FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 20th and Nash, 1 man dead
MILWAUKEE - A shooting near 20th and Nash on Saturday, Dec. 10, killed an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, police said. Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. The 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital and later died from his wounds. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
20th and Union shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting near 20th and Union that landed a 32-year-old Milwaukee man in the hospital on Sunday, Dec. 11. Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. The 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee car crash near 91st and Bradley; woman dead, 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - One woman is dead, and another is injured after a car crash near 91st and Bradley on Saturday, Dec.10. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. The car was speeding northbound on 91st when it drove off the road, striking a tree. The passenger of the vehicle,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting near 38th and North; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A shooting near 38th and North sent a 22-year-old Milwaukee man to a hospital on Saturday, Dec.10. Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. The victim arrived at the hospital with non-fatal injuries. MPD continues to seek an unknown shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee postal carrier fatally shot, family hopes for quick arrest
Milwaukee police are looking for the person who shot and killed a postal worker while he was delivering mail near 65th and Lancaster Friday. Aundre Cross, 44, was a postal worker for more than 18 years, but he was also a son, brother, uncle and father. His family is hoping for justice this Christmas.
CBS 58
Racine police confirm armed robbery suspect has been identified
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The suspect in a Tuesday, Dec. 6 armed robbery in Racine has been identified, according to the Racine Police Department. 23-year-old Robert L. Bogan should be considered armed and dangerous, according to officials. Any information about where he may be located is urged to be...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Postal worker killed in Milwaukee, reward up to $50K offered
MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a reward of up to $50,000 after a postal worker was shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side Friday, Dec. 9. Family has identified the victim to FOX6 News as Aundre Cross. He was on the job when he was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Third Ward shooting, former firefighter found not guilty of homicide
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Friday, Dec. 9, found Caesar Fuentes not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting a 25-year-old man outside a bar. Prosecutors say Fuentes and the victim, Andra Nicholson, were at Site 1A in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward in 2020 when they got into an argument over who had the better high school basketball team.
WISN
Milwaukee city official weighs in on mother, daughter found dead in lake
MILWAUKEE — Calls for help from the family of 7-year-old Tyrielle Jefferson and her mother, 25-year-old Khalilah Brister went unanswered, their family says. Family identified them as the pair found dead in the Northridge Lake on Dec. 8. Now that family is reeling with the pain of wishing more...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Victim seriously injured near 15th and North
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said an "unidentified male" was shot and seriously injured on the city's north side Thursday afternoon, Dec. 8. The shooting happened near 15th and North around 2:30 p.m. The victim "appears to be in his 20s," police said, and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
WISN
Woman shot and killed in Milwaukee, suspect in custody
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a woman Wednesday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m. near 19th Street and Wright Street. Police say a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman died at the scene and a 41-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody. Charges are pending review at the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fosters reStore burglary, Racine men charged
RACINE, Wis. - Two Racine men are charged with stealing from Fosters reStore in November. Prosecutors accuse 53-year-old Percy Beechem and 55-year-old Robert Franklin of stealing nearly $1,000 worth of items. According to the business' website, all profits benefit foster children. Racine police were called to the store near 20th...
nbc15.com
Menomonee Falls Police search for retail theft suspects
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for two suspects who stole thousands of dollars’ worth of fragrances at an Ulta Beauty store. Officials said that a black male and a black female worked together to steal $2,180 worth of fragrances. The suspects concealed the fragrances in a reusable bag and left the store without attempting to pay for them.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Postal worker shot, killed in Milwaukee
Milwaukee police said a postal worker was shot and killed near 65th and Lancaster on the city's north side. He was delivering mail at the time.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield police chase; 2 arrested after crash, dashcam released
A Greenfield police chase ended in West Allis with a crash and the arrest of two men early Tuesday, Dec. 6. On Friday, Dec. 9, police released dashcam video of the pursuit.
WISN
Milwaukee home shot up, then mistakenly labeled a 'nuisance'
MILWAUKEE — Michael Gill pointed to the evidence on his northside Milwaukee home of a recent random shooting. "Right there is a bullet hole and right there is a bullet hole," he said. "My wife was maybe two feet away. Because she was traveling through the house when the bullet came in, she went diving in the bedroom."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha stabbing, jury finds man guilty of intentional homicide
KENOSHA, Wis. - A jury found a Kenosha man guilty Friday of first-degree intentional homicide in connection to a 2021 stabbing and shooting. Ranon Brownlee, 51, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. Prosecutors said he stabbed and shot a woman in what police described as a domestic violence incident.
WISN
Fight at fast food restaurant leads to shooting, man injured
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said a fight led to a shooting outside a fast-food restaurant near 5th and Layton Thursday around 12:08 p.m. Witnesses on scene told 12 News the fight started inside the Wendy's restaurant and spilled outside. Witnesses said both men pulled guns. 12 News cameras captured...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mount Pleasant head-on crash, driver suspected of OWI
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A wrong-way, head-on crash in Mount Pleasant sent multiple people to the hospital with injuries Saturday night, Dec. 10. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. Police were called to the area of Washington and Commerce around 7:20 p.m. for a reported wrong-way...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northridge Lake deaths; mother, daughter identified
MILWAUKEE - After a car was pulled from Northridge Lake on Thursday, Dec. 8, a family member has identified the woman and child found inside. Keonta Boose, the child's grandmother, identified the two as mother and daughter Khalilah Brister, 25, and Tyrielle Jefferson, 7. Boose called Tyrielle her princess. "She...
Comments / 4