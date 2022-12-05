Update: 10:03 p.m. Sunday, December 11: A fourth person has died after the explosion at K-Bar Services. The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified one of the victims as Roger Huron Jr., 36. Update: 10:09 a.m. Sunday: A third person has now been confirmed dead by the Bexar County medical examiner office in an explosion on the Southeast Side Friday night, according to officials. Investigations toward a cause for the explosion continues, officials say. Update at 3:30 p.m. Saturday: The San Antonio Fire Department said that another victim has been located,...

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO