is listed in critical condition, according to police. At around 9:30 p.m., Hartford police responded to the area of...
The pandemic put Connecticut students behind in more ways than test scores: Report
BRISTOL, Conn. — The Connecticut State Department of Education on Thursday released new data for the first time since 2019 that examines success factors outside of traditional academic assessments. The Next Generation Accountability System shows more students are chronically absent and fewer high school students are going to college.
