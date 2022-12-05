ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina County, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Man shot as he was walking home from the store

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after he was shot by unknown suspects when he was walking home from the store. The incident happened at the 3100 block of Colima Street at around 12:03 a.m. Police say that a man and a woman were walking back home from...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

3 injured in mulit-vehicle crash on South Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized after a crash on the city’s South Side Saturday afternoon, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Gillette Boulevard and Moursund Boulevard. Police said a 52-year-old man was driving a Toyota Sienna when...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Body found behind vacant apartment complex in Live Oak

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A body has been found behind a vacant apartment complex in Live Oak and the Bexar County Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide. Live Oak Police were called to the 10000 block of O’Connor Road Wednesday afternoon by someone who spotted the body in some woods.
LIVE OAK, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Three passengers fighting for life following wrong-way crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a horrible crash that sent three individuals to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police were called at around 4:56 p.m. to the 300 block of Moursund Blvd. for a major accident. According to police, a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

9 suspects involved in shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park identified by police

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde police have identified nine suspects who were involved in a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park that left two people injured and hospitalized. At last check, an 18-year-old was injured but expected to recover, and a 16-year-old was critically injured in the shooting on Sept. 8. Both were being treated at a San Antonio hospital.
UVALDE, TX
mySanAntonio.com

Four confirmed dead in San Antonio explosion, Bexar County officials say

Update: 10:03 p.m. Sunday, December 11: A fourth person has died after the explosion at K-Bar Services. The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified one of the victims as Roger Huron Jr., 36. Update: 10:09 a.m. Sunday: A third person has now been confirmed dead by the Bexar County medical examiner office in an explosion on the Southeast Side Friday night, according to officials. Investigations toward a cause for the explosion continues, officials say. Update at 3:30 p.m. Saturday: The San Antonio Fire Department said that another victim has been located,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio local news

