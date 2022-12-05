Read full article on original website
Related
laptopmag.com
Sports earbuds are the best true wireless investment you can make — here’s why
The best wireless earbuds are designed to deliver stellar audio, battery life, and special features (e.g., active noise cancellation, spatial audio). Sports wireless earbuds are no exception. I’m not talking about the clunky, limited-feature models of the past. The sub-category has evolved, welcoming innovative sporty creations that boast the latest...
laptopmag.com
HP Pavilion Plus 14 review
For students or those working from home, the HP Pavilion Plus 14 offers incredible performance thanks to its 12th-gen processor. But the short battery life makes it difficult to use when on the go. The HP Pavilion Plus 14 is yet another thin-and-light laptop to join the ultraportable market. It...
Listen up: The cheapest AirPods and AirPods pro prices in December
Cast your mind back to the middle of 2010, when Bluetooth headphones were slowly but surely entering the tech world, you’ll likely remember the negative connotations associated with them. They sounded bad, were horribly laggy and cut out at the smallest movement. But things have moved on significantly since then, and you can’t go far without seeing someone with a pair of white shiny stemmed-earbuds sticking out of their ears.There really is no denying that Apple led the way when it released its AirPods in 2016. It blew its competitors out of the water with the AirPods pro in 2019,...
laptopmag.com
MacBook Pro 2023 M2 Max benchmark leak shows off performance improvements
A new M2 Max benchmark has surfaced on Geekbench ahead of Apple's rumored MacBook Pro 2023 models, revealing performance improvements over the M1 Max. This comes after a recent M2 Max benchmark test that surfaced in November, but the results this time around are slightly better. The first set of...
laptopmag.com
When should I buy a new iPhone? A guide to picking the right time to upgrade
“When should I upgrade and get a new iPhone?” It’s a common question that seems to have no direct answer. We’ve seen responses vary from “every year” to “up to five years,” and let’s be honest, both of these are wrong. Naturally,...
laptopmag.com
The Apple AirPods Max look absolutely ridiculous on people — fight me
When Apple abruptly announced the AirPods Max at the tail end of 2020, I thought they were provocatively beautiful — à la Megan Fox in Transformers or Selma Hayek in From Dusk Till Dawn. My heart was beating out my chest, my jaw dropped to the ground, and my eyes looked like the peepers on the heart-eyes emoji. I wanted the AirPods Max wireless headphones and I wanted them now.
laptopmag.com
One year later, Apple still doesn’t give a damn about MacBook gaming
Apple still does not care about gaming on the Mac, and that is a huge disappointment — not just to you, but your wallet that just spent a lot of money on a system that’s only going to use about 50% of its power potential. You may remember...
laptopmag.com
Why are docking stations so damn expensive? The answer surprisingly makes sense
Plugable founder Bernie Thompson delves into why it costs so much for ‘one device to connect them all’. Docking stations are the secret weapons of the tech industry. To paraphrase The Avengers, Loki “desktop” Odinson may claim “I have an army of ports,” but Tony “laptop” Stark retorts “we have a docking station.”
Comments / 0