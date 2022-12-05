Clarendon, NC – Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recently released information about Jimmie Wallace Dewitt III, 34, of Chadbourn, after he defrauded multiple individuals. Dewitt presented himself as a mechanic to unsuspecting victims. After having the victims’ vehicles for a period of time, he would sell the vehicles to recycling centers and scrap yards and keep the proceeds of the sale for himself. He would then continue lying to the victims about their vehicles, even requesting additional money for parts after the vehicles were sold. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office released information to the public encouraging additional victims to file an incident report.

