Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
NBC Bay Area
49ers' Kyle Shanahan on Tom Brady: ‘What the Hell Was Anyone Ever Thinking?'
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers were coming off a near-miss in the Super Bowl in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full season as an NFL starter. Tom Brady, playing his final season with the New England Patriots, was coming off his worst season. The next season, he would be 43...
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
John Lynch Announces Surprising Decision On 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo is not expected to be placed on injured reserve, 49ers general manager John Lynch announced Friday. While today's decision might bring 49ers fans hope for a potential Garoppolo postseason return, San Francisco is appearing to temper expectations on that front. Lynch ...
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
NFL World Reacts To Al Michaels' Comment About Baker Mayfield
Al Michaels had quite a night for Thursday Night Football yesterday with a number of his calls and commentary going viral. But one closing remark he made about Baker Mayfield is still making waves. After Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams to a stunning comeback win over the Las Vegas...
Ohio State football WR Marvin Harrison Jr.’s epic reaction to losing Biletnikoff award to Jalin Hyatt
Marvin Harrison Jr’s ascent to greatness has been a welcome surprise for the Ohio State football fanbase. The wide receiver has filled in nicely for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, helping the Buckeyes offense stay potent despite the latter’s absence. Unfortunately, Harrison Jr. lost out on the Biletnikoff award to another monster WR in Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt. This […] The post Ohio State football WR Marvin Harrison Jr.’s epic reaction to losing Biletnikoff award to Jalin Hyatt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Caleb Williams’ regretful message to losing Heisman candidates after winning trophy
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams just snagged the greatest individual plum that college football has to offer after being named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. But the 20-year-old admittedly has bittersweet feelings over the honor. During his acceptance speech for the said award, Caleb Williams expressed his regret that despite...
REPORT: 49ers star Deebo Samuel dodges ‘serious’ bullet vs. Buccaneers
When Deebo Samuel was carted off the field during the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 14 showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there were concerns that he sustained a rather serious injury. Samuel bent his leg awkwardly late in the second quarter and appeared to be in major pain. Moreover, the fact that he was eventually […] The post REPORT: 49ers star Deebo Samuel dodges ‘serious’ bullet vs. Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Boo birds out in full effect, live and online, after Russell Wilson throws ugly pick 6
Broncos nation did not ride with quarterback Russell Wilson after he threw a pick 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Willie Gay Jr. picks off Russell Wilson and takes it to the 🏠pic.twitter.com/8iaV0scW7r — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 11, 2022 Where Chiefs quarterback succeeded with a no-look touchdown flip to running back Jerick McKinnon, the […] The post Boo birds out in full effect, live and online, after Russell Wilson throws ugly pick 6 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baker Mayfield’s message to Panthers after wild Rams debut
To say that Baker Mayfield exceeded expectations in his very first game with the Los Angeles Rams is the understatement of the NFL season. Hollywood couldn’t have scripted it better with the former Carolina Panthers QB completing an unbelievable comeback to close out the Las Vegas Raiders in style.
Giants vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Week 14 picks
The New York Giants (7-4-1) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 6.5-point home underdogs and that spread has only worsened throughout the week. As of this writing, Big Blue is +7.
Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to have yet another crucial test in the second half of the season, as he will meet the San Francisco 49ers’ formidable defense in Week 14. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana will be closely watching this matchup, and he will have an eye on […] The post Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I went like a fan-girl’: Dre Greenlaw dishes asking Tom Brady for autograph of interception ball
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw had a monster game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers on Sunday at home. Brady and the Buccaneers were suffocated by San Francisco’s defense which was led by Greenlaw, who had his way on the field. Greenlaw recorded 15 total tackles (10 solo) and also had an interception […] The post ‘I went like a fan-girl’: Dre Greenlaw dishes asking Tom Brady for autograph of interception ball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CJ Stroud: Ohio State football star must win Heisman Trophy
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is once again a finalist for the Heisman award. After finishing fourth in voting last season, he now has his sights set on taking the award home this 2022. The 2022 Heisman class features several elite talents. Stroud will be going against TCU’s Max Duggan, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, and USC’s […] The post CJ Stroud: Ohio State football star must win Heisman Trophy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Brock Purdy’s immediate reaction after 49ers’ win vs. Buccaneers will melt your heart
If Brock Purdy’s performance during his first career start isn’t enough for San Francisco 49ers fans to love him, then his immediate reaction after beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers should win him the hearts of everyone. Purdy was sensational for the 49ers in Week 14, completing...
4 Jets most to blame after Week 14 loss vs. Bills
The New York Jets just lost back-to-back games after falling to division rivals the Buffalo Bills, 20-12, on the road in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. The Jets failed to replicate their Week 9 win over this same team. New York is now 7-6, which puts them in third place in the AFC East. Here we’ll discuss the four Jets most to blame for their disappointing Week 14 loss vs. the Bills.
Mississippi State football HC Mike Leach in ‘critical’ state amid hospitalization
Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach was reportedly rushed to a hospital due to an undisclosed reason. As of this writing, the only information about Leach’s status is that he suffered a “personal health issue” on Sunday, per Chris Low of ESPN. Leach, according to the release, was transported by ambulance to the University […] The post Mississippi State football HC Mike Leach in ‘critical’ state amid hospitalization appeared first on ClutchPoints.
