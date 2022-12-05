Read full article on original website
Did You Know These Real-Life Couples Have Starred in Hallmark Channel Movies Together?
Watch: Hallmark Channel Stars Share Their Favorite Holiday Tunes. Hallmark Channel proudly proclaims it's the channel "where love happens," and this is literally true for these celebrity couples. Known for their feel-good rom-coms, the network is responsible for staging several meet-cutes between the stars of their movies, including Victor Webster...
How Jeannie Mai Is Spoiling Baby Monaco With Love During Her First Holiday Season
Watch: Jeannie Mai Jenkins Talks Baby Monaco's First Christmas. What's the perfect recipe for an epic holiday celebration? A season filled with love, of course!. The minute trick or treaters left her neighborhood on Halloween night, Jeannie Mai Jenkins went into holiday mode by putting up her Christmas trees and doing all that she can to make the season bright for her 11-month-old daughter Monaco.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Deny "Untrue Narrative" Surrounding Royal Exit
Watch: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Deny "Untrue Narrative" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped back as senior members of the royal family, but that doesn't mean they've retired from public life. The couple's new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan—which was produced in part by their company Archewell...
North West Dances Around Her House to Michael Jackson Song
It's North West, princess of pop! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter paid tribute to Michael Jackson on TikTok. In a video posted to her and her mom's joint account Dec. 9, North...
Proof that Paris Hilton Is a Top-Notch Aunt, According to Nicky Hilton
Watch: Nicky Hilton Shares Best Mom Advice & Paris' IVF Update. Nothing in this world compares to Paris Hilton's role as an aunt. At least, that's what big sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild believes. The fashion designer recently gushed over the Paris in Love star after she planned a family trip to the happiest place on Earth to celebrate niece Teddy Marilyn's upcoming fifth birthday.
Christina Haack Shares Details About Her “Low-Key” Courthouse Wedding With Josh Hall
Watch: Christina Haack & Ant Anstead Reach Custody Agreement. A wedding so nice, Christina Haack did it twice. The HGTV star got candid about her recent nuptials, reflecting on why she and Josh Hall decided to have a simple, private courthouse ceremony ahead of their larger wedding in Maui. "There's...
Selena Gomez Responds to "Skinny" With Justin Bieber TikTok Claim
Selena Gomez has entered the chat. The "Same Old Love" singer has subtly responded to a TikTok video that alleged her weight is affected by her ex Justin Bieber. The clip, posted Nov. 29, featured...
Go Inside the Wild Story of Peacock's Paul T. Goldman
Watch: Maria Bakalova Reveals "Borat 2" Was First Comedy Role. The life of Paul T. Goldman demanded a series unlike any other. In the trailer for Paul T. Goldman, premiering Jan. 1 on Peacock, the strange, twisty story of the titular protagonist comes to life at the hands of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner—who has spent over a decade shooting the one-of-a-kind show.
Katie Holmes Showcases Daring Early '00s Look at 2022 Jingle Ball in NYC
Katie Holmes is helping bring back that Y2K fashion. The actress, who rose to fame playing Joey on Dawson's Creek in the '90s and early '00s, recently channeled a look reminiscent of the style from the latter era. At Z100's 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Dec. 9, Holmes wore a thigh-length strapless indigo silk top over baggy blue jeans with frayed hems and black sneakers. She wore her brunette hair in playful waves.
See Ava Phillippe's Fiery Hair Transformation at Celine Fashion Show
Watch: Ava Phillippe Discusses Her Sexuality: "Gender Is Whatever" Whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously genius. Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon, recently debuted a new wild hair color that is sure to set her apart from her look-alike mom. The 23-year old hit up the Celine fashion show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Dec. 8 with fiery orange locks, worn down, curled and parted at the center. She teamed the new 'do with a striped, unbuttoned, short sleeve jacket over a triangle bra and matching miniskirt.
Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo Have a Griswold Family Vacation Reunion—With a Special Guest
Watch: How Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Became THE Holiday Song. Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo, who played parents Clark and Ellen Griswold in National Lampoon's Vacation movies in the '80s and '90s, met up Dec. 10 at Steel City Comic Con in Pittsburgh. "Together again…" D'Angelo 71,...
"Shooketh" Harry Styles Reacts After Concertgoer Rushes Stage During Brazil Show
Watch: Harry Styles & Kendall Jenner Rumors: Everything We Know. One way or another, this concertgoer was determined to share the stage with Harry Styles. During the "As It Was" singer's Dec. 8 show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, a fan climbed onto the stage and attempted to approach him. Video from the incident shows the concertgoer rushing at Harry while he sang One Direction's hit "What Makes You Beautiful," only to be intercepted by security guards. During the incident, Harry continued singing, simply moving out of the way, he addressed it after finishing the song.
Ant Anstead Enjoys “BBQ Night” With Son Hudson After Reaching Custody Agreement With Ex Christina Haack
Watch: Christina Haack & Ant Anstead Reach Custody Agreement. You'll flip over this adorable father-son moment. Ant Anstead shared a glimpse into his and 3-year-old son Hudson's "BBQ night" on his Dec. 7 Instagram Story. In the snap, Ant is seen looking at Hudson lovingly while the little one smiles at the camera.
Elon Musk Shares Rare Photos of His and Grimes’ Son X—Including His Twitter Office Badge
Watch: Elon Musk & Grimes' Son X Rocks a Twitter Office Badge. Elon Musk is showing off his right-hand man. The Tesla founder took to Twitter on Dec. 8 to post pictures of his 2-year-old son X Æ A-12, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Grimes, during a visit to Twitter's San Francisco headquarters. In one photo, the tiny tot can be seen smiling in front of a heart-shaped sculpture depicting the city's iconic landmarks, including the Golden Gate Bridge.
Sarah Paulson and Bestie Amanda Peet Introduce Their New Rescue Dogs
Home for the holidays. Just in time for Christmas, Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet, her co-star in the ‘90s series Jack & Jill, have each added two adorable new family members. The famous friends...
Selena Gomez, Kieran Culkin, Steve Martin & Martin Short Spoof Father of the Bride on SNL
Watch: Selena Gomez Joins Steve Martin & Martin Short in SNL Surprise. Selena Gomez and Kieran Culkin making SNL cameos together? Oh!. The pop star made not one but two surprise appearances on NBC's Saturday Night Live, reuniting with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, who hosted the NBC sketch series. Selena joined the comedy legends onstage during their opening monologue and also starred in one of the show's themed sketches—a parody sequel of Father of the Bride.
Olivia Culpo Reveals Where She Really Stands With Sister Sophia
Sometimes, difficult conversations can lead to easy resolutions. During the season finale of The Culpo Sisters Dec. 5, viewers watched Sophia Culpo, 26, share how her older sister Olivia's fame...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reminisce About First Wedding Dance in New Docuseries Trailer
Watch: "Harry & Meghan": Duke & Duchess Reveal How They Began Dating. The Sussexs know how to get down. In a new trailer for their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked back fondly on their wedding day, revealing the lively oldies song they shared for their dance.
Jennifer Lawrence Addresses Her "Blunder" About Female-Led Films
Watch: Jennifer Lawrence Clarifies "Blunder" Comments on Female-Led Films. Jennifer Lawrence is explaining her recent comments regarding female representation in action movies. During a Dec. 7 Variety's Actors on Actors interview with Viola Davis, the Joy actress recalled her time making the Hunger Games franchise, in which she starred as...
The White Lotus Season 2 Finale: The Characters' Fates Are Finally Revealed
Watch: Aubrey Plaza Describes Hit Series White Lotus S2 in 3 Words. Warning: This article includes spoilers from the season two finale of The White Lotus. A VIP guest has checked out of the White Lotus for good. The highly anticipated season two finale for The White Lotus dropped Dec....
