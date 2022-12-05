ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James’ decline on full display in Lakers’ loss to 76ers

Remember when the Los Angeles Lakers had two sets of three-game winning streaks that extended to eight out of ten wins? Well, life comes at you hard in the NBA, as the Lake Show took their talents to Philadelphia to face the 76ers and their superstar Joel Embiid. It hasn’t been the best of weeks for the purple and gold, starting with Anthony Davis catching flu-like symptoms that kept him out all but eight minutes in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
How Raiders player lost his cool and singlehandedly gave Baker Mayfield, Rams a chance (VIDEO)

A Las Vegas Raiders player lost his cool and was one of the main reasons Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams had a chance at a legendary comeback. There are two sides to each dramatic, last-second come-from-behind victory in the NFL. On one side, you have the offensive team who deserves credit for putting together a well-executed two-minute drill to get their points on the board and win the game. And on the other side, you have a defense that has clearly not done its job.
NFL Twitter blasts refs for brutal roughing the passer call against Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins were ready to get off the field after a big Jaelen Phillips sack but then the flag came out with a brutal call that sent NFL Twitter mad. Outside of the wildest Tyreek hill touchdown (or any touchdown for that matter) that NFL fans will ever see, the Miami Dolphins couldn’t get anything going on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers. But the defense was doing its best to keep them in the game.
Lakers outlast Pistons despite Austin Reaves mismanagement

The Los Angeles Lakers found themselves sliding down the standings with a three-game losing streak going into a Sunday matinee with the Detroit Pistons. It seems that the Lake Show Life website hit a nerve with Lakers Nation with our critical analysis of LeBron James this week over his subpar play. Here’s what was learned…
