FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Carver Police Advise 8 Tips to Keep Your Holiday Packages SafeDianna CarneyCarver, MA
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
nrinow.news
‘Madwoman’ brings her food truck, edible concoctions to new home base on Great Road
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A chef who has trained in five-star restaurants across the state has gone rogue, with plans to roll her new kitchen on wheels into a space on Great Road, which will serve as her weekday home. Methods of a Madwoman, a food truck owned and operated...
The Totally True Tiverton Dunkin’ Caper, a Case of Little Cents
My paycheck does not contribute to the success of Dunkin' or Starbucks, even though I have an iced coffee occasionally on the weekend, particularly if my wife and I head off for a Sunday afternoon adventure somewhere. I will even sip a cold brew during my radio program from time...
Turnto10.com
Owner of furniture store lost in fire says business was hitting peak sales
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — The owners of Knock On Wood Furniture in Lincoln lost almost everything in a fire last week. Michael Gordon’s life changed last Thursday night as his business on Lonsdale Avenue burned for hours. “My wife screamed at me at 11:30 at night ‘Wake up,...
Turnto10.com
Warwick woman collects over 500 toys in memory of her son
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A Warwick mom is on a mission to help struggling families this holiday season. Patricia Marzini unexpectedly lost her only child, 28-year-old Alex Abjornson, in August. “He had a heart attack. He thought he had just pulled a muscle and got checked out. They said...
newbedfordguide.com
The most wonderful time to take part: Four local holiday events for everyone
Looking for some fun, kid-friendly events to attend this holiday season? Here are a few ideas that are sure to lift the whole family’s spirits!. Buttonwood Park Zoo is hosting a Holiday Stroll on two Saturdays only, this month, Dec. 10th and the 17th, from 10am-4pm. The latest admission for this event will be 3:15. The park is located on 425 Hawthorn street in New Bedford, MA. With 25 different vendors, guests are sure to find the perfect last minute gifts. General admissions ticket fees are required to enter the zoo.
Valley Breeze
New jewelry store opens on Mineral Spring Avenue
NORTH PROVIDENCE – A new full-service jewelry store has opened at 1744 Mineral Spring Ave. DeLuca Diamonds, a family-owned and operated business, located in the Coffee Connection plaza, is a joint venture between Luca DeLuca and Anthony SanMartino.
Turnto10.com
Charlie and Friends 13th Annual Toy Drive
B. Joe Reddish, III, from AIDS Care Ocean State, is here to tell about Charlie & Friends 13th Toy Drive — taking place tomorrow night at Sports Legends, 2121 West Shore Road, Warwick. For more information, head to: www.aidscareos.org.
‘Superman’ building owner turning lights on for holidays as ‘small gesture of gratitude’
Rhode Island's tallest building will light up the Providence skyline once again this holiday season, as its owner prepares to renovate the long-vacant tower.
GoLocalProv
Coffee Exchange Redux – Architecture Critic Morgan
The renovation and reopening of the Coffee Exchange is one of the most heartwarming urban design achievements in Providence in ages. The Coffee Exchange makeover is proof that small ventures can be more meaningful than large and flashy megaprojects. Seemingly modest, the renewal of this Wickenden Street landmark is the kind of significant building block that demonstrates how thoughtful, customer-oriented planning can make a real difference to a neighborhood’s success and self-esteem.
whatsupnewp.com
12 Metre World Championship returning to Newport in 2023
Next summer in Newport, an exciting schedule of competitive sailing will be punctuated by the 2023 12mR World Championship, an International Twelve Metre Association (ITMA) event organized by the 12 Metre Yacht Club Newport Station (official home of ITMA’s Americas 12mR fleet) in partnership with Organizing Authority Ida Lewis Yacht Club.
Providence bookstore to close after 40 years
Cellar Stories on Mathewson Street in Providence said the landlord is selling the building where the store is located on the second floor.
Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’
The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
fallriverreporter.com
St. Anne’s Credit Union Opens Newest Full-Service Branch in Fall River, MA
St. Anne’s Credit Union, a leading Fall River-based financial institution, celebrated the grand opening of its newest full-service branch located at 910 Pleasant Street in Fall River, MA. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Monday, December 5 at 11 a.m. The One SouthCoast Chamber of Commerce, local officials, Credit...
99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England
CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
Turnto10.com
Puppy found on East Boston street expected to survive
A sick puppy saved from the street in East Boston is now in foster care, veterinarians with the MSPCA-Angell said. The puppy, infected with parvovirus, was taken to the MSPCA-Angell intensive care ward after Boston Animal Control reached out for help on Monday, Nov. 28. “Tuesday is quite a fighter,”...
Turnto10.com
New Bedford girl featured as dancer in Whitney Houston biopic
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A 12-year-old from New Bedford can be spotted dancing in Whitney Houston's new biopic coming out on Dec. 23. "I never knew I would be here like in this place and in this moment," said 12-year-old Gabby Anacleto. When a choreographer for the Whitney...
Turnto10.com
Central Falls students meet British students who retrieved their trans-Atlantic boat
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Students of Tiptoe Primary School in England in possession of the boat launched by their counterparts in Central Falls eight months ago met for the first time over Zoom on Thursday. Organizers from the University of Rhode Island fielded questions and made the trans-Atlantic...
iheart.com
Providence Skyscraper to Get New Look
There has been yet another redesign for a long-proposed new Providence skyscraper. Jason Fane, a developer from New York City, revealed the first plans for a trio of towers in the former Route 195 area in 2016. That was downsized to one tower, which became a unique, unsymmetrical single building...
kbsi23.com
Amputee calls for kindness after alleged discrimination at Cranston nail salon
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — “She doesn’t have two hands, she doesn’t qualify for the $45 requirement.” That’s what 22-year-old Sofia said she was told after getting denied having her reward card stamped at Diva Nails Salon in Cranston Monday. Sofia has been an amputee...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police looking to identify man who brought his dog along while breaking into bar
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department is looking to identify a man who brought along his dog while breaking into a bar. Police say the early-morning break-in took place on August 30 at the tiki bar at Tri-City Elks on West Shore Road. In images released by the police...
