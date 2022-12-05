ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
ClutchPoints

Ohio State football WR Marvin Harrison Jr.’s epic reaction to losing Biletnikoff award to Jalin Hyatt

Marvin Harrison Jr’s ascent to greatness has been a welcome surprise for the Ohio State football fanbase. The wide receiver has filled in nicely for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, helping the Buckeyes offense stay potent despite the latter’s absence. Unfortunately, Harrison Jr. lost out on the Biletnikoff award to another monster WR in Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt. This […] The post Ohio State football WR Marvin Harrison Jr.’s epic reaction to losing Biletnikoff award to Jalin Hyatt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

REPORT: 49ers star Deebo Samuel dodges ‘serious’ bullet vs. Buccaneers

When Deebo Samuel was carted off the field during the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 14 showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there were concerns that he sustained a rather serious injury. Samuel bent his leg awkwardly late in the second quarter and appeared to be in major pain. Moreover, the fact that he was eventually […] The post REPORT: 49ers star Deebo Samuel dodges ‘serious’ bullet vs. Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Boo birds out in full effect, live and online, after Russell Wilson throws ugly pick 6

Broncos nation did not ride with quarterback Russell Wilson after he threw a pick 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Willie Gay Jr. picks off Russell Wilson and takes it to the 🏠pic.twitter.com/8iaV0scW7r — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 11, 2022 Where Chiefs quarterback succeeded with a no-look touchdown flip to running back Jerick McKinnon, the […] The post Boo birds out in full effect, live and online, after Russell Wilson throws ugly pick 6 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to have yet another crucial test in the second half of the season, as he will meet the San Francisco 49ers’ formidable defense in Week 14. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana will be closely watching this matchup, and he will have an eye on […] The post Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

‘I went like a fan-girl’: Dre Greenlaw dishes asking Tom Brady for autograph of interception ball

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw had a monster game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers on Sunday at home. Brady and the Buccaneers were suffocated by San Francisco’s defense which was led by Greenlaw, who had his way on the field. Greenlaw recorded 15 total tackles (10 solo) and also had an interception […] The post ‘I went like a fan-girl’: Dre Greenlaw dishes asking Tom Brady for autograph of interception ball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

CJ Stroud: Ohio State football star must win Heisman Trophy

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is once again a finalist for the Heisman award. After finishing fourth in voting last season, he now has his sights set on taking the award home this 2022. The 2022 Heisman class features several elite talents. Stroud will be going against TCU’s Max Duggan, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, and USC’s […] The post CJ Stroud: Ohio State football star must win Heisman Trophy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

4 Jets most to blame after Week 14 loss vs. Bills

The New York Jets just lost back-to-back games after falling to division rivals the Buffalo Bills, 20-12, on the road in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. The Jets failed to replicate their Week 9 win over this same team. New York is now 7-6, which puts them in third place in the AFC East. Here we’ll discuss the four Jets most to blame for their disappointing Week 14 loss vs. the Bills.
ClutchPoints

Mississippi State football HC Mike Leach in ‘critical’ state amid hospitalization

Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach was reportedly rushed to a hospital due to an undisclosed reason. As of this writing, the only information about Leach’s status is that he suffered a “personal health issue” on Sunday, per Chris Low of ESPN. Leach, according to the release, was transported by ambulance to the University […] The post Mississippi State football HC Mike Leach in ‘critical’ state amid hospitalization appeared first on ClutchPoints.
STARKVILLE, MS
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

