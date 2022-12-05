Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Related
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Oliver Gilbert, III.
Miami-Dade’s county commission has had some bitter battles lately, notably the fight over expanding the urban development boundary, but choosing a new leader was a piece of cake. Commission Chairman Oliver Gilbert, III. represents District 1, much of northwest Miami-Dade. The former mayor of Miami Gardens and commission chair...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: Dec. 11, 2022
On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney welcome Democratic State Sen. Jason Pizzo, Fort Lauderdale Commissioner John Herbst, Miami-Dade Commission Chairman Oliver Gilbert and attorneys Fred Karlinsky and Anthony Lopez. The full episode can be seen at the top of this...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Anthony Lopez
In those massive bills meant to stop runaway insurance costs, attorneys and legal costs are in crosshairs. The accusations include frivolous lawsuits, padded bills and outright fraud. Attorneys are fighting back, asking who else will protect homeowners against insurers. Anthony Lopez is the Miami attorney who, by industry count, has...
Click10.com
Memorial service held for beloved preschool teacher killed in I-95 shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A memorial service was held Sunday for a beloved preschool teacher who was fatally shot two weeks ago on Interstate 95 in Broward County. Ana Estevez, 23, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center after the shooting, but she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.
Click10.com
South Florida groups speak up about the environmental dangers of balloon releases for celebrations
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – South Florida communities are taking action and speaking up about the dangers to our environment, as people continue releasing balloons as part of celebrations to honor their loved ones. In May of 2022, a video of a yacht crew popping balloons and throwing them into...
Click10.com
Big Bus Toy Express fills up before donation pickups in Davie, Sunrise, Coral Springs
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – After completing seven pickups of toy donations on Friday in South Florida, the Local 10′s Big Bus Toy Express was full when it arrived at Davie. Volunteers loaded the new boxes of donations into a moving truck. There were still two more stops in...
Click10.com
Man accused of stalking women in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood
MIAMI – A man has been taken into custody in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood after he was accused of stalking multiple women. His arrest was captured on camera outside of the Dominican consulate, and we’re now hearing from some of his alleged victims following his capture. “I’ve been...
Click10.com
Bank donates over $7.45M for affordable housing in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – J.P. Morgan Chase announced on Friday a donation of more than $7.45 million to two nonprofit organizations that focus on affordable housing in Miami-Dade County. Abi Suarez, the head of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s neighborhood development, announced $4.45 million will go to Miami Homes For All and $3 million will go to the Solar Energy Loan Fund, better known as SELF.
Click10.com
Southwest Miami-Dade police-involved shooting leaves 1 critically injured
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a police-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night in southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to a home in the 15000 block of Southwest 89th Terrace Road just after 11:30 p.m. and encountered a 26-year-old man who was armed with a knife and making suicidal threats.
Click10.com
Woman’s murder in Miami Beach remains unsolved
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – It has been about three days since a 47-year-old woman turned up dead at the Sherry Frontenac Hotel in Miami Beach. The murder of Marelbi Ruiz Lara remained unsolved on Friday and her friends said they had yet to understand the tragedy. Marleny Usa described...
Click10.com
Coral Springs police officer veers off road, nearly strikes children, witnesses say
SUNRISE, Fla. – A South Florida woman said a police officer nearly struck her children during a crash on Wednesday in Sunrise. Za’kayla Ford, 11, said she and her siblings managed to jump out of the way. Denise Ford said her baby girl started crying and shaking and...
Click10.com
Police: 2 more teens arrested in parking garage shooting at Dadeland Mall
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police have arrested two additional teens involved in a shooting that took place inside a parking garage at Dadeland Mall in Kendall, authorities said. According to police, an argument between two groups of people preceded the shooting at about 9:30 p.m., Monday in the...
Click10.com
Police: Shoplifters pepper spray employees at two South Florida Walgreens
DORAL, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning after he pepper sprayed a Walgreens employee in Doral, authorities said. The incident occurred at the store at 9675 NW 41st St. According to Doral police, the suspect was shoplifting when he was confronted by the employee. Police said the...
Click10.com
4 injured in boat explosion in North Bay Village, officials say
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – Four people were injured Sunday after a boat exploded in North Bay Village, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed. The explosion was reported at the Pelican Harbor Marina, located at 1275 Northeast 79th St. According to fire rescue officials, the victims were all transported to...
Click10.com
Police: North Miami woman throws pot with noodles in it at boyfriend, cuts him with knife
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A North Miami woman was arrested Thursday on accusations that she attacked her boyfriend inside their home. According to her arrest report, Nataliya Vadimovna, 32, told responding police officers that she was having an argument with her boyfriend, who she has been living with for three years at an apartment building on Laguna Circle.
Click10.com
Zoo Miami takes in 8 ‘cold-stunned’ sea turtles from Massachusetts
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The harsh winter conditions up north can be critical to sea turtles’ health, leaving them “cold-stunned” and incapacitated, which is why Zoo Miami is helping some sea turtles at risk. According to a press release from the zoo, which opened its Sea...
Click10.com
Local businesses damaged after massive junkyard fire in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – After Miami-Dade firefighters were fighting a massive fire on Tuesday afternoon at a junkyard in Hialeah, neighboring businesses and residents are still trying to sort through the aftermath and damage that it caused. Local 10 News’ Andrew Perez spoke with local businesses and residents who were...
Click10.com
Driver killed in fiery crash in Miami
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a fatal fiery crash that occurred early Sunday morning. The crash was reported at 12:23 a.m. in the area of 1700 SW 22nd Ave. One man who lives in the area told Local 10 News that he was awakened by a loud noise from the collision.
Click10.com
Family escapes from burning home in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire erupted early Friday morning inside a home in southwest Miami-Dade. The homeowner, Juan Forte, said he was awakened by the fire at his home in the 15300 block of Southwest 178th Terrace. He told Local 10 News that he got his two children,...
Click10.com
Suspect arrested after man fatally shot near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, authorities say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police have arrested a suspect on Friday after fatally shooting a man near Fort Lauderdale’s Executive Airport, authorities said. According to Fort Lauderdale Police Spokeswoman Casey Liening, the suspect was identified as 25-year-old Alexander Vargas Perez. The shooting occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Dec.5.,...
Comments / 0