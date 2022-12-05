Read full article on original website
Morocco coach: 'Impossible' top European clubs would hire Arab manager
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Morocco coach Walid Regragui is hoping that his team’s success at the 2022 World Cup opens the door for coaches from Africa and the Arab world at the highest levels of European club soccer. The North African country upset Spain in the round of...
Portugal manager: 'Leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone'
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Fernando Santos just wants everybody to leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone. The Portugal manager has been answering questions nonstop about the 37-year-old superstar since his team arrived at the World Cup last month. The latest drama is that Santos, who has been the head coach since...
Croatia vs. Brazil Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Croatia and Brazil faced off in the Quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The first half was a slow one, as both teams seemed to be feeling each other out. Brazil got a couple of shots on goal but nothing went through. The second half was more of the same with multiple Brazilian shots on goal but nothing would go through. That would all change in extra time when Neymar would put the team on his back and scored in 105’ + 1’. Croatia said not so fast and evened up the score Bruno Petkovic scored in 117’. Croatia would go on to win in PKs and would advance.
Netherlands vs. Argentina highlights: Argentina advances in thriller
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Friday on FOX with Argentina defeating the Netherlands in penalty kicks at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's second quarterfinal match. Argentina appeared to be in control of the match with Nahuel Molina scoring in the first half and Lionel Messi scoring on a...
Lionel Messi on rally vs. Netherlands: ‘We have a weight off our shoulders’
AL RAYYAN, Qatar – Lionel Messi's World Cup dream could have ended in the wee hours on Saturday morning local time, and in the cruelest possible way. Up 2-0 with a quarter of an hour of regular time to play thanks to Messi’s goal from the penalty spot and a brilliant assist that only the 35-year-old living legend could have provided, Argentina surrendered two late goals to Netherlands substitute Wout Weghorst – with the equalizer arriving in the 11th minute of second half stoppage time. But the Albiceleste rallied during extra time, and eventually won the match on penalty kicks thanks to keeper Emiliano Martínez’s two saves.
Harry Kane misses crucial PK as England is bounced by France
AL KHOR, Qatar – Harry Kane was the latest England player to feel penalty heartbreak as the Three Lions endured a cruel World Cup quarterfinal exit, losing 2-1 to defending champion France on Saturday. Kane, outstanding throughout the match and the tournament until that moment, blasted his effort from...
England vs. France: 5 matchups that will decide quarterfinal
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — England and defending champion France face off Saturday (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) at Al Bayt Stadium in perhaps the marquee game of quarterfinal round at the 2022 World Cup. Here are five individual matchups that could decide the outcome.
England vs. France: Is this finally the Three Lions' year?
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Four years ago, England's long underachieving national team surprised many by reaching the semifinals of the World Cup. That list included itself. The trip to the final four was the Three Lions' first since 1990 and just their second since 1966, when they won their only World Cup title in controversial fashion — no conclusive evidence that the winning strike crossed the goal line has ever been produced — on home soil over chief rival Germany.
World Cup Daily: Semifinals set as France, Morocco advance
Morocco upset yet another European powerhouse Saturday when it beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal 1-0 at Al Thumama Stadium. However, its toughest challenge to date is just around the corner, as it will play defending world champion France, which beat England 2-1, in Wednesday's semifinal (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
Should Cristiano Ronaldo start for Portugal against Morocco? The "World Cup Now" crew discusses
The "World Cup Now" crew discusses if Cristiano Ronaldo should start for Portugal against Morocco in tomorrow's Quarterfinals matchup. The crew decides whether or not they would start Ronaldo if they were head coach Fernando Santos.
England's conundrum: How do you stop the unstoppable Kylian Mbappé?
AL RAYYAN, Qatar – Kyle Walker did not mince words when he was asked about the task at hand this week. Walker's England team plays France on Saturday at Al Bayt Stadium (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) in what is projected to be a World Cup quarterfinal for the ages between European powers. France is striving to become the first team in 60 years to win consecutive World Cups, but to do that, Les Bleus must beat an English team that's finding its rhythm.
The 'FIFA World Cup Now' crew critiques Brazil's poor defense on Croatia's equalizer in extra time
Croatia eliminates the FIFA World Cup favorite in penalty kicks 4-2. The "FIFA World Cup Now" crew critiques Brazil's poor defensive effort on Croatia's equalizer.
Messi and Martinez shine in Argentina's win over Netherlands
The "FIFA World Cup Now" crew discuss their most valuable players of the day. Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez impress in penalty kick victory over Netherlands.
Germany captain Manuel Neuer breaks leg skiing, out for season
Germany and Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has been ruled out for the rest of the European season after breaking his leg while skiing. The goalkeeper said in an Instagram post Saturday that he underwent surgery Friday. The post shows a photo of Neuer apparently in a hospital bed with his right leg in a cast and a bandage on his left hand.
Brazil ousted on PKs as Croatia pulls off stunner
DOHA, Qatar — Neymar could only bury his head in his hands, sobbing into the turf, unable to comprehend what had just happened. It had looked like his night, his time, his star turn that would propel Brazil into the semifinals of the World Cup. The reasons why that...
France preaching focus as it nears World Cup repeat, but confidence abounds
AL KHOR, Qatar — It had become so rare for World Cup holders to produce even a competent showing — let alone successfully defend their title — at the subsequent competition that it was easy to write off France's chances before the 2022 event in Qatar had even begun.
FIFA charges Argentina for disorder at World Cup vs. Netherlands
FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Argentina for its players’ actions during a contentious World Cup quarterfinal victory over the Netherlands. The soccer governing body cited "order and security at matches" in its disciplinary code for charging the Argentina soccer federation. Argentina substitutes and coaches encroached on the field...
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
LUSAIL, Qatar — Grant Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the U.S. and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, died Saturday while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48. U.S. media seated near...
World Cup 2022 highlights: Morocco downs Portugal, 1-0, to make history
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Saturday on FOX with Morocco taking down Portugal, 1-0, at Qatar's Al-Thumama Stadium in the tournament's penultimate quarterfinal match. Morocco became the first African nation to ever reach the World Cup semifinals. Portugal superstar and team captain Cristiano Ronaldo was relegated to the bench...
