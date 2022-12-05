Read full article on original website
GOD OUR FATHER : is watching he knows who did this to HES pet god , he also loves his pet dogs , like he Loves his People …. PS : PET DOGGIE , BE HEAL IN. JESUS NAME ! ☘️😇🙏☘️📣☘️🌈.
KSAT 12
Off-duty BCSO lieutenant found dead at West Bexar County home, officials say
An off-duty lieutenant with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was found dead at his home Sunday morning, according to officials. The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified the lieutenant as Jeremy Payne. He also previously served as the president of the Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County. Deputies...
news4sanantonio.com
Police are investigating after 15-year-old girl was found shot inside a stolen vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound inside a stolen vehicle. Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Texas Avenue for a shooting in progress. According to officials, a woman inside the home received a call that her daughter...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot as he was walking home from the store
SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after he was shot by unknown suspects when he was walking home from the store. The incident happened at the 3100 block of Colima Street at around 12:03 a.m. Police say that a man and a woman were walking back home from...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after attacking girlfriend for refusing to lend him $200, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 69-year-old man is behind bars after San Antonio police said he attacked his girlfriend at her South Side home for refusing to lend him $200. Albert Lazarine is charged with injury to elderly - bodily injury. He was arrested Sunday, Dec. 11, according to Bexar County court records.
news4sanantonio.com
12-year-old shot during altercation over illegal substance, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – A 12-year-old boy was shot after being involved in a disagreement over an illegal substance, Sheriff Salazar says. The shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m., Friday on Bear Springs Drive, towards the Westside of town. Upon arrival, deputies found a 12-year-old boy with a gunshot to his...
Speeding driver lost control of car, jumped curb and slammed into home, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A speeding driver lost control of their car, jumped a curb, then slammed into a home on the northwest side of town early Sunday morning. It happened around 2:42 a.m. on the 4400 block of Chedder Drive near Babcock Rd, police say. According to officials, the...
KSAT 12
Several teens arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in NE Side neighborhood, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple drive-by shootings targeting the same home on the Northeast Side led to several juveniles arrested this week, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were first alerted Friday, Dec. 2, to a KIA vehicle that was stolen and involved in a criminal incident...
KSAT 12
3 injured in mulit-vehicle crash on South Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized after a crash on the city’s South Side Saturday afternoon, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Gillette Boulevard and Moursund Boulevard. Police said a 52-year-old man was driving a Toyota Sienna when...
KSAT 12
Body, burned vehicle found hidden in brush on South Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman’s body was found within brush near a burned vehicle on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police. Police responded to the 1400 block of IH-10 at IH-37 for a vehicle on fire. Officers found the vehicle off...
KSAT 12
Live Oak PD investigating homicide after finding body in wooded area
LIVE OAK, Texas – The Live Oak Police Department is investigating a homicide after uncovering a body on Wednesday. Police were called to the 10000 block of O’Connor Road around 3 p.m. for a report of a body in a wooded area behind vacant apartments. The Bexar County...
KTSA
Body found behind vacant apartment complex in Live Oak
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A body has been found behind a vacant apartment complex in Live Oak and the Bexar County Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide. Live Oak Police were called to the 10000 block of O’Connor Road Wednesday afternoon by someone who spotted the body in some woods.
news4sanantonio.com
Three passengers fighting for life following wrong-way crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a horrible crash that sent three individuals to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police were called at around 4:56 p.m. to the 300 block of Moursund Blvd. for a major accident. According to police, a...
KSAT 12
9 suspects involved in shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park identified by police
UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde police have identified nine suspects who were involved in a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park that left two people injured and hospitalized. At last check, an 18-year-old was injured but expected to recover, and a 16-year-old was critically injured in the shooting on Sept. 8. Both were being treated at a San Antonio hospital.
KSAT 12
Reward offered for info on gunman who killed 30-year-old man during argument outside Walgreens on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who shot and killed a man during an argument at a Walgreens parking lot. Ricardo Ortega, 30, was shot just after midnight on Nov. 27 in the 4700 block...
Four confirmed dead in San Antonio explosion, Bexar County officials say
Update: 10:03 p.m. Sunday, December 11: A fourth person has died after the explosion at K-Bar Services. The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified one of the victims as Roger Huron Jr., 36. Update: 10:09 a.m. Sunday: A third person has now been confirmed dead by the Bexar County medical examiner office in an explosion on the Southeast Side Friday night, according to officials. Investigations toward a cause for the explosion continues, officials say. Update at 3:30 p.m. Saturday: The San Antonio Fire Department said that another victim has been located,...
fox7austin.com
Family of Spring Branch woman found dead has new questions after receiving toxicology results
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - The family of a Spring Branch woman found dead near her home say they "now have some fairly substantial questions as to what happened" after receiving toxicology results. Shana DiMambro’s husband, Chris Antos, reported her missing on July 19. Ten days later, her body was found...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for person who killed woman, put her remains in duffel bag on NW Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in solving the death of a 28-year-old woman whose remains were found in a duffel bag on the Northwest Side. Alexandria Melanie Reyes was found dead on Aug. 31 by a drainage ditch near the Broadview...
KSAT 12
Trial starts for man accused of stabbing, killing friend in 2020
SAN ANTONIO – The trial for a San Antonio man accused of stabbing his friend in early 2020 on the South Side started on Friday. Abel Garcia, 38, is on trial for murder in the 379th district court. If convicted, he faces five to 99 years or life in prison.
KSAT 12
Felony suspect escaped police custody at NE Baptist Hospital, is still on the run, police say
WINDCREST, Texas – Windcrest Police Department is warning the public about a felony suspect who escaped police custody. Brandon Torrel Epps is wanted for escaping custody Wednesday in addition to evading with a motor vehicle and multiple felony drug charges, according to police. Authorities said Epps evaded a Windcrest...
KSAT 12
Puppy stolen from South Side home leaves family desperate for answers
SAN ANTONIO – A southside family is asking for help finding their 8-week-old husky named Summer. Thursday morning was the last time the family saw their dog. Neighbors told them someone came and grabbed Summer and took off that day. “They saw somebody come pick her up through the...
