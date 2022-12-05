Read full article on original website
Doctors and nurses are being called back into work from vacations in a Beijing hospital on the heels of China's COVID rule shift: Bloomberg
China is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases that risks straining its healthcare system, less than a week after Beijing reversed its pandemic policy.
China finally approves an mRNA COVID vaccine—but only for some foreigners
Beijing's uneasy relationship with mRNA vaccines is all the more relevant as it begins to relax COVID restrictions.
Ukraine news - live: ‘Many killed’ in strike on Putin’s private Wagner HQ in eastern battle
Many members of Vladimir Putin’s private Wagner military ground have been killed in a Ukrainian strike, officials said on Sunday, adding that the injured forces will not be able to access sufficient medical care to survive the attack."I am sure that at least 50 per cent of those who managed to survive will die before they get medical care," Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said. "This is because even in our Luhansk region, they have stolen equipment."Mr Haidai claimed a “huge number of those who were there died”.Wagner group is among the top three mercenary groups armed and fighting in...
Exclusive-Geely's premium electric car brand Zeekr seeks over $1 billion in U.S IPO - sources
HONG KONG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Zeekr, Chinese automaker Geely's upmarket electric car brand, has confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering, aiming to raise more than $1 billion, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Sunlit Greece seeks to lure Europeans amid winter energy crisis
With most of Europe struggling with soaring energy costs, Greece has launched an initiative to put its mild winters to good use and attract sun-seeking travellers all year round. With northern European countries facing much longer and bitterly cold winters, "energy-wise there are many more needs than here in the south where the winter is mild" and shorter, he added.
Do we pay higher stamp duty on buying a UK home if we keep our EU flat?
My husband and I are in Budapest and we want to get a property in Britain for about £325,000
Strong 6.0-M earthquake strikes southwestern coast of Mexico
A strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck the southwestern coast of Mexico over the weekend, resulting in little to no damage, authorities said.
Russian envoy says British royals told to keep away from Russian embassy
MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to Moscow said Britain's royal family had been recommended not to have any contacts with the Russian embassy in London, the Izvestia newspaper reported.
In Kyiv, I saw Dante under sandbags – a modern image of the hell of war
I took quite a lot of photos on my phone when I was in Ukraine this year, but this one jumped out at me as I was scrolling through them. Here we have Dante – the Italian poet, philosopher, writer – with his marble head poking up out of the sandbags. It’s in a park on Volodymyr Hill in the centre of Kyiv.
Monday briefing: The government blames the unions for strikes – but what’s the truth?
Good morning. If you are an England fan contemplating burying your head under the duvet until Christmas after Saturday’s heartwrenching World Cup defeat, your plan has this to be said for it: those who do venture beyond their front doors look likely to be met by a picture of chaos.
Peru president proposes moving up elections amid protests
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s newest president, Dina Boluarte, gave in to protesters’ demands early Monday announcing in a nationally televised address that she will send Congress a proposal to move up elections. Boluarte’s decision came after thousands of demonstrators took to the streets around Peru for another day on Sunday to demand that she resign and schedule elections to replace her and Congress. The protests turned deadly, with at least two reported deaths in a remote community in the Andes, according to officials. Boluarte said she will propose the scheduling of general elections for April 2024. That marks a reversal as she had previously said she should be allowed to hold the office for the remaining 3 1/2 years of her sucessor’s term. “My duty as president of the republic in the current difficult time is to interpret, read and collect the aspirations, interests and concerns, if not of all, of the vast majority of Peruvians,” Boluarte said. “So, interpreting in the broadest way the will of the citizens... I have decided to assume the initiative to reach an agreement with the congress of the republic to advance the general elections.”
Agency Photographer of the Year 2022 – shortlist
Millions of images pass through our system over the course of a year, and towards the end of each one we begin the overwhelming process of trying to select some of our favourite photographers who, staff and freelancers alike, support our journalism visually from international and overseas press agencies. These...
Iran executes second prisoner amid nationwide protests challenging theocracy
Authorities in Iran have executed a second prisoner who was arrested and convicted amid widespread protests against the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei regime, officials said on Monday. Majidreza Rahnavard was convicted for allegedly stabbing two security force members to death and injuring four others last month in northeast city Mashhad, Iran’s state news agency reported. Rahnavard, who was executed early Monday and was among six other people on trial facing charges against crimes carrying the death penalty, was sentenced in a sham trial, human right activists have said.According to footage on the state media, a man has been seen chasing...
Turbulence still haunts LME nickel, months on from trade debacle
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - With memories still fresh of the nickel market meltdown in March, the industry didn't need a reminder about just how dysfunctional the London Metal Exchange's (LME) nickel contract has become; but last month it got one anyway.
Bryan College Station Eagle
AP News Summary at 1:03 p.m. EST
Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap. SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Brittney Griner has returned to the United States, nearly 10 months after the basketball star’s detention in Russia made her the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm. Griner’s status as an openly gay Black woman, her prominence in women’s basketball and her imprisonment in a country where authorities have been hostile to the LGBTQ community brought tremendous attention to her case. Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine after her arrest complicated matters further. The deal saw Griner exchanged Thursday for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout. But the U.S. failed to win freedom for another American. Asked if more such swaps could happen, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that “everything is possible.”
