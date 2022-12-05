ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCBD Count on 2

Williamsburg deputies investigating Nov. 13 shooting in Kingstree

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for information related to a shooting in Kingstree that occurred in November. According to WCSO, deputies responded to Rabbits Foot Loop on Nov. 13 and found a victim with a gunshot wound. Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital where […]
KINGSTREE, SC
WBTW News13

Cheraw man is 5th person sentenced for role in shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison in connection with a May 2020 shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Dewon Cole, 21, of Cheraw, was among eight people charged after authorities said rival groups from Chesterfield […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Person shot in Florence County, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after being shot early Thursday in the Pee Dee. Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened in the area of Karl J. Floyd Road, located just outside Olanta. Nunn added the victim had non-life-threatening...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
whiteville-news.com

Victims of Jimmie Dewitt III, Deception Keep Appearing

Clarendon, NC – Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recently released information about Jimmie Wallace Dewitt III, 34, of Chadbourn, after he defrauded multiple individuals. Dewitt presented himself as a mechanic to unsuspecting victims. After having the victims’ vehicles for a period of time, he would sell the vehicles to recycling centers and scrap yards and keep the proceeds of the sale for himself. He would then continue lying to the victims about their vehicles, even requesting additional money for parts after the vehicles were sold. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office released information to the public encouraging additional victims to file an incident report.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
myhorrynews.com

Aynor Middle School teacher arrested on assault charge involving a student

An Aynor Middle School teacher was arrested on Nov. 22 and charged with third-degree assault and battery in connection with an incident involving a student at the school. On Nov. 9, theater teacher Alexandria Guest Wylie, 52, “grabbed a juvenile by the arm and pushed her causing the victim to lose balance,” according to an arrest warrant. “This incident was corroborated by witness statements and school surveillance videos.”
AYNOR, SC
counton2.com

SLED investigating inmate death in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an inmate death at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. According to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), an inmate was discovered unresponsive shortly after 6:00 a.m. Monday at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. EMS rendered...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WMBF

2 women charged in Florence convenience store shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women are facing charges after a man was shot at a Florence convenience store earlier this year. Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said Rorshea Huggins and LaTonya Henry were both arrested this week and each charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.
FLORENCE, SC

