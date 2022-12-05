ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, RI

Turnto10.com

Warwick woman collects over 500 toys in memory of her son

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A Warwick mom is on a mission to help struggling families this holiday season. Patricia Marzini unexpectedly lost her only child, 28-year-old Alex Abjornson, in August. “He had a heart attack. He thought he had just pulled a muscle and got checked out. They said...
WARWICK, RI
newbedfordguide.com

The most wonderful time to take part: Four local holiday events for everyone

Looking for some fun, kid-friendly events to attend this holiday season? Here are a few ideas that are sure to lift the whole family’s spirits!. Buttonwood Park Zoo is hosting a Holiday Stroll on two Saturdays only, this month, Dec. 10th and the 17th, from 10am-4pm. The latest admission for this event will be 3:15. The park is located on 425 Hawthorn street in New Bedford, MA. With 25 different vendors, guests are sure to find the perfect last minute gifts. General admissions ticket fees are required to enter the zoo.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Valley Breeze

New jewelry store opens on Mineral Spring Avenue

NORTH PROVIDENCE – A new full-service jewelry store has opened at 1744 Mineral Spring Ave. DeLuca Diamonds, a family-owned and operated business, located in the Coffee Connection plaza, is a joint venture between Luca DeLuca and Anthony SanMartino.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Charlie and Friends 13th Annual Toy Drive

B. Joe Reddish, III, from AIDS Care Ocean State, is here to tell about Charlie & Friends 13th Toy Drive — taking place tomorrow night at Sports Legends, 2121 West Shore Road, Warwick. For more information, head to: www.aidscareos.org.
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

Coffee Exchange Redux – Architecture Critic Morgan

The renovation and reopening of the Coffee Exchange is one of the most heartwarming urban design achievements in Providence in ages. The Coffee Exchange makeover is proof that small ventures can be more meaningful than large and flashy megaprojects. Seemingly modest, the renewal of this Wickenden Street landmark is the kind of significant building block that demonstrates how thoughtful, customer-oriented planning can make a real difference to a neighborhood’s success and self-esteem.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

12 Metre World Championship returning to Newport in 2023

Next summer in Newport, an exciting schedule of competitive sailing will be punctuated by the 2023 12mR World Championship, an International Twelve Metre Association (ITMA) event organized by the 12 Metre Yacht Club Newport Station (official home of ITMA’s Americas 12mR fleet) in partnership with Organizing Authority Ida Lewis Yacht Club.
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’

The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
DARTMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

St. Anne’s Credit Union Opens Newest Full-Service Branch in Fall River, MA

St. Anne’s Credit Union, a leading Fall River-based financial institution, celebrated the grand opening of its newest full-service branch located at 910 Pleasant Street in Fall River, MA. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Monday, December 5 at 11 a.m. The One SouthCoast Chamber of Commerce, local officials, Credit...
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England

CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
CANTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Puppy found on East Boston street expected to survive

A sick puppy saved from the street in East Boston is now in foster care, veterinarians with the MSPCA-Angell said. The puppy, infected with parvovirus, was taken to the MSPCA-Angell intensive care ward after Boston Animal Control reached out for help on Monday, Nov. 28. “Tuesday is quite a fighter,”...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

New Bedford girl featured as dancer in Whitney Houston biopic

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A 12-year-old from New Bedford can be spotted dancing in Whitney Houston's new biopic coming out on Dec. 23. "I never knew I would be here like in this place and in this moment," said 12-year-old Gabby Anacleto. When a choreographer for the Whitney...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
iheart.com

Providence Skyscraper to Get New Look

There has been yet another redesign for a long-proposed new Providence skyscraper. Jason Fane, a developer from New York City, revealed the first plans for a trio of towers in the former Route 195 area in 2016. That was downsized to one tower, which became a unique, unsymmetrical single building...
PROVIDENCE, RI

