10 Best Buy Black Friday deals now — 65-inch 4K TV for $349, $65 Sony headphones and more
Black Friday deals are happening now at Best Buy. Here are the top sales across all categories you can shop today.
Best Roku TV deals at Walmart: These budget smart TVs start at $88
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking for the perfect budget TV for the holidays? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number...
Wow! LG 65-inch QNED 4K TV just dropped back to Black Friday price
This 2022 model LG TV just dropped back to its Black Friday price — that's $700 off a stunning QNED 4K TV at Best Buy.
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
Digital Trends
This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday
If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
Phone Arena
New and existing T-Mobile customers can get a huge lifetime 5G Home Internet discount for Christmas
Home Internet has been without a doubt T-Mobile's fastest-growing service over the last 12 months or so, both from a territorial availability standpoint and as far as subscriber numbers are concerned, but the "Un-carrier" is certainly not resting on its laurels, instead constantly looking for new ways to further close the gap to broadband industry behemoths like Comcast and Charter.
This Samsung 65-inch 4K QLED TV is nearly 50% off before Black Friday
The Samsung 4K QLED TV 65-inch has a huge 48% discount in a Black Friday that brings the price down to its lowest ever.
Ars Technica
Review: The 2022 Dell XPS 13 is more than just a pretty face
Specs at a glance: Dell XPS 13 2022 (9315) Screen 13.4-inch 1920×1200 IPS non-touchscreen 13.4-inch 1920×1200 IPS touchscreen. CPU Intel Core i5-1230U Intel Core i7-1250U vPro Intel Core i5-1230U. RAM 8GB LPDDR5-5200 32GB LPDDR5-5200 16GB LPDDR5-5200. Storage 512GB NVMe PCIe 4.0 x2 SSD 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 x2...
TechRadar
Boost Infinite is finally here, and it offers unlimited data for just $25 per month
Boost Infinite – a new service from Dish Wireless – has been promising to shake up the US mobile network scene for a while, and it has now launched in beta form, so you can decide whether you want to sign up and see if it's the right plan for you.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile customers soon will get a useful gift via the carrier's weekly rewards program
It has been years since we passed along information about T-Mobile's weekly rewards program for subscribers called T-Mobile Tuesdays. T-Mo Report has learned that T-Mobile stores have been receiving shipments of a Portable Selfie Light that will be distributed to T-Mobile subscribers probably sometime this month. The gift contains 28 LED lights arranged in a ring and it attaches to your handset thanks to a hinged grip at the top. The selfie camera will end up in the middle of that ring of lights.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Note E-Ink Tablet: 10.3-inch and 5.35 mm thick E-Reader lands with Android pre-installed
Xiaomi has revealed a new E-Reader, just a few days after introducing a new version of the Redmi Pad. Offered only in China for the time being like the new Redmi Pad, the Note E-Ink Tablet is billed as a note-taking device, much like the Lenovo YOGA Paper. To that end, Xiaomi has pre-installed the WPS Office Suite, which is compatible with a bundled active stylus.
dexerto.com
Nvidia RTX 4080 price cut reportedly coming this month to battle AMD
The RTX 4080 might get a price cut soon in order to compete with the pricing of AMD’s upcoming RX 7900 XT and 7900 XTX, according to MyDrivers. We’ve already reported that the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 have received slight price cuts in the EU & UK. However, according to MyDrivers, whose sources state that Nvidia could be preparing its existing RTX 40-series graphics cards for a price cut. This is something that we noted in our RTX 4080 review since the MSRP is extremely high when compared to previous-generation GPUs.
Walmart holiday deal: Get a massive 75" Vizio QLED 4K smart TV for $698
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Upgrade your living room television in time for the holidays with this can't miss Walmart deal: You can get a...
G.Skill's new DDR5-8000 RAM is insane, but it costs more than a mid-range GPU
G.Skill just released the new Trident Z5 DDR5 memory module. The unit reaches incredible speeds, but it carries a high price tag.
OnePlus is set to launch its first monitors and mechanical keyboard very soon
After debuting smartphones, accessories, and TVs, OnePlus is getting into the shoes of computer peripherals.
Android Headlines
Android 13 starts rolling out to the ASUS ZenFone 9
Android 13 has started rolling out to the ASUS ZenFone 9. ASUS promised that the update will start rolling out in December, and it seems like the rollout has started. The OTA update arrived to our unit. Android 13 is now rolling out to the ASUS ZenFone 9. Yes, this...
TechRadar
AMD could have Nvidia scared enough to revive the RTX 4080... as the RTX 4070 Ti
Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti, the rumored-to-be-imminent graphics card that’ll be the third Lovelace offering, has witnessed a spec spillage – and the apparent takeaway is that it’s identical to the canceled RTX 4080 12GB. The purported specs were highlighted by VideoCardz (opens in new tab) and...
Apple Insider
Apple's M1 Max MacBook Pro 14-inch with 32GB RAM dips to $2,445, plus $70 off AppleCare
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Save $454 on thehigh-end 14-inch MacBook Pro configuration with Apple's M1 Max chip and 32GB of memory, with units in stock and ready to ship with free expedited delivery. Apple's MacBook Pro 14-inch with...
IGN
Deal Alert: Sony's Best 2021 75" 4K LED Gaming TV Is $700 Off
This Walmart Black Friday deal is back. Today Walmart has the 75" Sony Bravia XR X95J 4K Google TV, normally $3000, for a shockingly low price of $1298. That's how much we saw it for on Black Friday, but it sold out promptly after being live for less than a day.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Core i5-13500 outperforms AMD Ryzen 7 7700X in Cinebench benchmark leaks
Intel has not released the Core i5-13500 yet, but an engineering sample has already demonstrated superiority over the Ryzen 7 7700X in Cinebench R23. For context, other Raptor Lake desktop processors have been spotted before too, such as the Core i5-13400 and Core i5-13600KF. Currently, Intel is expected to announce Raptor Lake parts next month at CES 2023 in Las Vegas.
