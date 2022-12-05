Read full article on original website
Williamsburg deputies investigating Nov. 13 shooting in Kingstree
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for information related to a shooting in Kingstree that occurred in November. According to WCSO, deputies responded to Rabbits Foot Loop on Nov. 13 and found a victim with a gunshot wound. Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital where […]
One airlifted to hospital after deputies called for shooting
FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – One person has been airlifted to a hospital after a shooting in Robeson County. A Facebook post on the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office page says it happened in the 14000-block of Highway 41 North in Fairmont. Deputies were called out just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a call of a person […]
Name used to send emailed Myrtle Beach bomb threat also used in several other threats in U.S., Canada
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Emails containing bombs threats against a California state senator, a children’s hospital in Boston and a Canadian high school used the same sender name and Gmail address as one that threatened to blow up a Myrtle Beach restaurant during a drag event on Sunday, according to published reports. A person […]
Three charged in Bladen County drug investigation, including charge for assaulting government official
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three Bladenboro residents were arrested in a drug investigation conducted by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, one of whom is charged with assaulting a government official. “On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, Community Impact Team, and Criminal Investigations...
Cheraw man is 5th person sentenced for role in shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison in connection with a May 2020 shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Dewon Cole, 21, of Cheraw, was among eight people charged after authorities said rival groups from Chesterfield […]
3 juveniles detained on attempted murder charges in Lake City, police say
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Lake City juveniles were detained in connection with two November shooting incidents, according to the Lake City Police Department. The three were detained on Nov. 30 and each was charged with two counts of attempted murder and second-degree assault and battery by a mob, LCPD said. According to police, […]
Myrtle Beach police, FBI investigate after email cites drag event, threatens to blow up Mr. Fish restaurant
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Police and the FBI are working to determine who emailed a bomb threat on Sunday that led to the evacuation of a drag show brunch at a popular Myrtle Beach restaurant. News13 received the email, which threatened to blow up the Mr. Fish Seafood Restaurant, at 11:50 a.m. […]
Trial starts for 2 men accused in 2020 double-murder at Myrtle Beach restaurant
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Opening arguments and witness testimony began Tuesday morning in Horry County Circuit Court in the double-murder trial of two men charged in a 2020 shooting at a Myrtle Beach restaurant that also wounded six other people. Samuel Frye and Mardave Hunter were among four people charged after Antonio Woods, 38, […]
Police searching for person of interest in shoplifting at Lake City store
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Police Dept. is asking for help identifying a person of interest in an ongoing shoplifting investigation. Police said the incident happened at Sosa Tobacco and Vape on Kelley Street on Tuesday. The person of interest is a man with gray facial...
SLED: Lake City man charged in South Carolina shooting involving police officer
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lake City man faces several charges following an officer-involved shooting, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED said Darrell Lee Williams, 37, was charged with seven counts of first-degree degree assault and battery; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony; and use […]
Person shot in Florence County, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after being shot early Thursday in the Pee Dee. Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened in the area of Karl J. Floyd Road, located just outside Olanta. Nunn added the victim had non-life-threatening...
Victims of Jimmie Dewitt III, Deception Keep Appearing
Clarendon, NC – Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recently released information about Jimmie Wallace Dewitt III, 34, of Chadbourn, after he defrauded multiple individuals. Dewitt presented himself as a mechanic to unsuspecting victims. After having the victims’ vehicles for a period of time, he would sell the vehicles to recycling centers and scrap yards and keep the proceeds of the sale for himself. He would then continue lying to the victims about their vehicles, even requesting additional money for parts after the vehicles were sold. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office released information to the public encouraging additional victims to file an incident report.
Ongoing investigation into police chase in Bladen County that left two hospitalized
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple people have been arrested after a police chase in connection to a theft in Elizabethtown. According to Bladenboro Police, law enforcement spotted the vehicle connected to a theft at the Big Blue Store, driven by 44-year-old Richard Paul Little Jr. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle when the drivers fled.
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Fairmont area; 1 hurt
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Robeson County deputies responded to a shooting on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies were called to the 14000 block of Highway 41 North in the Fairmont area where they found a person shot. The victim was flown to a nearby hospital. That person’s condition hasn’t been...
2 arrested on drug charges after officers stop on ‘suspicious’ vehicle in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men were arrested on drug charges after officers conducted a traffic stop on a ‘suspicious’ vehicle, according to the Georgetown Police Department. It happened at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday on Fraser Street in Georgetown, police said. Hoyt Jeffrey Scott High, 55, and David Callie, Birt, 51, both of Georgetown, were found […]
Man hit woman multiple times, pointed gun at man in Horry County: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was charged after officers responded to Highway 348 near Loris in reference to a family disturbance on Dec. 2. Jaqutez Naquan Boyd, 29, is charged with assault and battery second-degree and pointing and presenting firearms at a person. Police said a victim...
Substitute teacher fired for 'inappropriate conversations with students,' district says
A substitute teacher at Myrtle Beach High School was fired last month after the district learned of reports that he had “been acting in an unprofessional manner and having inappropriate conversations with students while serving as a long-term substitute,” according to a termination letter. Shane Cacho’s employment ended...
Aynor Middle School teacher arrested on assault charge involving a student
An Aynor Middle School teacher was arrested on Nov. 22 and charged with third-degree assault and battery in connection with an incident involving a student at the school. On Nov. 9, theater teacher Alexandria Guest Wylie, 52, “grabbed a juvenile by the arm and pushed her causing the victim to lose balance,” according to an arrest warrant. “This incident was corroborated by witness statements and school surveillance videos.”
SLED investigating inmate death in Williamsburg County
WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an inmate death at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. According to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), an inmate was discovered unresponsive shortly after 6:00 a.m. Monday at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. EMS rendered...
2 women charged in Florence convenience store shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women are facing charges after a man was shot at a Florence convenience store earlier this year. Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said Rorshea Huggins and LaTonya Henry were both arrested this week and each charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.
