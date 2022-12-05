Read full article on original website
Embiid scores 53, leads 76ers to 131-113 win over Hornets
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 53 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 131-113 win over the Charlotte Hornets on
LeBron James’ decline on full display in Lakers’ loss to 76ers
Remember when the Los Angeles Lakers had two sets of three-game winning streaks that extended to eight out of ten wins? Well, life comes at you hard in the NBA, as the Lake Show took their talents to Philadelphia to face the 76ers and their superstar Joel Embiid. It hasn’t been the best of weeks for the purple and gold, starting with Anthony Davis catching flu-like symptoms that kept him out all but eight minutes in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Building a home run 3-team trade with the Knicks and Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors are starting to pick back up as December 15 looms and the team actually shows some potential. If the front office can best maximize the roster they have this season, the team could actually go farther in a wide-open Western Conference than anyone was expecting.
How Raiders player lost his cool and singlehandedly gave Baker Mayfield, Rams a chance (VIDEO)
A Las Vegas Raiders player lost his cool and was one of the main reasons Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams had a chance at a legendary comeback. There are two sides to each dramatic, last-second come-from-behind victory in the NFL. On one side, you have the offensive team who deserves credit for putting together a well-executed two-minute drill to get their points on the board and win the game. And on the other side, you have a defense that has clearly not done its job.
NFL Twitter blasts refs for brutal roughing the passer call against Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins were ready to get off the field after a big Jaelen Phillips sack but then the flag came out with a brutal call that sent NFL Twitter mad. Outside of the wildest Tyreek hill touchdown (or any touchdown for that matter) that NFL fans will ever see, the Miami Dolphins couldn’t get anything going on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers. But the defense was doing its best to keep them in the game.
Tom Brady was getting beat so bad that FOX cut away from the game
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were being beaten so badly by the 49ers that FOX switched to the Panthers-Seahawks in the third quarter. Remember less than a week ago when Tom Brady reminded everyone in the NFL why he’s the GOAT?. Circumstances couldn’t have been more different on Sunday...
Lakers outlast Pistons despite Austin Reaves mismanagement
The Los Angeles Lakers found themselves sliding down the standings with a three-game losing streak going into a Sunday matinee with the Detroit Pistons. It seems that the Lake Show Life website hit a nerve with Lakers Nation with our critical analysis of LeBron James this week over his subpar play. Here’s what was learned…
Broncos could have longest active playoff drought by season’s end
The Denver Broncos could potentially have the longest active playoff drought by season’s end. Depending on if the New York Jets take flight in the final quarter of the season, the Denver Broncos might have the longest active playoff drought in the NFL. With the Broncos falling to a...
NFL hot seat watch: Who is feeling the heat after Week 14’s losses?
Sunday afternoon was not a good look for these NFL head coaches, if we are being honest. There will be way more than two head-coaching vacancies in the NFL when Black Monday arrives. It has been a running joke over how bad the coaching has been this season. This is...
